Chance of rain and snow in places, otherwise sunny in much of Wyoming on Wednesday. High winds in some areas. Highs from the low 30s to near 50. Lows from the teens to near 30.

Central:

Casper : High wind warning until 2 p.m. Sunny and very windy today with a high near 46 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Increasing clouds and windy overnight with a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 41 mph.

Lander: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Shoshoni: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 47 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph. Partly cloudy overnight a low near 25.

Southwest:

Evanston : Sunny today with a high near 35 and wind from 10-16 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.

Rock Springs: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight a low near 25.

Lyman : Sunny today with a high near 41 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 22.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 34 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 17.

Afton : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 36 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 21.

La Barge: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight a low near 17.

Northwest:

Dubois : Sunny and windy today with a high near 32 and wind gusts as high as 44 mph. Increasing clouds and breezy overnight with a low near 21 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

Jackson : Slight chance of snow before 7 a.m., breezy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 36 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow and a low near 17.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Chance of snow mainly before 7 a.m., breezy, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 27 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 14.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 49 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.

Cody : Gradually clearing skies and breezy today with a high near 44 and wind gusts as high as 38 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 24.

Powell: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 47 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 23.

North Central:

Buffalo: Slight chance of rain and snow mainly before 8 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 44 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 26.

Sheridan: Chance of rain and snow gradually ending after 8 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 46 and wind gusts as high as 39 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with patchy fog after 11 p.m. and a low near 16.

Ranchester : Chance of rain and snow before noon, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 43 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with areas of fog after 2 a.m. and a low near 17.

Northeast:

Gillette : Rain and snow near certain and breezy today with a high near 42 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.

Newcastle: Rain and snow likely and breezy today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 26.

Sundance : Rain and snow near certain and breezy today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 38 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 25 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Fire weather watch from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunny and windy today with a high near 51 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.

Lusk: Sunny and windy today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 28 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Guernsey: High wind warning until 5 p.m. Sunny and windy today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Fire weather watch from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. High wind warning until 5 p.m. Sunny and windy today with a high near 47 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Laramie: High wind watch from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunny and windy today with a high near 41 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Medicine Bow: High wind watch from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunny and windy today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 60 mph. Increasing clouds and breezy overnight with a low near 23 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

South Central:

Rawlins: Sunny and windy today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 28 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saratoga: Chance of snow mainly before 8 a.m., windy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Partly cloudy overnight a low near 24.