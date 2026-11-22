In Churchill, Manitoba, a town of about 800 people, there are two police departments.

One is for the people. The other is for the polar bears.

Sheridan resident Rex Arney told Cowboy State Daily that he learned about this unique system of paw and order when he traveled to Churchill a few years ago.

“They drive around in pickups like you’d see deputies here,” Arney said. “It’s not to arrest human beings. It’s all about polar bears.”

But Arney was not there to arrest bears.

He was there to photograph them, part of a November tour for photographers eager to catch a glimpse of the bears during the season when they are particularly active.

“These polar bears in November are getting close to the ice, waiting for it to freeze over so they can get out and start feeding on the seals,” Arney said. “That’s when they’re most dangerous because they’re very hungry.”

He said he did not witness any arrests himself, but he did take a detour from the tundra to see one of the “polar bear jails,” which are used as a deterrent and a safety measure for bears who wander too close to town.

First-time offenders get off with a slap on the paw and are released back into the same area after 30 days. But the ones with a record get the book thrown at them and are relocated far away.

“They were just like a big metal structure, almost like a culvert or something,” Arney said of the jails. “There’s not a huge number of bears they put in jail at any given time. If they have repeat offenders, they’re the ones that they’ll ship out.”

Wyoming photographer Rex Arney was surprised to find that a remote town in Canada has jails for its ornery polar bears and people. “They look kind of warm and fuzzy, but they’re vicious," he said about learning polar bears are nothing like Wyoming bears. (Rex Arney)

Wyoming photographer Rex Arney was surprised to find that a remote town in Canada has jails for its ornery polar bears and people. “They look kind of warm and fuzzy, but they’re vicious," he said about learning polar bears are nothing like Wyoming bears. (Rex Arney)

Wyoming photographer Rex Arney was surprised to find that a remote town in Canada has jails for its ornery polar bears and people. “They look kind of warm and fuzzy, but they’re vicious," he said about learning polar bears are nothing like Wyoming bears. (Rex Arney) Arrow left Arrow right

‘They’re Vicious’

The measures might sound extreme, but Arney said polar bears pose a kind of danger that people don’t face in Yellowstone National Park.

“Polar bears look kind of warm and fuzzy, but they’re vicious,” Arney said. “With grizzly or brown bears, they’re not going to attack. When we hear stories of attacking it’s usually a defensive thing.”

Chuck Neal, a retired federal ecologist from Cody, previously told Cowboy State Daily that what sets polar bears apart from grizzlies and black bears is that they rely more heavily on meat in their diet.

“Given the right set of circumstances, a polar bear might see a human as prey,” Neal explained. “A polar bear is, in its natural habitat, a more dangerous bear than any other bear in its natural habitat.”

Arney said he, his wife and the handful of other participants spent the five-day tour on the tundra in a vehicle called a “tundra buggy” looking for bears.

Because polar bears would not hesitate to go after humans, even inside a vehicle, the buggies had extra safeguards, including “massive” tires that he estimated stood more than five feet tall.

“Then, the deck where the passengers sit is 10 to 15 feet off the ground,” Arney said. “That’s because these polar bears are so large that when they're standing up, they can reach up to those windows.”

Wyoming photographer Rex Arney was surprised to find that a remote town in Canada has jails for its ornery polar bears and people. “They look kind of warm and fuzzy, but they’re vicious," he said about learning polar bears are nothing like Wyoming bears. (Rex Arney)

Wyoming photographer Rex Arney was surprised to find that a remote town in Canada has jails for its ornery polar bears and people. “They look kind of warm and fuzzy, but they’re vicious," he said about learning polar bears are nothing like Wyoming bears. (Rex Arney) Arrow left Arrow right

‘Great Worry’

Though he was hoping for that kind of close encounter from the safety of the buggy, Arney said there was no such luck during his tour. The residents of Churchill, however, do everything they can to avoid close calls with their polar bear neighbors.

“The bears would be looking for garbage and things like that, so they were so careful in that town,” Arney said. “There was nothing out.”

Arney said there have been few deaths in the Churchill area, though not for lack of trying. He remembered the town enforcing a system of justice that extended to people and bears alike.

“If anybody left trash out, they’d probably themselves be in jail,” Arney said. “They do everything to protect the citizens and visitors.”

The danger, Arney said, has mostly passed by the time Hudson Bay freezes over and the polar bears move onto the ice to hunt for seals. But as temperatures rise globally every year, that period where they are skinny, hungry and waiting on the ice to freeze has been getting longer.

“There’s a great worry that, over time, these polar bears will have to adjust to a whole new environment and will learn to live on land and not survive on the ice,” Arney said. “You can see that coming right now.”

Data from western Hudson Bay shows the trend he described. A 2017 study in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series found the bears spent about three more weeks on land by 2015 than they did in 1979.

Wyoming photographer Rex Arney was surprised to find that a remote town in Canada has jails for its ornery polar bears and people. “They look kind of warm and fuzzy, but they’re vicious," he said about learning polar bears are nothing like Wyoming bears. (Rex Arney)

Wyoming photographer Rex Arney was surprised to find that a remote town in Canada has jails for its ornery polar bears and people. “They look kind of warm and fuzzy, but they’re vicious," he said about learning polar bears are nothing like Wyoming bears. (Rex Arney) Arrow left Arrow right

‘Other Things To See’

As the climate pushes bears closer to humans, Arney said he noticed Churchill residents spending more time indoors a decade ago, and the town was already making that easier.

The town’s centerpiece, Arney said, was a single complex that held a school, hospital, grocery store and ice rink under one roof, so residents could shop and get around without ever stepping outside.

“It’s so impressive for a small town,” Arney said. “I think it’s probably one of the reasons that that town has survived, because of the foresight they had, with a lot of government money.”

Arney said part of him would like to return to Churchill and see how another decade has changed the way bears and humans share the town.

“I’d like to go back and see another experience with the polar bear,” Arney said. “Probably won’t do it because there’s other things to see and do.”

Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.