Chance of snow and rain in much of Wyoming on Friday, windy. Sunny in the southeast. Chance of snow, breezy in some areas overnight. Highs from the low 30s to mid 50s. Lows in the teens and 20s.

Central:

Casper : Chance of rain and snow, windy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 43 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a chance of snow after 3 a.m., a low near 24 and wind gusts as high as 31 mph.

Lander: Chance of snow mainly before 11 a.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 43 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow before midnight and a low near 23.

Glenrock: Chance of rain and snow mainly before 11 a.m., windy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a chance of snow, a low near 24 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Southwest:

Evanston : Chance of snow mainly before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 32 and wind gusts as high as 34 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow before 11 p.m. and a low near 21.

Rock Springs: Chance of snow mainly before 11 a.m., breezy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 38 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a chance of snow before 11 p.m., a low near 23 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph.

South Pass : Up to 2 inches of snow likely mainly before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy and breezy today with a high near 32 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 18 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Snow likely mainly before 2 p.m. today with a high near 35 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow before 11 p.m. and a low near 15.

Afton : Up to 2 inches of snow near certain today with a high near 36 and snow likely overnight with a low near 18.

La Barge: Chance of snow mainly before 2 p.m., mostly cloudy and breezy today with a high near 37 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 15.

Northwest:

Dubois : Snow likely, mostly cloudy today with a high near 36 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow before midnight and a low near 20.

Jackson : Snow near certain today with a high near 38 and snow likely overnight with a low near 18.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Up to 3 inches of snow near certain today with a high near 34 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow and a low near 16.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Chance of rain and snow, otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 43 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow before midnight and a low near 22.

Cody : Snow likely mainly after 3 p.m. today with a high near 39 and mostly cloudy overnight with snow likely mainly before midnight and a low near 22.

Worland: Chance of snow and rain, mostly cloudy today with a high near 41 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow and rain and a low near 20.

North Central:

Buffalo: Snow likely today with a high near 40 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow and a low near 24.

Sheridan: Areas of fog before 11 a.m., snow likely mainly after 11 a.m. today with a high near 39 and mostly cloudy overnight with areas of fog after 11 p.m., a chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 15.

Clearmont : Snow likely mainly after 2 p.m. today with a high near 42 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow, patchy fog after 5 a.m. and a low near 18.

Northeast:

Gillette : Chance of snow after 2 p.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 41 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with snow likely before 11 p.m., a low near 21 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph.

Newcastle: Slight chance of snow and rain after 2 p.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 46 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow before 11 p.m., a low near 25 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sundance : Chance of snow and rain after 2 p.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 42 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with snow likely mainly before 11 p.m. and a low near 23.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., sunny and breezy today with a high near 56 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

Douglas: Slight chance of snow after 5 p.m., sunny and windy today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Mostly cloudy and blustery overnight with a slight chance of snow, a low near 23 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wright: Chance of snow and rain, partly sunny today with a high near 43 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow mainly before 11 p.m., a low near 21 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Sunny and windy today with a high near 52 and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 24 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Laramie: Slight chance of snow before 11 a.m., otherwise sunny and windy today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 21 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Chugwater: Sunny and windy today with a high near 53 and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 28 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

South Central:

Rawlins: Snow likely mainly before 11 a.m., windy today with a high near 38 and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a slight chance of snow, a low near 21 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saratoga: Snow likely, windy today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a chance of snow, a low near 20 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.