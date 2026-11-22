How much methane could a 70-foot-long, 20-ton dinosaur emit? A physicist thinks he’s figured it out.

Scott Lee, an emeritus professor of physics at the University of Toledo in Ohio, used personal curiosity and decades of expertise to calculate the annual methane emissions of the world’s largest dinosaurs.

His findings are sure to cause a stink among paleontologists and dinosaur enthusiasts.

“I’ve had an innate curiosity about that,” Lee told Cowboy State Daily. “I think people can relate to applications of physics like this, even if they don't necessarily understand all the details. We can see how the scientific study of things helps us to understand how Mother Nature works and how it worked back in the Mesozoic.”

Jurassic Physics

Methane is a natural byproduct of microorganisms fermenting plant material in the digestive tracts of Earth’s herbivores.

Livestock, particularly domestic cattle, are among the largest agricultural sources of methane in the planet’s atmosphere.

Methane emissions, released from both ends of herbivores, are as old as life on Earth. That’s what sparked Lee’s curiosity.

he back end of an Apatosaurus skeleton at the North American Museum of Ancient Life in Lehi, Utah. Physicist Scott Lee upscaled equations used to determine methane emissions from modern cattle to estimate how much methane a 20-ton dinosaur emitted each year. (Andrew Rossi, Cowboy State Daily)

“I actually grew up on a farm here in Ohio,” he said. “We raised sheep mainly, but we tried to raise beef cattle for a couple of years. They certainly emit a lot of methane, which made an impression on me.”

Decades later, after getting a Ph.D. in physics, Lee started applying his expertise to more esoteric concepts. That included applying modern physics to paleobiology, specifically dinosaurs.

He even developed a general education course for the University of Toledo’s non-science majors that applies the laws of physics to dinosaurs.

He called it “Jurassic Physics.”

“In physics, we have a problem with a lot of complicated mathematical things that most people don't really relate to,” Lee told Cowboy State Daily. “Over the years, I came to know more and more about dinosaurs, and that’s something people can relate to.”

Learning more about sauropods made Lee curious about how much methane an animal that large would emit. With methane on his mind, he decided to investigate it.

Order Of Magnitude

The premise of Lee’s research is deceptively simple: take the well-studied methane emissions of modern cattle, specifically Holstein-Ayrshire dairy cattle, and model it for much larger sauropods

“The typical dairy cow has been shown to emit about 152 kilograms, roughly 334 pounds, of methane each year,” Lee said. “They have what's called enteric fermentation. Microfauna in their body do most of the work in digesting the food, but as a byproduct of that, they produce methane.”

Lee used modern cattle as a starting point because methane production can be estimated in relation to an animal’s metabolism.

“The amount of methane that a dairy cow produces is related to its metabolism,” he said. “From looking at the growth curves of dinosaurs, studying their bones and seeing how large they were at different ages, you can use conservation of energy to calculate their metabolic rate.”

When dinosaurs were first discovered, scientists believed they were cold-blooded behemoths, much like modern reptiles. Over a century of study has revealed that dinosaurs grew and lived like warm-blooded animals, such as birds and mammals, rather than reptiles.

With that understanding, Lee used calculations based on the relationship between cattle metabolism and methane production to scale up the estimate for a sauropod, specifically an adult Apatosaurus.

“We know the relationship between a cow’s metabolism and how much methane they produce, so we just scale that up to the metabolism of the sauropod dinosaur,” he said. “Because it's so much larger, it's got to have a much bigger metabolism, so it generates a lot more methane.”

The back end of a Brachiosaurus skeleton at the North American Museum of Ancient Life in Lehi, Utah. Physicist Scott Lee upscaled equations used to determine methane emissions from modern cattle to estimate how much methane a 20-ton dinosaur emitted each year. (Andrew Rossi, Cowboy State Daily)

Thunder Lizards

Studies using isotopic analysis of fossils from large Jurassic sauropods have found body temperatures between 97 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

"That's the same as a human's," Lee said.

Adult sauropods were comparatively rare, but full-grown individuals — like the one on display at the University of Wyoming’s Geological Museum — weighed between 20 and 24 tons.

Plugging all these factors into a few equations, Lee determined that an adult Apatosaurus emitted 1,760 pounds of methane gas per year.

