Rebecca Bextel, who ran unsuccessfully for Wyoming governor this year, was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of drunk driving and other traffic violations, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Bextel, 46 of Jackson, challenged Governor-Elect Eric Barlow and Democratic nominee Ken Casner in the Nov. 3 election, finishing in second place with 16% of the vote, under the Constitution Party’s banner.

Bextel remains in the Teton County Detention Center as of Friday morning, Teton County Sheriff's Office Sgt. John Faicco confirmed.

At 9:42 p.m. Thursday, Jackson Police Department’s dispatch center received a Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) call regarding a white Toyota Highlander swerving, changing lanes, and signaling the wrong direction while eastbound on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue, Lt. Russ Ruschill told Cowboy State Daily in a Friday phone interview.

Officer Riley Williams observed a white Toyota Highlander matching the caller’s description in that area, and watched it drift from the far right lane into the next lane over without signaling, Ruschill said.

Williams also watched the vehicle fail to maintain its lane while heading into an intersection, reportedly poised halfway between two lanes.

He activated his lights, Ruschill said.

The vehicle continued past the Center and King intersections, and Williams activated his sirens.

The vehicle continued driving east toward an intersection around Willow Street and failed to come to a complete stop, “almost T-boning a truck,” said Ruschill.

The vehicle stopped about 50 yards east of Willow Street and eventually pulled over around the 200 block of East Broadway, he said.

Bextel was the lone occupant, Ruschill added.

Open Tito's Containers

Williams told her of the reason for the traffic stop and he noted the scent of alcohol, slurred speech and hand movements from Bextel, the lieutenant continued.

Officer Kenton Kramer arrived to help with a DUI investigation, reportedly.

Kramer noticed open containers of Tito’s vodka in the vehicle, one with some liquid in it, said Ruschill.

Bextel said she’d consumed two Tito’s vodka shots prior to driving, allegedly.

Kramer asked her to exit the vehicle, and she did, for three field sobriety tests which she failed, Ruschill related.

The portable breath test she took registered a 0.201% breath-alcohol content, he said. That was at 10:11 p.m.

Bextel was arrested for DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop and open container, Ruschill said.

Officers took her to the detention center and read her implied consent.

She “attempted” to give breath samples at a certified machine in the jail’s sally bay but “was not able to perform” them, then ultimately refused, said Ruschill.

Ruschill said he wasn’t sure if that meant she was noncompliant when faced with the certified breath test machine or failed for some other reason.

An officer compiled an affidavit to get a warrant for her blood test, and succeeded. Circuit Court Judge Erin Weisman signed the warrant, said Ruschill.

Bextel was taken to the hospital, where personnel drew two vials of blood, and the results are pending, said Ruschill.

As Ruschill described it, Williams watched Bextel for about three blocks before activating his lights, then traveled another one and a half blocks before flicking on his sirens. Bextel stopped about one block later, he said.

“Not a ridiculously unreasonable amount of time for someone to stop, but probably a really good indicator of her level of impairment, if the .201 is accurate,” he said.

“Don’t drink and drive,” Ruschill concluded.

Bextel could not be reached Friday via phone. Cowboy State Daily called the area’s public defense attorney Elisabeth Trefonas as well and left a voicemail request for comment.

She was slated to appear in court Friday morning, but was unable, a Jackson Circuit Court attendant told Cowboy State Daily.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com and Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.