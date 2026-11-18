Chance of rain and snow in areas of western Wyoming on Thursday, otherwise partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in some locations overnight. Highs from the mid 30s to low 50s. Lows from the teens to low 30s.

Central:

Casper : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a chance of rain and snow, a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Riverton: Partly sunny today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 28 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

Jeffrey City: Chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m., otherwise partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 47 and wind gusts as high as 39 mph. Breezy, snow and rain likely overnight with a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 44 mph.

Southwest:

Evanston : Chance of snow mainly after 2 p.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 37 and snow mainly after 11 p.m. near certain overnight with a low near 25.

Green River: Slight chance of rain and snow after 2 p.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow and a low near 27.

Kemmerer : Chance of snow mainly after 3 p.m., cloudy today with a high near 36 and snow likely overnight with a low near 24.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Snow near certain mainly after 1 p.m. today with a high near 36 and snow overnight with a low near 22.

Alpine : Snow and rain near certain today with a high near 39 and rain and snow near certain overnight with a low near 26.

Big Piney: Snow likely mainly after 2 p.m. with a high near 36 and snow near certain overnight with a low near 18.

Northwest:

Dubois : Chance of snow mainly after 1 p.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 39 and partly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow and a low near 25.

Jackson : Snow near certain today with a high near 39 and snow overnight with a low near 23.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Snow near certain mainly after 11 a.m. today with a high near 33 and up to 2 inches of snow overnight with a low near 22.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Partly sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 26 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Cody : Partly sunny today with a high near 44 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Lovell: Partly sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.

North Central:

Buffalo: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Sheridan: Areas of fog before 8 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 43 and mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 11 p.m. and a low near 17.

Dayton : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 43 and mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 11 p.m. and a low near 22.

Northeast:

Gillette : Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Increasing clouds and breezy overnight with a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 37 mph.

Newcastle: Mostly sunny today with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

Moorcroft : Partly sunny today with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Increasing clouds today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

Wheatland: Increasing clouds today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

Midwest: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a chance of rain mainly after midnight, a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Partly sunny today with a high near 51 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Laramie: Partly sunny today with a high near 52 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Pine Bluffs: Mostly sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

South Central:

Rawlins: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a chance of rain and snow, a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Encampment: Partly sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow mainly after 11 p.m., a low near 31 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.