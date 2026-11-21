From howling ranch hands to spraying skunks, Samuel G. Mortimer had quite the education from two older cowpunchers who taught him what life on the range was really all about in the late 1800s.

Decades later in 1952, Mortimore wrote his memoir about life on Deer Creek and highlighted these two bachelor cowpokes and their high-spirited pranks — even as a prank involving a spraying skunk nearly ended their friendship.

John Gray, who earned the name "Bally Gray" for losing most his hair, and “Uncle” Jim Miller (no relation) were two of young Mortimore’s friends in the Deer Creek vicinity.

His family was trying to eke out a living in the new state of Wyoming and these men were his mentors when his own dad was absent.

“For some reason both these old fellows took a liking to me, and I thoroughly enjoyed visiting with them,” Mortimore wrote. “They were great cronies but quarreled most of the time.”

Mortimore said he never knew if the two were talking and he often had to use diplomacy to be friends with both.

“I think each of them kind of leaned on me to soften up the other old fellow and always poured their troubles in my ears, each one always insisting he was in the right and that the other one was just a contrary old fool,” Mortimore said.

As a teenager, Mortimore never missed a chance to drop by the Cross Anchor Ranch where the men worked because he knew it meant food and he was a “growing boy.”

“I can still remember how good Uncle Jim's stewed prunes tasted for dessert," he said.

"He fixed them up with a heavy syrup and they sure tasted good,” Mortimore said. “Bally was a pretty good cook too and he made excellent sourdough biscuits as his crowning accomplishment in the culinary art.”

Samuel Mortimore grew up on Deer Creek in a crude log home and mentored by two old cowboys, John “Bally” Gray and “Uncle” Jim Miller. He shared stories of their antics in his memoir that he wrote for his family in 1952. Above, the oldest cabin on Deer Creek. (Wyoming State Archives)

Two Old Cowboys in Deer Creek

Bally Gray’s arrival in Deer Creek was fraught with tragedy.

He never married and lived alone. He visited his neighbors occasionally but was not sociable. If he liked anyone, he was a staunch friend, but Moritmore said he was peculiar in many ways.

Mortimore eventually learned his friend’s story. On the night of May 17, 1883, Bally Gray was traveling from Iowa with his sister’s family, David and Abby Rhode and their two young children.

They were heading west toward the Black Hills with a pioneer wagon company and set up camp in a dry creek bed in a valley near Buffalo Gap in modern-day South Dakota.

According to the National Weather Service’s historical flood data, a sudden, violent cloudburst in the hills triggered a massive flash flood that rushed down the creek bed without warning.

Abby and the two children drowned. Family accounts related how, in the pitch black, Rhode and Gray desperately tried to rescue the family, but the torrent ripped through the camp, tearing away the wagons.

Abby, her children and others were buried by fellow pioneers near the disaster site. The brothers-in-laws parted ways soon after.

Rhode went on alone to Yellowstone National Park, where he served for 50 years. Bally roamed around the West for many years, working on ranches and punching cows for the big outfits.

According to Mortimore, Gray rode his favorite horse, a big bay named Smoker, in the 1893 Oklahoma land run. At noon, people raced into what is now northern Oklahoma on horseback, in wagons and on foot to stake claims.

The federal government had opened the land to settlement after pressuring the Cherokee Nation to cede it.

After this race, Gray finally settled on a ranch just above the Cross Anchor headquarters on Medicine Creek, a few miles north of Mortimore’s homestead in what was then Wyoming Territory.

Gray built up a nice little outfit with a few full-blooded Hereford cows and a good bull.

“He enjoyed practical jokes, especially when the laugh was on the other fellow,” Mortimore said. “He was a great lover of a good horse and his great pride was Smoker -- there was nothing too good for Smoker.”

Uncle Jim Miller was an old cowpuncher and too old to ride the range.

He was what was called “pensioned" by Henry Weare, owner of the Cross Anchor Outfit. Mortimore said Miller stayed at the home ranch and looked after things. He was faithful to his employer, although he would treat Weare like a hired and whenever he happened to come to the ranch.

“Miller was as independent as a hog on ice and ruled the roost, so to speak, with an iron hand,” Mortimore wrote.

Samuel Mortimore grew up on Deer Creek and his mentors and friends were two old ornery cowboys, “Uncle” Jim Miller and John “Bally” Gray. They were pranksters and often Mortimore had to act as mediator between the two men when their pranks got too wild. (Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche)

Curing Grub Line Rider

In the later 1800s, the home ranches of the big cow outfits were occasionally visited during the winter by old cowpunchers who were not working and broke. They would drift in to stay “just for a few days.”

These visitors were classed as “grub-line riders” and not encouraged to prolong their visits.

If one of these “hangers-on” appeared, the other ranch hands figured out some chores to occupy their time and help pay for his keep, including feed for his horse.

Miller had a visit from one old-timer named Jim Wilder, who, Mortimore explained, was a pretty wise old bird and knew about all the answers.

Wilder dropped in and during his extended stay suffered with a sore back. He could only do minimal work and was hardly able to feed his own horse but had a good appetite.

When his visit got too long, Gray suggested the best way to cure Jim's backache so that he would be able to ride. Gray had a bottle of wonderful liniment that, no doubt, would fix him up.

Wilder agreed to try it but said he did not have much confidence in a cure.

The “doctors” proceeded to peel off the patient's various layers of clothes until they got down to the bare hide and laid him face down on the bed, where Bally proceeded to rub his back with the strong liniment.

After Bally had thoroughly rubbed in a plentiful supply of the potent application, he accidently spilled about a tablespoonful lower on the bare back.