That’s as much as the yearly emissions of five modern-day dairy cattle.

“It's a huge amount,” he said. “But everything about sauropods was super-sized.”

Lee demonstrated that point by comparing an Apatosaurus’s methane emissions to a standard bottle of soda.

“Many soft drinks are sold in bottles that contain 2 liters of the soft drink,” he said. “In a 24-hour period, a sauropod dinosaur emitted enough methane gas to fill about 1,660 2-liter bottles.”

The back end of a Diplodocus skeleton at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Using the laws of physics, physicist Scott Lee determined a 20-ton long-necked sauropod like this would have emitted over 1,700 pounds of methane each year. (Andrew Rossi, Cowboy State Daily)

Both Ends, But Which End?

Modern-day cattle emit methane from both ends, but was the same true for dinosaurs?

Cattle burp more than they fart, mainly because they’re constantly chewing cud.

“Most of the methane comes out the cow's mouth, because of the way their digestive organs are oriented,” Lee said. “A lot of stuff happens towards the front of the animal, close to the mouth, as they chew their cud.”

This differs from sauropod dinosaurs, which didn’t have the teeth or muscles needed to chew their food.

Sauropods, instead, swallowed conifers, ferns, and cycads whole. Some sauropod fossils have been found with stones known as gastroliths, but whether these stones functioned as a grinding mechanism in the stomach, as they do in some modern animals, remains uncertain.

A fully-grown Apatosaurus would have needed to eat a literal ton of vegetation every day to keep itself going. That begs the question: if sauropods produced that much methane, was more released via burps or farts?

“We don't know how much is coming out of which end,” Lee said. “We do know there was probably plenty coming out of both ends.”

(Scott Lee)

Making A Big Stink

The world was warmer during the Mesozoic Era. Global climate went through warmer and cooler periods over the nearly 186-million-year era, but it was warmer overall than today.

One reason methane emissions from cattle are so scrutinized today is their contribution to climate change. According to U.C. Davis, cattle are the top agricultural source of greenhouse gases worldwide.

During the Late Jurassic, sauropods of all shapes and sizes dominated the planet. Could the warmer climate be partly due to methane emissions from sauropods?

According to Lee, it’s a factor that merits further inquiry.

“Methane's a pretty powerful greenhouse gas, but it doesn’t stay in the atmosphere long. It undergoes chemical reactions and becomes carbon dioxide, but it increases the content of those gases in the atmosphere.”

Lee wasn’t surprised to find that massive sauropods emitted a lot of methane. He was surprised that, pound for pound, sauropods were less gassy than modern cattle.

“Comparatively, the cow has a higher metabolic rate than a dinosaur,” he said. “If you scale them up per pound, the cow would be producing more methane than the sauropod.”

Still, given the sheer size and abundance of sauropods, especially during the Late Jurassic, Lee believes their methane emissions would have measurably affected global climate.

“The Mesozoic was a hotter time than our current environment, which is consistent with a high rate of methane emissions,” he said.

The back end of a Diplodocus skeleton at the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum in Vernal. Physicist Scott Lee upscaled equations used to determine methane emissions from modern cattle to estimate how much methane a 20-ton dinosaur emitted each year. (Andrew Rossi, Cowboy State Daily)

Same Laws, Different Guts

As intriguing as Lee’s physical approach to sauropod methane emissions is, physics alone can’t account for the many unknowns.

Paleontologists and physicists can't account for biological factors like the microbiomes in sauropods’ guts, the nutrient composition of the plants they ate, or how long those plants remained fermenting in the guts before being eliminated.

Still, Lee thinks there’s a lot to learn by applying physics to paleontology.

In 2022, Lee worked with paleontologists to determine sauropods' walking speed by applying physics to their fossilized bones.

“We determined they walked at about a fast human walking speed, close to two meters per second, whereas humans usually walk about 1.2 or 1.3 meters per second,” he said.

Some might see Lee’s latest research as hot air, but it answers a uniquely important question about dinosaur biology and how they shaped the world around them.

A lot has changed in the 150 million years since Apatosaurus burped and farted through Wyoming’s lush subtropical forests, but we share the same physics.

“The laws of physics are going to be the same back in the Mesozoic as they are now,” he said. “By applying those laws to the fossil records from dinosaurs, we can get some ideas about their lifestyle.”

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.