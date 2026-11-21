Robert Whaley is on his sixth pair of shoes, has already worn through a pair of boots and still has more than half a continent to walk cross.

The 39-year-old Washington state man has multiple sclerosis, has undergone three major spinal surgeries and spent much of the past decade struggling with health problems that once made walking even a single mile seem impossible.

Now, with an American flag in his hands, Whaley is attempting something that would be physically torturous even for someone in perfect health — walking 3,000 miles across America.

When Whaley spoke with Cowboy State Daily on Thursday from Green River, Wyoming's November weather had already left its mark on him.

His forehead and the bridge of his nose were windburned, his legs had taken a beating from the cold, and he'd learned that southwestern Wyoming doesn't offer a warning before the weather gets ugly.

"Where we're from, it sprinkles a little bit and lets you know it's going to rain or hail or whatever," Whaley said. "Here, it just all comes down at once really hard with wind."

He's now taken to wearing lightweight pants over his shorts and plans to add oversized ski goggles to protect his face.

Robert Whaley, right, poses with two men in Green River, Wyoming, during his cross-country walk to raise money for a veterans memorial park in his hometown of Deer Park, Washington. (Courtesy, Robert Whaley)

He Started Walking

Before he began walking across the country towards Washington D.C., Whaley spent years struggling to make it through ordinary days.

He had worked as a machinist, earned a degree in aerospace machining technology and held physically demanding jobs before a series of medical problems turned his life upside down. Multiple sclerosis, three major spinal surgeries and other health complications eventually left him unable to work.

The financial consequences were severe enough that his family sold possessions and moved from a house into an apartment.

"I was depressed sitting at home for years because of my health problems and all that," he said.

Eventually, he decided he needed to do something different, even if that meant beginning with something as ordinary as walking around his neighborhood in Deer Park, Washington, a small community north of Spokane.

He couldn't make it a mile before calling his wife, Brittany, and asking her to come get him, and although she obliged at first, Whaley said she eventually got tired of repeatedly rescuing him. She told him she wasn't coming to pick him up anymore.

Left to figure out how to get himself home, Whaley kept walking, gradually pushing himself farther until long distances became part of his daily routine.

He eventually grabbed the American flag that had been hanging outside his house and began carrying it through town.

Strangers began stopping to ask what he was doing, why he was carrying the flag and whether he was walking for a particular cause, giving Whaley an opportunity to talk about something that had been troubling him for some time.

It concerned the veterans in his hometown, including his own wife.

Robert Whaley's support van, bearing the name of his cross-country journey, sits outside Penny's Diner in Green River, Wyoming. Whaley is walking roughly 3,000 miles from Washington state to Washington, D.C., to raise money for an accessible veterans memorial park. (Courtesy, Robert Whaley)

'How Do You Make Change With No Money?'

Brittany Whaley is a combat veteran who served in Afghanistan, and her husband said her military experiences, including sexual trauma and the loss of people she knew overseas, have had a lasting effect on her life.

When the couple visited the veterans memorial in Deer Park, Whaley was troubled by what he found: a small memorial near railroad tracks, without convenient parking or the accessibility he believed veterans with mobility problems deserved.

Having experienced mobility problems himself, Whaley understood how something as simple as the distance between a parking space and a memorial could prevent someone from visiting.

He began asking questions around town, speaking with city officials, business owners and veterans organizations about whether the memorial could be moved and expanded into a park that people with disabilities could easily access.

Among those who became involved was VFW commander Tom Turner, whom Whaley credits with helping advance the idea, although the process of finding a suitable location, securing support and raising money presented a challenge.

Whaley said some longtime residents weren't even aware of where the existing memorial was located, while others told him a project of that size could take years to complete.

The more he learned, the more determined he became to do something about it.

"How do you make change with no money?" he recalled asking himself.

His first idea was to walk to Olympia, Washington, the state capital, hoping the journey would draw attention to the memorial and persuade people to contribute. When that plan failed to generate much excitement, Whaley called another meeting with supporters and announced that he had something bigger in mind.

He wanted to walk all the way across the United States to the nation's capital., carrying Old Glory and talking to anyone willing to listen about veterans and the need to honor their service.

The announcement was met with some skepticism, particularly given his medical history and the fact that he had only recently struggled to walk around his own neighborhood.

Whaley, however, was determined to see what he could accomplish.

Robert Whaley, left, carries an American flag while walking alongside a supporter near Boise, Idaho. (Courtesy, Robert Whaley)

More Than 3,000 Miles

Whaley left Deer Park at 8 a.m. Sept. 11, beginning a journey that would take him through the Northwest, across the Rocky Mountain region and eventually toward the East Coast.

He originally intended to make the trip with little more than a backpack and the American flag, but Doug Knight of Knight's Construction helped arrange a support van bearing the name Robert's Walk, while other businesses and veterans organizations contributed fuel money, supplies and assistance.

The van travels behind him as he walks, carrying the equipment he needs and providing a measure of protection along highways where traffic can be one of the greatest hazards.

Jim Rausch, who has appeared alongside Whaley in photographs from Wyoming, is among those helping with the journey.

During the early stretches, Whaley was covering more than 20 miles a day.

Then, while walking through Idaho, he developed an infection in his right leg and continued pushing forward for two weeks before seeking medical treatment.

By the time he saw a doctor, Whaley said the leg had become so swollen that he could barely squeeze his foot into a shoe, and the infection ultimately forced him to stop walking for two weeks while he recovered.

