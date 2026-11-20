Jackson Hole real estate broker Latham Jenkins of Live Water Properties says his phone has been ringing lately with a new breed of luxury home buyer.

Wealthy Coloradans are calling seeking to get away from a progressive income tax hike that was approved in the general election, and other affluent families are shopping for properties that could serve as self-sufficient compounds in case fears about the dangers of artificial intelligence are realized.

For buyers with $37.5 million to spend on a self-sufficient tax haven, Jenkins has a rare option.

The 42.6-acre Drift House on the banks of the Snake River was designed “upside down” so its top-floor living spaces look out over the land, across flood levees and into Grand Teton National Park, he said.

It’s an over-the-top view that pairs five private ponds with roaming elk in an estate that could not be duplicated under current development rules.

The pitch is landing, Jenkins added, because buyers are seeing that the new luxury lies in scarcity.

“As a luxury buyer, your best dollars go into an investment that is in essence a grandfathered setting, with the understanding the best lots were built on first,” he said. “With the setbacks we have now, say from the Snake River or from a pond, you cannot rebuild these houses in the locations that they’re in.”

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate) Arrow left Arrow right

Scarcity Is New Luxury Play

Jackson Hole’s $20 million-plus market has remained lively, even as sales below $20 million have cooled, Jenkins said. The reason is scarcity.

High-net-worth buyers are looking to protect both their wealth and their families, and they’re doing it by finding properties where the biggest selling points can’t easily be duplicated anywhere else.

“What we’re seeing is an ongoing trend of new states like Washington State and Colorado having these progressive taxes on their high-net-worth earners, forcing them to relocate to more tax-friendly locales,” Jenkins said. “Wyoming benefits from that.”

Beyond tax relief, Jenkins said a growing number of callers are asking for properties capable of operating independently if artificial intelligence disrupts the economy or sparks civil unrest.

“There has been interest in buying properties that serve as a compound for families,” he said.

Those buyers aren’t necessarily going all in on underground bunkers, though.

“It’s not so much bomb shelters as just having an adequate supply of propane, water reserves and security mechanisms on the property,” he said. “And the thought that, in a way, you could live off the land. There’s fish in the river and elk running through the neighborhood.”

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate)

A Jackson Hole estate listed for $37.5 million is drawing wealthy buyers seeking a haven from potential AI unrest and new tax hikes in Colorado. The Snake River corridor home was built "upside-down" to optimize views of the river and the Tetons. (Snake River Estate) Arrow left Arrow right

Life On Top Of The World

Drift House is the largest parcel in the 1970s-era Solitude Ranch subdivision north of the Jackson Hole Airport. It’s also one of only four lots in the community with deeded river bottom.

Most homes along the Snake River sit low behind flood dikes and mature cottonwoods, trading river views for protection from high water. When pioneering Teton Village architect Vince Lee designed the 8,060-square-foot log Drift House residence in 1999, he decided to invert the traditional layout.

The great room, kitchen, dining area, primary suite and an expansive outdoor deck all sit on the upper level, elevating daily life above the levee so the Snake River and Tetons are in full view.

There’s an elevator — along with stairs that Jenkins joked will “keep you young” — that connects the upstairs living spaces to the ground floor, which houses three more generous bedrooms, including a self-contained caretaker suite with its own kitchenette, plus a home gym, media room and a three-car garage.

The home also features in-floor hydronic heating. That’s prized in Wyoming’s dry climate because it warms the floors evenly without stripping humidity from the air.

Jenkins’ favorite spot in the home is the upper deck, though.

“That’s a place where you can just sit there and watch the ever-changing canvas in front of you as the weather goes over the Tetons,” he said.

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.