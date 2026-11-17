A Wyoming man accused of trying to stab a woman with a broken liquor bottle before slashing a minor's face so badly the child needed surgery now faces up to life in prison on three federal assault charges.

Bazil Lee Presley Addison is accused of attacking his mother and a minor during a bloody confrontation Sept. 19 on the Wind River Indian Reservation, where investigators say a night of drinking turned into a violent fight inside a family home.

The minor suffered a broken nose, deep cuts to his face and injuries severe enough to require surgery at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, a sworn FBI affidavit says.

Federal prosecutors filed three assault charges against Addison on Monday, nearly two months after the confrontation.

Addison made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee in Lander, court records show.

One of those charges, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm against a minor, carries a potential sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

Bottle Of Bacardi

The trouble began around 9:18 p.m. Sept. 19, when Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Mason Stafford was dispatched to a home on the reservation after a 911 call reporting domestic violence.

Stafford learned while driving to the house that family members were already holding down the person accused of causing the disturbance.

Fremont County sheriff's deputies were called to help and arrived before the BIA officer.

Inside, deputies found two men holding down Addison. One, later identified in court documents as the minor victim, was bleeding heavily from his face.

Investigators also would learn that Addison had left home earlier with friends and returned intoxicated.

His mother told authorities he began "starting in" on the children inside the house, including the minor who would eventually be injured.

When the younger victim intervened, Addison turned his attention toward his mother, the affidavit says.

He began walking toward her carrying a bottle of Bacardi rum.

As the confrontation escalated, Addison allegedly threw the bottle into the hallway, where it shattered near her feet.

She retreated into her bedroom and locked the door, but court records say Addison forced his way into the room.

Armed with the broken bottle, he attempted to stab her, the affidavit says.

Two other people, including the child, tried to intervene.

The confrontation then shifted away from the bedroom, with Addison and the boy fighting in the hallway before ending up in a bathroom.

Face Shattering Blow

The child later told investigators he went into the bathroom during the assault and tried to close the door behind him, but Addison forced open the door.

That's when the minor turned around and saw Addison raise his arm.

"(He) did not feel the impact initially but felt a stinging sensation and heat,” FBI Special Agent Natalie Bruford wrote in a sworn affidavit. “The Defendant struck him in the face with the broken bottle, causing the bottle to break further.”

Addison's mother heard crashing sounds coming from the bathroom, and then saw the child emerge with blood pouring from his face.

The minor and another person eventually managed to wrestle Addison to the living room floor and held him until law enforcement arrived.

Bruford wrote that officers found the younger victim suffering from severe cuts across the bridge of his nose and his upper lip, with a large amount of blood coming from both injuries.

The extent of the damage became clearer after he was taken for medical treatment.

Doctors diagnosed him with complex lacerations to his nose and lip, along with fractures involving both sides of his nose.

The fractures included shattered bone fragments, and some of the broken bones had shifted out of place.

The injuries were serious enough that the boy was transferred to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City for a higher level of care.

He ultimately underwent surgery to repair the damage.

The wounds left visible scars, Bruford wrote.

Three Federal Charges

After the confrontation, investigators interviewed Addison and advised him of his constitutional rights.

He admitted that he had been drinking and had fought with the minor, the FBI affidavit says.

Addison told investigators he didn't like the way the younger victim treated others.

He also acknowledged being angry with his mother for defending the minor.

Addison now faces three federal charges for allegedly turning a broken liquor bottle on his mother and a minor, with two counts carrying up to 10 years each and a third, involving the attack on the minor, carrying a possible life sentence, plus fines totaling up to $750,000.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee issued a federal arrest warrant for Addison on Monday, the same day the complaint was filed.

The court docket confirms Addison is in custody, although it doesn't identify where.

Cowboy State Daily asked the U.S. Attorney's Office where Addison was being held, but Jordan Jemiola, the office's director of external affairs, said he could not provide details beyond the public court docket.

Federal prosecutors have requested a detention hearing, but no date or ruling was listed in the docket as of Tuesday afternoon.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.