Whaley has since resumed his journey, but at a slower pace, taking care to listen to his body as he keeps trekking.

The miles have continued adding up, along with worn out footwear and the people who have stopped to ask what he's doing. Those conversations, Whaley said, have become the most meaningful part of the experience.

Talking To Strangers

Veterans have shared memories of their time in uniform, while other strangers have opened up about grief, financial hardship, addiction, homelessness and mental health struggles that they might not ordinarily discuss with someone they've just met.

Whaley said he has spoken with mayors, city council members and people from nearly every walk of life, and he tries to approach those conversations without allowing a person's title or circumstances to determine how he treats them.

"I don't care if you're the president or I don't care if you're the ruler of the world or whoever you are, you're human," he said. "You're gonna go through these emotions. You're gonna have these. It's all how you handle them."

He often reminds people that the very fact they've stopped to talk with a stranger suggests they have some kindness in them, and he encourages them to remember the obstacles they've already overcome.

"They're always getting up, hugging or crying or something," he said. "So lots of emotions along the way."

One encounter involved a man Whaley said had been considering suicide before the two met along his route.

The man walked beside him, carried the American flag and agreed to keep in touch, with Whaley asking him to send a text message every day so he would know how he was doing.

The flag itself has become a common thread connecting the people he meets, many of whom have held it for photographs or walked beside him for part of the journey.

Whaley hopes to present the flag to President Donald Trump and explain what he has learned from the people he's encountered.

He has not secured a meeting with the president, although he said he recently received a call from the office of U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner of Washington about a possible tour of the U.S. Capitol.

Whatever happens when he reaches the nation's capital, Whaley said he wants the journey to bring attention to the people who have trusted him with their experiences.

'More Of A Tree Guy'

Whaley entered Wyoming ten days ago, stopping to document his arrival beneath a large welcome sign before continuing through the southwestern corner of the state.

Over the following days, he stopped in the Evanston area, Fort Bridger, Mountain View, Lyman and Little America, where he stopped to see the famous penguin display, before continuing through Jamestown and into Green River.

The scenery offered miles of open country, rolling hills and long stretches of highway.

"I'd come through here on vacation, but I don't think I would ever live here," he said, laughing as he explained that the wide-open landscape was a little different from the wooded country around his hometown.

"To be honest, I'm more of a tree guy," he said. "That's probably because of where I grew up from, but not many trees here."

By Nov. 17, Whaley was documenting wet roads and gray skies near Jamestown, and the wind had become an unwelcome companion as he continued east.

Despite that, he said the people he encountered in southwestern Wyoming had made a lasting impression.

In Green River, Whaley visited the American Legion and he also enjoyed a meal at the Red Feather, later thanking a woman named Jeri on Facebook for treating him to dinner.

At another diner, he recalled meeting a woman who told him about experiencing homelessness and working to rebuild her life, an encounter that gave him another opportunity to discuss the importance of treating people with compassion.

He also has high hopes for Cheyenne, where he wants to visit the Capitol and meet veterans, lawmakers and anyone else interested in hearing about the memorial project.

"I know Cheyenne's gonna be a good welcoming," he said. "I'm waiting for that."

Boots Hitting The Ground

For all the conversations Whaley has enjoyed along the way, most of his journey takes place in near solitude, with his support vehicle following at a distance and the miles unfolding slowly beneath his feet.

He has spent hours thinking about his family, the years when his health kept him from working and the mistakes he's made, along with the kind of husband and father he wants to be when he returns home.

Without the usual distractions of everyday life, those thoughts are hard to escape on long stretches of highway with little to look at beyond the road ahead.

"All you hear is maybe the flag waving and your boots hitting the ground and your thoughts," he said.

The journey has also given Whaley a view of the United States that he never expected to experience.

Before leaving, he said he rarely traveled far beyond Washington and neighboring states, and much of what he thought he knew about other parts of the country came from social media.

Walking through new communities and meeting people face to face has challenged those impressions, leaving him surprised by how different places can feel in person.

"This is complete opposite of what I've been seeing and hearing," he said.

"This is my first time all the way across the country," he added. "So might as well walk it, right?"

Back Home

Whaley has plenty of miles remaining before he reaches his destination, but he already knows what he wants to do when the journey ends.

He plans to return to Deer Park and help build the accessible veterans memorial park that inspired the walk, a project he says has progressed to the point that supporters have identified land and are working to raise the money needed to put everything together.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been established to help raise money for the project, giving people who follow Whaley's journey a way to contribute to the memorial he hopes to build.

"After I get to D.C., do my thing there, I'm gonna come home," he said. "We're gonna build this memorial park."

He hopes the finished park will give veterans and their families a place to remember those who served, without the accessibility problems that troubled him when he visited the existing memorial with his wife.

Once that work is finished, he has another trip in mind, although he has no intention of wearing out another six pairs of shoes to accomplish it.

He wants to take Brittany along the same route he's now traveling on foot, stopping in the communities where strangers have offered food, encouragement and conversation so she can meet the people who helped him along the way.

"I'm gonna take her the same trail," he said. "I'm not gonna walk. I'm gonna drive."

His wife suggested that the experiences he's collecting could eventually become a documentary or a book, allowing him to share the stories of the veterans and other people who have opened up to him during the journey.

For now, those stories are still accumulating with every mile.

"It might be my walk, but it's not my stories," he said. "It's their story."

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.