Janet Grace Putnam — aka Grandma Toby — might be 93, but that doesn’t mean she’s too old to learn new tricks.

Right now she’s practicing her Spanish, growing Chinese hollyhocks on her windowsill and, after decades of promising herself, finally learning to weld.

Putnam has a few “secret weapons” for a long life.

Staying positive is first. She’s also big on being grateful and making people smile whenever she can.

Lots of people are smiling these days at Rocky Mountain Care in Evanston since Grandma Toby picked up a welding torch. That’s because she made two candy dishes out of horseshoes during her welding lessons, and both are brimming with sweets.

Putnam kept one for her room and donated the other to the center’s lobby for visitors and staff to enjoy.

She’s not done learning about welding either. Her daughter brought her a book about welding this winter, and next spring she wants to continue the lessons.

“My teacher says we gotta warm things up,” Putnam told Cowboy State Daily. “We were doing that in the garage, and he said we have to have something warmer. So maybe springtime, we’ll do that.”

Forget the rocking chair — at 93, Evanston's Janet Grace Putnam is learning to weld. Picking up a welding torch has been on her bucket list for decades, going back to when she ran a cattle ranch up Woodruff Creek, just across the Utah line. (Courtesy Photo)

Ranching Life And Welding

Putnam’s desire to learn welding goes back decades, to when she was running a cattle ranch up Woodruff Creek, just across the Utah line about 40 miles from Evanston.

She lived in her wooden ranch house for more than 30 years without a “lick” of electricity.

Putnam and her children worked hard on the farm. They hauled drinking water from a spring, gathered wood chips for the fire, and warmed their beds at night with heated bricks.

Putnam was up at 4 a.m. every day. There was always something to do, whether it was calving out heifers, hooking up horse trailers, or something else.

Like any cowgirl, she learned to solve all kinds of problems in creative ways, using whatever tools were at hand.

She once broke up a bull fight in the back of her moving truck by slamming on the brakes. Round one went to Putnam.

There wasn’t much the 5-foot-tall cowgirl couldn’t handle. Except, back then, a welding torch.

“My husband had to work in the daytime, and I had to run things at the ranch,” she said with a chuckle. “So we just did what we could.”

Cheerfulness Ran In The Family

Putnam might have learned her cheerful demeanor from trailing her Norwegian father, Thorstein Narve Larson, around the farm. He’s the one who gave her the lifelong nickname of “Toby.”

With three sisters and no brothers, Toby became her dad’s shadow at an early age.

“I was his boy,” she said. “He took me to all his jobs, and I got to see all the equipment. That’s why I like tractors, trucks, and things like that.”

Putnam’s dad came to America in a boat, she added, and they would sing Norwegian songs as they worked around the farm.

“Ja, ja, vi skal ha,” she sang out, remembering and laughing.

Eventually the old wooden ranch house Putnam lived in was torn down and replaced with a solar-powered rock house called Casa Roca. The family’s 100-year-old barn still stands.

Putnam’s daughter often takes her back to the ranch for picnics and tailgate parties. Next trip, Putnam will plant the hollyhocks she’s growing in her room at Rocky Mountain Care in Evanston.

Forget the rocking chair — at 93, Evanston's Janet Grace Putnam is learning to weld. Picking up a welding torch has been on her bucket list for decades, going back to when she ran a cattle ranch up Woodruff Creek, just across the Utah line. (Courtesy Photo)

Strikes, Sparks, And The ‘Double Z’ Gift

Putnam has never lost her sense of curiosity. She wants to know how things work and how things are made.

Her welding lessons were taught by a railroad worker named Jared who outfitted her with a protective coat and placed a heavy leather guard over her lap to block flying sparks.

When she had trouble seeing, he found a helmet with a wider viewing glass, so she could see more clearly.

“He was very gentle and showed me step by step,” Putnam said. “He was very complimentary and very patient, too. Because I like to learn the details of things.”

Along the way, Putnam met Jared’s mother, who turned out to be a longtime cowgirl, too. They swapped stories about farm life, including being chased by protective mother cows.

Jared was impressed with his 93-year-old student. When Putnam mentioned she is a blue-ribbon collector of antique barbed wire — a hobby requiring 18-inch display lengths — Jared decided to make her a gift.

He made her a piece of railroad art from two railroad spikes and strands of barbed wire, with Putnam’s “Double Z” brand welded on top.

“That was really good,” Putnam said. “It just hit me right in the heart.”

Forget the rocking chair — at 93, Evanston's Janet Grace Putnam is learning to weld. Picking up a welding torch has been on her bucket list for decades, going back to when she ran a cattle ranch up Woodruff Creek, just across the Utah line. (Courtesy Photo)

Tougher Than An Old Goat

Learning to weld at 93 is just the latest adventure for Grandma Toby, who has spent her life exploring the world and learning new things.

Putnam has traveled to Australia, China and Peru. She’s also seen ancient rock carvings of Petra in Jordan.

Her advice to young people is always the same. Start saving your money, get a good passport, and go to a good travel agent.

They’ll handle all the details so you can enjoy your trips around the world.

Putnam has survived plenty of scrapes closer to home, too — including getting pistol-whipped during a hotel robbery in Salt Lake City years ago.

“My finger’s still not quite right,” she said. “But I lived through it, and I’m tougher than an old goat.”

For her 93rd birthday, Putnam’s daughter put together a dinner with some of her ranching friends. One brought her a little polar bear.

“We’re all in cahoots with each other,” she said. “But we help each other.”

Around Rocky Mountain Care, her son calls her “the cheerleader.” She still wakes at 4 a.m., ready to greet fellow residents, practice Spanish with the staff, and smile at everyone she meets.

“Being positive is my secret weapon,” she said. “Life is so good every day. I wake up, I thank the Lord, and I just have a good time.”

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.