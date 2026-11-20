The moment hunting guide Tev Kelley saw a moose calf entangled in a gate chain, he had a sinking feeling that the situation was hopeless.

Doing nothing, however, wasn't an option, Kelley said.

“I had the feeling it wasn’t going to live,” Kelley, who lives in Cody, told Cowboy State Daily. “It’s just unfortunate that it was busted up so bad.”

A Wyoming Game and Fish warden later euthanized the young male moose, which Kelley and the family he was guiding discovered Monday along the East Fork Road near Dubois.

Kelley is director of Wyoming Dream Hunts, which facilitates hunts for children with life-threatening illnesses.

On Monday, he and another guide were taking a boy and his parents up the East Fork Road for a hunt, a popular area for hunters.

Splitting off from U.S. Highway 26, it’s a broad dirt road “that goes up into the mountains for hours," passing through a mixture of private and public lands rich with game, he said.

They were already many miles up the road when the other guide, who was in the front passenger seat, saw a moose.

“I asked him where, and he said, 'There, right there,’” Kelley said. “I couldn’t see through the passenger side of the truck, so I was confused. I asked him how far. He said, ‘Right there, 10 feet away.'”

Kelley finally saw the calf lying near the locked gate to a side road, its leg entangled in the chain.

He figured the young moose had tried to leap over the gate and caught its leg in the chain “about at the ankle,” he said.

“I said, ‘That’s a calf. That’s dangerous!'” Kelley said. “I told the family to stay in the truck until we could figure out where the mama was."

Lost Cause

Kelley quickly spotted the calf’s mother, watching from not far away.

He knew he had to do something. The calf was suffering, and the situation could be dangerous for passersby.

“That close to the road, I was worried somebody else would come along and that mama moose would kick their butt,” he said.

The other guide agreed to stand “moose guard” in case the mother moose charged while Kelley and the boy’s father approached the calf.

“As we walked up close, he started making this deep, guttural sound. Almost like a growl,” Kelley said. “Eventually, he just looked away from us. He was like, ‘Well, there’s nothing I can do about this.'”

Kelley owns a construction business and has a set of bolt cutters in his truck. They made quick work of the chain.

“The calf just sort of flopped over. I thought, he’s just going to lay there until some coyotes come and start eating him alive,” Kelley said. “He was a bull calf. He had antler stubs maybe an inch long.”

One of the moose’s lower legs had a compound fracture, “with bones sticking out,” and one of its hips was completely displaced, Kelley said.

Calling The Warden

Kelley had a sinking feeling that the calf was doomed, but he knew he couldn’t legally shoot it.

It’s against the law in Wyoming to take a big-game or trophy-game animal without the appropriate license. Suffering animals should be reported to Game and Fish, whose wardens respond to injured-wildlife calls and can decide whether euthanasia is warranted.

That might seem harsh, but Game and Fish explains that allowing people to kill animals they claim are suffering could create opportunities for abuse and poaching.

Kelley said he understands and supports that rule.

There was no phone service, so Kelley drove to a high point and, after a couple of failed call attempts, connected with a dispatcher who agreed to relay a message to a game warden.

Meanwhile, the young moose stood and tried walking but ended up “flopping over a low spot in the fence,” Kelley said.

After a while, a game warden arrived and agreed with Kelley’s grim assessment: Tthe young moose was too severely injured to survive. So the warden put it down.

Can’t Take The Meat

Kelley said he asked the warden if he could take the carcass and process the meat. With the calf’s suffering finally over, why not put the meat to good use?

He said he was told that’s sort of a legal “gray area” and the warden ultimately said no.

Kelley said he was disappointed. To him, such situations don’t seem much different from obtaining a free carcass coupon from Game and Fish to claim a roadkill animal for food.

Even so, he doesn’t blame the warden or Game and Fish. They’ve got rules to follow, Kelley said.

It might be worth opening up a discussion about policy to see if the carcass-claim rules can be broadened, he said.

“Let’s clarify some things. Let’s make the opportunities for the meat to be used more available,” he said.

Mark Heinz can be reached at mark@cowboystatedaily.com.