Sleeping Giant near Cody will stay slumbering this winter as its new owners continue plans to open a summer resort in 2027.

Brent Hargrave, owner of Sleeping Giant Adventure Park LLC, is still working with the U.S. Forest Service to secure approval for millions of dollars in investments to turn the ski area into a summer destination just outside Yellowstone National Park's East Entrance.

“We're looking at putting about $4 million of improvements into Sleeping Giant in the first year, and we've got a five-year plan of improvements after that,” he told Cowboy State Daily. “It won’t happen all at once, but everything we have has been submitted, and we are waiting for approval for additions.”

Summer Fun

Sleeping Giant made its first investment in summer infrastructure by installing zip lines in the 2010s.

Hargrave said the zip lines will be one of the opening-day attractions, along with several new amenities next summer.

“I was just talking to the manufacturer of the zip line yesterday,” he said. “We’re looking into installing a ropes course, putting in new hiking and biking trails, and we are still proposing a tube slide made by Neveplast.”

Neveplast is a manufacturer that specializes in making slides and surfaces for a variety of summer and winter activities. The company’s Tubby offers “year-round fun, regardless of the weather,” using inflatable tubes on artificial surfaces.

Visitors will also have access to a new on-site restaurant with an outdoor patio along the North Fork Shoshone River.

All of these plans are pending approval from the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Both agencies must sign off on the proposed infrastructure because Sleeping Giant is on federal land and in prime grizzly bear habitat.

Concerns about the environmental impacts of additional infrastructure have curtailed or halted expansion plans at Sleeping Giant in the past.

“We didn't anticipate the approval process to take this long with the U.S. Forest Service, but it's moving forward,” Hargrave said. “We found that it helps to go a little slower when working with a government agency for approval, and we’re working to make that happen.”

Sleeping Giant Ski Resort and Zipline near Cody, Wyoming. (307 Real Estate)

Go With The Flow

Cody entrepreneur Nick Piazza sold Sleeping Giant to Hargrave, vice president of the HMH Capital Group, earlier this year.

Piazza invested heavily in the infrastructure needed to keep the mountain open as a ski resort for three seasons.

Hargrave is pivoting toward Sleeping Giant's summer potential. The numbers make more sense, he said.

“When we look at the traffic counts, we think they yield a great advantage to operating and focusing on the summer,” he said. “Two good operators have tried to make the winter skiing work, and unfortunately, they haven't been successful.”

It’s no secret that more people stream along U.S. Highway 14/16/20 during the summer, going between Cody and Yellowstone, but that’s not the only factor making summer more viable, Hargrave said.

Sleeping Giant is almost an hour’s drive from Cody, and lodging and restaurants options are sparse. It’s less of an issue in summer but becomes significant in winter.

“The hotels and lodges in the Pahaska (Tepee) area don’t stay open in winter,” he said. “Car service and traffic just aren’t there in winter. We think there’s more potential as a summertime attraction.”

A lack of early season snow and a shortage of staff prompted Sleeping Giant Ski Area in Cody to close for the winter season in 2024. (Sleeping Giant Ski Area and Zipline, via Facebook)

Keeping Sleeping Giant Awake

Sleeping Giant was established in 1936 as the Red Star Camp. It was renamed Sleeping Giant two years later and was Cody’s ski resort for decades.

Since then, Sleeping Giant has closed and changed hands several times.

The resort was closed from 2004 to 2007 due to aging equipment. The Yellowstone Recreations Foundation, a nonprofit, spent $1.3 million on a new ski lift and other upgrades, funded by local donations and a grant from the State Land Investment Board.

After publicly disclosing an annual deficit of $200,000, the Yellowstone Recreations Foundation announced Sleeping Giant would close at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

That’s when Piazza stepped in, investing more than $1.5 million in snow-making technology and other upgrades in time for the 2020-2021 season.

“The response was incredible,” Piazza told Cowboy State Daily. “I had skier and snowboarder magazines and everyone contacting me. I felt like a pop star for about a week.”

Under Piazza’s leadership, Sleeping Giant endured for another three seasons. It didn't open in 2024 because of a lack of snow.

Piazza listed Sleeping Giant for sale in December 2024. After fielding multiple offers, he thought Hargrave had the plan and background to ensure the resort survived.

“No one cares about Sleeping Giant more than us,” he said. “We want to see that asset succeed, and we know we’re doing our best to find the next thing for it.”

(Cowboy State Daily Staff)

What About Winter?

Since introducing himself to the Cody community at the February meeting, Hargrave has called Sleeping Giant “Cody’s mountain.” He told residents he was acquiring existing infrastructure rather than buying a mountain.

His community-oriented approach and desire to keep Sleeping Giant as a public amenity are what made his offer stand out to Piazza, who called him and HMH Capital Group “a good choice” for the resort's future.

Hargrave doesn’t want people to think Sleeping Giant’s future as a ski resort was being sacrificed for its potential as a summer destination. He hopes summertime success could catalyze sustainable skiing.

“We are definitely going to look at every possible way of keeping it open for the winter season,” he said. “We're going to talk to a lot of different organizations and people in the community and see how we can make winter skiing at Sleeping Giant work again.”

If success begets success, Sleeping Giant could become a sustainable year-round attraction in northwest Wyoming, but Hargrave isn’t promising anything. His priority is securing the necessary federal approvals so Sleeping Giant can open with zip lines and other amenities for summer 2027.

“We don't think we can just come in there, snap our fingers, and make it successful,” he said. “It's going to take time. It's going to be a process. But as soon as those approvals get done, you'll be seeing development at Sleeping Giant.”

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.