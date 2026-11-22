Four years of being able to climb steep off-road terrain, blast through snowdrifts, and burn a gallon of diesel every six miles have been fun, but now the Fars family in Casper is willing to hand over the wheel of their 2002 U.S. Marine Humvee.

The asking price is $52,399.

The sale comes after the desert-tan machine with the logo for Yellowstone Lounge and IV Center on its door has generated a lot of memories. And before that, it supported active combat missions in Afghanistan.

“We’ve taken it super-heavy off-roading, no sign of a road anywhere,” said Rhett Fars, a University of Wyoming junior. “We’ve taken it up steep hills and it’s kind of impressive how it doesn’t tip over.”

Fars is selling it for his dad, Dr. Robert Fars, who runs the IV clinic.

He said the family is giving up the machine due to their busy lives and desire to see someone else enjoy the opportunity to boldly go where a family vehicle will never be able to take them.

The Fars family purchased the pickup-style Humvee from a Casper man who bought the Marine vehicle at an auction and worked to make it roadworthy after it sat for a stretch of time in a garage or warehouse. It has 12,500 miles.

It’s been upgraded to include an LED light bar on a cab-mounted rack, a front winch added that’s rated to pull 12,000 pounds, and new injectors, alternator, water pump, and air-conditioner pump.

The vehicle boasts a raised intake snorkel for river crossings, a heavy-duty brush guard, and a Bose sound system.

While the family has the original run-flat tires, they have put mud tires and aftermarket Rhino rims on the vehicle.

“It runs like new, with no mechanical issues,” Fars said.

The Humvee with its interior night lights. (Rhett Fars)

Availability Increasing

Dave Dietrick, who, with partner Jeff Wilson, specializes in restoring and repairing military Humvees, Toyota Land Cruisers and Land Rover Defenders from their shop in Etna said the Humvees are becoming another option for Wyoming off-roaders because just as with the Fars’ machine, more are becoming available.

For many years, it’s been hard to get one.

“You used to have to go through government auctions and get them registered through the state,” he said. “In some states it was a year or two before you could get it registered.”

The Fars’ vehicle is roadworthy, titled and registered in Wyoming.

Dietrick said many of the Humvees were made in 1989 or the 1990s and then would be designated with another date as the year of origin when they were revised or updated.

“A lot of what people don’t understand about these is that the Humvee was built as a single body that was made to convert to whatever the military needed it to be at that point in time,” he said.

AM General, the company that makes the machines at its plant in South Bend, Indiana, built the vehicles in bulk and parked them at the plant.

When the government placed an order for a specific version such as the M997 ambulance or the M1151 with a machine-gun mount and sloped back, the revisions would be installed and the year of creation assigned to it, Dietrick said.

The Fars family’s Humvee includes a stenciled number on its hood, which was just a number that the Marines would log that vehicle under, he said.

Fars said their Humvee has an air conditioner that appears to have been part of the original vehicle and speculated that it was probably operated by an officer.

Dietrick agreed that was probably the case and noted that with the low miles it likely was just driven around a stateside base.

The interior of the Marine Humvee, left, and the back passenger compartment. (Rhett Fars)

Purchase Surprise

The Etna pair buy Humvees from military surplus places or owners, unlike the Fars, who bought one at auction and did not realize they would need to put another significant chunk of funds into the vehicle to get it road worthy because “they are military vehicles.”

“They were worked on by 18-, 19-, 20-year-old kids who had limited training on these things,” he said. “They were designed to be able to tear them apart and fix them, put them back together, modify them, rig them up, so they can keep it going on the battlefield.”

Typically buying a Humvee from an auction or military surplus supplier requires putting another $6,000 or so just to get it roadworthy, Dietrick said.

Dietrick is currently working on an M997 ambulance which has a Humvee frame and converting it into an overland camper. He said he bought it from an owner in Blackfoot, Idaho, who bought it at a government auction.

The goal of their business, Dietrick & Wilson Overland, is to upgrade military Humvees for the road and install comfortable seats, sound-deadening carpet and other items to take away from the road noise.

They plan to offer them at $70,000 or so, depending on the upgrades.

Fars said his father initially bought their vehicle to try out its off-road capabilities.

They’ve used it on elk hunting expeditions in central Wyoming mountain areas with rocky terrain, no road, and lots of sagebrush.

“We live up closer to Casper Mountain and we get some crazy drifts up there,” he said. “This Humvee just kind of goes through that snow with no issue at all.”

Jeff Wilson and partner Dave Dietrick started a four-wheel drive renovation shop that focuses in part on military Humvees. They launched their business after restoring the Humvee at right that Wilson owns. It saw service in Afghanistan. (Dave Dietrick)

The Interior

The interior of the vehicle is set up with space between the seats for soldiers’ gear, but the interior could probably hold two more people.

Fars said while the vehicle has power steering, the ride is “mildly uncomfortable” if one compares it to riding in a typical civilian car that offers a little more luxury.

The 6.5-liter Detroit diesel engine offers a lot of power and its 28-or-so-gallon fuel tank sucks down the fuel quickly. The vehicle is designed with little gearboxes on each axle.

Dietrick said the vehicles are always in four-wheel drive but, unlike typical four-wheel drive machines, is designed so that when the driver switches to a four-wheel drive lock mode all four wheels spin at the same time.

The gearboxes allow one wheel to slow down on a turn and the other to speed up. With a standard four-wheel drive pickup without the gearboxes, one wheel won’t spin in the turn, he said.

So, Humvees boast more traction.

It also has a “ford mode” that allows it to cross streams and rivers if the vehicle has a “fording kit.”

The front seat area of the Humvee. (Rhett Fars)

Climbing Ability

Fars said he has been surprised at their Humvee’s ability to tackle steep climbs without any issue at all.

The machine’s 16-inch clearance and wide stance mean that mountain trails pose no problem.

His family challenged a steep hill near their house at the base of Casper Mountain that he knows a regular vehicle would never be able to drive up.

“It goes up it like it’s driving normally,” he said. “When it comes to crazy adventures, there’s no single one I can point out. … In general, all the things that we’ve taken it through, it’s just pretty amazing what it is capable of.”

Dietrick agrees the 10,000-pound machines with their wide stance and low center of gravity give it real climbing ability.

“If you flip one of those things, you’ve done something seriously wrong,” he said.

Dietrick said he and Wilson started their business after Wilson, an ex-Marine, purchased a Humvee with 14,000 miles on it that had been in Afghanistan, and they fixed it up. They found it enjoyable and decided to launch their shop.

Both men are contractors, but Dietrick is a welder, fabricator, and mechanic.

Their goal is to make their products something akin to the Fars family’s machine that retains the raw ability of the military vehicle but offers a measure of comfort.

They don’t intend to strip them out and make them a status “gentleman’s” ride.

“There are other places around the country that are charging $400,000 for these Humvees and they pretty much are not a Humvee anymore,” he said. “(We) wanted to make it so that these vehicles are upgraded but are not taking away from the classic Humvee style.”

Contact Dake Killingbeck at dale@cowboystatedaily.com

After a few years of enjoying the 2002 Humvee the Fars family has put it up for sale. (Rhett Fars)

Dale Killingbeck can be reached at dale@cowboystatedaily.com.