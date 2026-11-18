Yellowstone National Park’s summer season is extending deeper into fall, making October “the new September.”

According to the National Park Service, Yellowstone recorded 345,383 recreation visits in October 2026. That’s up 10% from October 2025.

More notably, it’s up 9% from October 2021, when Yellowstone recorded a then-record 316,662 visits.

Yellowstone’s gateway communities have noticed that October is getting busier in the Greater Yellowstone region. For them, the summer has gotten longer and seems to have permanently shifted toward fall, consistently extending the summer tourism season into September and October.

October visitation to Yellowstone National Park was up 10% this year, and September was busier than August for the first time ever. People who live and work in the park say the summer season is expanding and October is the new September for visitors. (Getty Images)

Last Minute Adventures

Colter Jones, owner of CoveredGround Tours in Cody, had a busy summer taking tourists through Yellowstone. After a remarkably busy September, his company got an unexpected rush of October reservations.

“Our October calendar wasn't filled up in advance,” he said. “Our average booking date is 46 days in advance. Big groups book up to a year ahead. Our October calendar started to fill up in October.”

The people and groups Jones and his team toured in October had “a different mindset” than typical summer tourists. Booking a guided tour through Yellowstone seemed more like a spur-of-the-moment decision than a carefully planned excursion.

Jones added that these same-month clients also asked about any hotel deals they might find, as if they hadn’t already explored the idea.

“They were booking two weeks in advance instead of two months,” he said. “The weather was mostly beautiful, so it was definitely a great time to visit.”

As for visitor traffic, Jones said Yellowstone didn’t seem noticeably busier this October. He still called it “a light month” for visitation.

“Even though it was a record October, it was still light in terms of driving around,” he said. “There's about 900 acres of road in the park, and certain buildings we stop at for snacks or bathroom breaks start to close in mid-October. You still don't get the high crowd feeling like you do in June or July.”

October visitation to Yellowstone National Park was up 10% this year, and September was busier than August for the first time ever. People who live and work in the park say the summer season is expanding and October is the new September for visitors. (Getty Images)

The Newly Wed & Nearly Dead

October is nothing compared to what September has become.

A curious trend emerged in Yellowstone’s September visitation: 868,450 recreation visits were recorded this year.

That surpassed the number of visits recorded in August (856,467). It’s an unusual reversal of the typical summer visitation pattern, when August is generally busier than September.

Lovell resident Wendy Corr spent the summer doing coach tours in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. She said everyone on her September tours was surprised to see the parks so busy.

“I had guests that said, ‘Shouldn't this be less busy? We’re here in September.' But it was just as busy as August,” she said.

A common saying in Yellowstone’s gateway communities is that two demographics dominate fall tourism: The newly wed and the nearly dead.

The bulk of fall tourists have been young couples looking for an unforgettable experience or older individuals, couples, and groups hoping to savor Yellowstone without the crowds, specifically families with children.

“It’s an older group that’s coming in September and October,” Tim O’Leary, chief financial officer for Blair Hotels in Cody, told Cowboy State Daily in October 2023. “You’re getting more and more of the Baby Boomers retiring, and more of them have time on their hands to come. Those who can choose to wait generally choose to wait until after the crowds have gone down, and that’s much easier in late September and early October.”

Corr noted that most people on her coach tours were “empty nesters” who booked visits in September specifically to avoid the large crowds that dominate summer tourist traffic. They found fewer families in September, but the crowds were just as thick.

"The only real difference between September and August was the fact that there were much fewer children and families with children," she said. "It started tapering off at the end of September, but I can say that there was very little difference in September compared to August."

October visitation to Yellowstone National Park was up 10% this year, and September was busier than August for the first time ever. People who live and work in the park say the summer season is expanding and October is the new September for visitors. (Getty Images)

New Phenomena

Author and historian Jeff Henry just moved into a cabin at Old Faithful to start his 49th season as a winter keeper in Yellowstone. He’s spent most of his adult life living and working in and around the park.

“I just happened to talk to a National Park Service friend of mine who told me that October visitation is now twice as heavy as it was just 12 years ago,” he said. “Visitation has grown a great deal since I first got here, and the rate of growth seems to be increasing as time goes on.

Henry can remember his first Yellowstone fall in 1978. He described it as “very sparse” with nearly no traffic, even at the park’s most popular spot, Old Faithful.

Henry didn’t dispute that fall tourism could be dominated by “the newly wed and nearly dead,” but he thinks the source of October tourism is closer to home.

