Way back in 2002, I was traveling around the state campaigning for governor and enjoying a meal with a service club in one of Wyoming’s less-scenic towns.

It was a town scorned by many people because of its never-ending wind and the seemingly endless sea of sagebrush surrounding it.

To someone from a mountain paradise such as myself, I could not imagine why anybody would want to live there.

We all stood, and someone led a prayer. He ended by thanking God for the wonderful lives they were enjoying in their pretty little town.

What?

I about choked.

Then I really choked when everyone chimed in and agreed. Yes, it was wonderful living in their special little outpost here in blessed Wyoming.

That experience taught me an important lesson: Home is home.

And out here in Wyoming, even though not all our homes are in scenic places, what makes them special is the people we live with and the little things that make our hometowns unique.

Sometimes just living in Wyoming can be a challenge. Our high altitude, relentless winds, all that darned sagebrush, and cold winter weather all add up to some real challenges.

But darn it, this is HOME.

And here on Thanksgiving week, I want to join everybody else in recalling the fervor that gentleman showed when he encouraged all his buddies to thank God for the wonderful lives we have here in the Cowboy State.

Now, I need to clarify something. That pompous guy smirking about that little town doesn't exist anymore. I have changed.

Just that experience of visiting every town in the state back in 2002 changed my life and the way I thought about Wyoming. I was forced to talk to people in every town and city and find out about their hopes and dreams.

It was one of the most unique and wonderful experiences of my life. Never again did I look down my nose at any place here in the Big Empty.

Secondly, from 2012 to 2016, I produced three coffee-table books about Wyoming. Together, they totaled 500 pages of wonderful stories and photographs about this state.

I purposely did not focus just on Yellowstone or Jackson Hole in those books. I covered all corners of Wyoming. There are so many wonderful things to see and do here, and I wanted to showcase all of them.

I think we succeeded.

Two Special Things

I am thankful to have been able to participate in the creation of two of the most unique things to happen to Wyoming in the last 20 years: Wyoming Catholic College and Cowboy State Daily.

The tiny college has grown over the past 20 years and made a tremendous impact on Lander and on the lives of hundreds of young people. It is now a nationally recognized college, with students coming from more than 35 states. More than 100 of its graduates have chosen to stay in Wyoming.

Cowboy State Daily started just over six years ago, and I have been involved almost from the beginning.

In 2020, it had fewer than 1,000 subscribers. Today, it has 118,000 daily subscribers and has become the primary news source in Wyoming.

Thanks to founders Jimmy Orr and Annaliese Wiederspahn with financial help from the late Foster Friess, for getting it started. And thanks today to Jimmy and owner Wayne Hughes for making it such a remarkable success story.

Some Personal Thoughts

During this week of Thanksgiving, it is easy for me to give thanks for the year so far and for the life we have enjoyed.

And I always want to give special thanks for everything about Wyoming. What a great place! I am so thankful we came out here.

Thanks to Bruce Kennedy for taking a chance on a young man. I was an editor in western Iowa who wanted to move to the mountains. Kennedy brought me here. I am so thankful for that.

Thanks to my mom for pushing me into journalism. What a great life it has been! My dad wanted me to run gas stations, but my mom was persistent.

Thanks to Dick Gilbert, my first editor, who 62 years ago told me to go visit the high school with some photographs for the editor of the yearbook. That editor eventually became my wife!

Thanks to our kids, Alicia, Shelli, Amber and Michael, for growing up to be fine citizens and raising wonderful children of their own. Two of our kids have now become grandparents themselves!

And thanks for Nancy’s and my good health and the continued good health for our friends and family.

We have so much to be thankful for.

Bill can be reached at Bill@CowboyStateDaily.com