It was so low it ran down to a place that did not need the treatment but provided results nonetheless.

“Poor Wilder came alive very quickly and for awhile gave every indication of how a turpentined dog acts under like circumstances,” Mortimore wrote. “Bally said afterward that he and Uncle Jim had a hard time catching and holding Jim long enough to quiet him down, but that the one application was plenty to cure him.”

Wilder put on his clothes, saddled up his pony and left for greener pastures, a wiser if not a more satisfied man.

Mortimer never identifies what was in Bally’s bottle but it was most likely a strong horse liniment.

Cowboys in the late 1800s would have used a bottled commercial rub such as Mexican Mustang Liniment, which was marketed for both people and livestock.

A homemade liniment could have also been used. Turpentine, camphor and ammonia were used in different old liniment formulas, enough to make any old cowboy jump.

Deer Creek Station was a remote outpost, far from society, where high stake pranks were the law of the land. Samuel Mortimore grew up in the region, riding the range and learning how to survive from old cowboys who befriended him, “Uncle” Jim Miller and John “Bally” Gray.

The Unwanted Visitor

Miller had another unwanted visitor that Gray also offered to chase off from the “grubhouse”

Mortimore described the “grubhouse" as a half-cellar that never froze in the winter and remained cool in the summer.

It was dug back into the hill and located near the ranch house for convenience because it was used to store the large amounts of food needed to supply the outfit.

It was one of Miller's duties to take proper care of it and handle the supplies to the wagons. On this day, he had left open the door of the grubhouse to air it out.

A wandering skunk took advantage of the open door and Miller was horrified to see the creature huddled in a corner among the cases of supplies. Miller did not know what to do.

He feared that if he disturbed the skunk and tried to get him out, the result could spoil a lot of the supplies.

Gray rode up at this time and Miller told him all about his troubles.

“Bally comforted Jim and told him not to worry and think nothing of it because it would be a very simple matter to get the skunk out without him making any smell whatever,” Gray said.

However, Miller had to let Gray do the job without interference. Miller finally agreed.

Gray set an empty barrel with the head open just inside the doorway and packed the open spaces between the barrel and the frame of the doorway with gunny sacks. He then armed himself with a box of the sulphur matches.

He would light one and drop it down near the skunk. He kept this up and by dropping one lighted match after the other moved the skunk right out of the doorway into the barrel.

“I presume the sulphur match smell was too much for Mr. Skunk,” Mortimore wrote. “When he retired into the darkness of the barrel, Bally upended it and carried it, with the skunk inside, outside the grubhouse to a point right near the kitchen door of the ranch house.”

Gray then dumped the skunk out of the barrel and shot it with his six-shooter, right at Miller’s doorway.

“Believe me, that surely scented up things plenty for a long time,” Mortimore wrote. “Bally gave his alibi that he had fulfilled his part of the contract by getting the skunk out of the grubhouse without any smell, and he could not help it if by accident he had dropped the barrel and let the skunk out and had to shoot it or it might have run right back into the grubhouse.”

After the stink settled and Miller could catch his breath, he realized Gray had outsmarted him. Eventually, the clouds passed away again and all was well on Medicine Creek once more.

In 1893, John “Bally” Gray rode his horse Smoker in the Oklahoma Land Run. He later moved to Deer Creek where he ran a small outfit near the Anchor Cross Ranch and befriended a young Samuel Mortimore who wrote about Gray’s pranks in 1953. (Oklahoma Historical Society Photograph Collection)

Some Horse Trading

Mortimore said he finally had his chance to outsmart Gray. It was a horse trade that did the job.

His family was in need of a bull and Gray was selling his for $50 each, a value of more than $2,000 in today’s dollars. While he couldn’t afford that price, Mortimore had a half-brother of one of Gray’s saddle horses.

“He was a splendid piece of horse flesh and three years old at that time,” Mortimore wrote. “I had broken him to ride but he was a bad actor and pitched occasionally.”

Mortimore admitted it was a little too much horse for him to handle and had to keep him ridden down constantly. If not, the horse would throw Mortimore anytime he wanted to and he knew it.

Gray took a shine to the horse and said Mortimore just didn’t know how to handle him.

Finally, he agreed to do a straight trade and gave Mortimore the prize bull for the saddle horse.

“Gray was tickled to get the horse and he turned him out in the pasture to get fattened up, as I had been riding him pretty hard,” Mortimore wrote. “He told me to come over to his place when he got ready to get him up and ride him; he would show me how to handle a horse.”

As he rode up to the corral, a month later, Gray had the pony tied to the fence and was trying to get the saddle off. The horse was acting like he was a wild bronc and Gray looked like he had been run through a threshing machine.

His face and hands were scratched and bloody and his clothes were torn in several places.

Gray finally told Mortimore he was just as good as riding the horse as the teenager had been. He had saddled the horse and got on him, but instead of pitching, the horse ran away into a stand of scrub oaks.

The horse tore through this brush patch and nearly whipped all the clothes off Gray. He skinned him up badly and acted like he never had been ridden.

“I don't think he ever tried to ride the horse again and a short time after traded him off to a half-crazy sheepherder,” Mortimore said. “The funny part of it was that the sheepherder got along fine with the pony and rode him without any trouble and he never offered to pitch.”

When Mortimore left Deer Creek a few years later, it was with reluctance and with the friendship of the two old cowboys forever in his heart. He remembered their orneriness and good food with fondness.

They had made the old West colorful for a young teenager riding the range.

Jackie Dorothy can be reached at jackie@cowboystatedaily.com.