“One of the big factors is the growth in population in regional areas,” he said. “There are so many people who live in places like Bozeman who are within a day's drive, and certainly close enough to do a weekend trip to the park. It seems like an awful lot of the license plates I see in the park in the fall are regional, rather than from states far away, like you see in the summer.”

Still, Henry noted that most people he encounters in late September and early October making day or weekend trips tend to be from “the aging population.”

“I would guess that the regional population probably tends toward retirement age,” he said. “If that's the case, they would have more leisure time to travel.”

Another “huge difference” from Henry’s perspective is climatological. The last few Octobers have been warmer and milder than average, which makes Yellowstone more accessible and attractive for tourists.

“October was much, much colder and snowier then than now,” he said. “People are more inclined to come to Yellowstone when the weather is nice, like it was in October this year, than they were when it was chillier and snowier.”

October visitation to Yellowstone National Park was up 10% this year, and September was busier than August for the first time ever. People who live and work in the park say the summer season is expanding and October is the new September for visitors. (Getty Images)

Extended Shoulder?

Most of Yellowstone’s entrances and interior roads close to vehicle traffic for the summer every year on Nov. 1, weather permitting. This is done to prepare the roads and amenities, mostly at and around Old Faithful, for the start of the winter season Dec. 15.

Many of Yellowstone’s summer concessionaires shut down before the end of October. Gift shops, restaurants, restrooms, and other amenities close partially or completely before Nov. 1 as seasonal workers move on, and tourist traffic dwindles.

“The gas stations, bathrooms, and general stores at Lake Hotel and Fishing Bridge start to close by mid-October,” Jones said. “It gives a sense that you're out there on your own a little bit, which adds to some of the fun of being in Yellowstone at that time.”

Corr added that October’s tourists tend to be “day-trippers” because they don’t have any other option. Like the concessionaires, Yellowstone’s in-park hotels, with the exception of the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, are closed before the end of the month.

“The Old Faithful Inn and all of the lodging close the first weekend of October,” she said. “People are driving around, and the animals are active, but lodging is non-existent. That’s the harder part about visiting in Yellowstone.”

September and October have always been called “the shoulder season” in gateway communities like Cody. As both months get busier, the National Park Service and its concessionaires might extend the summer season into the shoulder season.

The interior roads will probably still close by Nov. 1, but there might be enough incentive to keep lodging at Canyon, Lake, and Grant Villages open a little longer.

Henry was surprised that it hasn’t happened already.

“As time moves forward, I would not be surprised to see the park open for business much later into the fall,” he said. “I am a bit surprised that regional business interests are not already lobbying for that very thing. This year was notable for having more visitors in September than in August — put that one under your hat and think about it for a while.”

October, The New September

Yellowstone won’t hit 5 million recreation visits in 2026. Through October, it had recorded 4,705,683 visits, just short of the 4,789,349 recorded during the same period in 2021.

When it does reach 5 million, it will likely be due to high visitation during the peak summer months of July, August, and September.

For decades, September has been considered one of the best months to visit Yellowstone. After years of increased business and visitation, that era might be over.

“September has been busier than August for the past three years,” Jones said of his business. “For us, September is definitely lumped into the same ‘summer rush’ category as June, July, and August. It is losing its status as ‘the golden era’ of low visitation in Yellowstone.”

Corr and her husband, Dan Miller, will be operating their own tour company, Wander Wyoming Tours, starting next year. She said September should “absolutely” be considered part of Yellowstone’s peak summer season.

“We started noticing that September was becoming just as busy as the summer months 10 to 15 years ago,” she said. “September is summer in Yellowstone.”

That means October has essentially become the new September, at least in Yellowstone, Corr said.

While October has been getting consistently busier, both Corr and Jones said they believe the park-wide closures will make it logistically difficult for tourism to increase tremendously.

“It’s significantly less busy in October because everything shuts down,” Corr said. “There are plenty of people driving around, but there's no reason for people to be in the parks at that point because they can't stay there.”

If the National Park Service decides to keep the in-park hotels open longer, that could shift the dynamic toward a longer shoulder season and an even busier October.

Until or unless that happens, October remains wide open for determined travelers and local enthusiasts to enjoy Yellowstone without so many people.

Jones called October one of “the nostalgic months” in Yellowstone and expects it to remain that way for a while longer.

“October and May are still the nostalgic months to come visit and have the park to yourself a little bit,” he said. “October is getting busier, but it’s still a light month and a great time to visit.”





Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.