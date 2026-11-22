Tatum Epperson of Thermopolis said her son Cal already has "everything."

So, instead of giving him another video game for his 12th birthday she gave him $100 and told him to do 12 different acts of kindness for his community.

“My favorite part was hiding the money in the state park,” Cal recalled to Cowboy State Daily. “We were just thinking of ideas I could do to give back to people and we just saw a couple rocks and so put some money under rocks.”

Cal also stashed a few bills in the life jackets next the dock in the Hot Springs State Park.

Tatum said she stole the idea from a friend who, for her 40th birthday, did 40 acts of random kindness.

“My kids have every single toy, video game and anything they could possibly want,” Tatum said. “Cal wanted a new bed so that was his birthday present and we decided to do this instead of more gifts.”

Tatum said Cal is shy and wasn't convinced about the idea initially but because he got to skip school for his 12 random acts, Cal was more willing to give it a try.

“I thought it was gonna be a long day,” he admitted. “Then it just turned out to go by fast. I liked giving back to the community that I’m growing up in.”

Cal said his advice for others thinking of doing a similar challenge is not to be shy even if they don’t know the person who's receiving an unexpected lunch or drink.

“Just be kind and positive,” Cal said.

Cal Epperson decided to hide money in one of his favorite card games and in a box of diapers at the local store in Thermopolis as a surprise for the person who bought it. These were just two of his 12 random acts of kindness to celebrate his 12th birthday. (Courtesy Photo)

Cal Epperson’s first act of kindness was to buy a drink for a stranger at the Storyteller in downtown Thermopolis. He felt shy doing so but by the end of the day, he was having fun and thinking of more acts of kindness he could have done beyond his goal of 12. (Courtesy Photo) Arrow left Arrow right

The Random Acts

Tatum said the plan was simple. She signed Cal out of school for a “family day” and they came up with 12 different acts.

“I tried to make them not all have to do with money,” Tatum said. “A hundred dollars does not really get you that far, but it was fun to watch him come up with some ideas.”

The first official act of kindness was when Cal helped his mom clean their rental – with a smile.

Because he was unsure of what to do next, Tatum said she suggested he go to the Storyteller, a local coffee shop, and buy someone’s coffee.

“That was a pretty easy one,” Tatum said. “After that, we just kind of went around some local stores and hid some money in a card game and a box of diapers because I felt like that would be a fun little surprise when you open a box of diapers.”

Cal said the most meaningful moment was when he bought groceries for a needy family. He had never bought food, and it became a lesson in budgeting as well.

Tatum said Cal was excited about shopping at the food pantry, in part because he did not realize how much food costs.

“We bought some pasta sauce, some noodles, and we bought some applesauce,” Cal said. “And Hamburger Helper and mac and cheese.”

Cal Epperson celebrated his 12th birthday with $100 to give away in 12 acts of random kindness. He decided to hide some of the money at the Hot Springs State Park for a lucky person to find. (Courtesy Photo)

When Cal Epperson and his mom, Tatum, asked folks at the Thermopolis Town Hall what they could do to help, they were directed to the mammoth task of cleaning out the town flower bed. 15 bags and 1.5 hours later, the pair was ready for lunch. (Courtesy Photo) Arrow left Arrow right

Weeding At Town Hall

The food pantry is next to the Thermopolis Town Hall so the duo asked the town clerk if there was anything they could do there.

“I was assuming it was going to be to take out some trash or something like that,” Tatum said. “But then I asked about the big flower beds and got permission from the person that's in charge to pull out the dead flowers.”

It took Tatum and Cal 1.5 hours to fill 15 lawn bags. After that hard labor, Cal announced he was hungry.

At the 7 Lazy S Café & Bar, Cal stashed money in the jelly containers for the next stranger to find.

Another especially meaningful moment was when they paid for an older gentleman’s lunch.

“He was sitting alone next to us and so we decided to pay for his meal,” Tatum said. “We left before he knew what we had done.”

At Hot Springs State Park, Cal’s favorite part of the day was hiding random money under the rocks and in the life jackets.

He also left quarters in the change machine at the car wash.

Cal’s 12th act of kindness was to pay for a drink for the person behind them in the McDonald’s drive-thru.

Tatum admitted they started running out of ideas, but once they were done Cal started coming up with more.

“It wasn't really anything super special, but it was fun,” Tatum said. “When he realized that he was really doing something good for somebody else, that was when it got especially fun.”

Tatum Epperson said she stole the idea from a friend who celebrated her 40th birthday with 40 random acts of kindness. When she proposed the idea to her son Cal, he was at first shy about the idea but by the end of the day was enthusiastic. (Courtesy Photo)

Paying Forward

Tatum said that the most meaningful moment for her was at the food pantry.

“We were pulling the weeds and got to see somebody come, and take the food,” Tatum said. “That was cool for him to see because my kids have never been without and this opened his eyes that he can help people even at 12 years old.”

Tatum said she also had a good time sharing Cal's 12th birthday in such a unique way.

“He got to pick what to do,” Tatum said. “He decided somebody with a baby would need the money more instead of somebody buying a treat so we put money in the diaper box. He made it a point then to put the cash in things that are necessary.”

As Cal started getting more comfortable with the idea of his random acts of kindness and less shy about doing them, his enthusiasm grew. He is already thinking of what he can do next and said he might not wait until his 13th birthday.

“I didn't ever want him to think twice about helping somebody,” Tatum said. “I wanted him to see that small gestures can make big changes and make someone’s day.”

Jackie Dorothy can be reached at jackie@cowboystatedaily.com.