CASPER - A 42-year-old Casper man admitted Tuesday in Natrona County District Court to kicking in a door of his former girlfriend’s residence in Mills on Aug. 28 and injuring her, as well as putting his foot into her TV screen.

In a deal with Assistant District Attorney Amanda Kirby, Kyle David Rasmussen pleaded guilty to unlawful entry into an occupied structure where he committed battery and also to property destruction and defacement.

In exchange, Kirby agreed to drop a charge of strangulation of a household member — in which the ex-girlfriend alleged he put his knee on her neck and she passed out — as well as charges of domestic battery and interference with emergency calls.

Defense attorney Dylan Rosalez said the deal included a six-year prison cap, and that sentences for both the unlawful entry and property destruction charges would be served concurrently. The deal also includes restitution for the property destroyed at the ex-girlfriend’s home.

Under questioning from Judge Kerri Johnson, Rasmussen said he understood the terms of the plea deal.

The judge asked him how he wanted to plead to both charges.

“Guilty,” Rasmussen said.

Under questioning from the judge, Rasmussen acknowledged, in a voice that was hard to hear, that he went to the Mills address where his former girlfriend lived and kicked in the door.

“You kicked in the door and hit her in the face?” Johnson asked.

“The door did,” Rasmussen said.

He also admitted to the judge that he destroyed her TV screen.

Johnson said she would defer acceptance of the plea deal until after she receives the pre-sentence report.

Rosalez asked the judge to continue Rasmussen’s $25,000 cash or surety bond. He remains jailed at the Natrona County Detention Center.

The Background

Court records show Mills police were called to Rasmussen’s ex-girlfriend’s residence about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 28 and found her bleeding from her mouth and lip, with red marks around her neck and red eyes.

The woman told police Rasmussen called her at 1 a.m. and asked for a ride to the Wyoming Rescue Mission. She declined to take him, the affidavit states.

At 3:30 a.m., she told police she was watching TV and saw him outside a window of her residence.

“She went to the door to shut it and attempted to shut it and lock it. At that moment (Rasmussen) had kicked open the door, busting it open and had grabbed her by the throat,” the affidavit states. “He then pushed her against the wall, putting a hole in it and began strangling her bringing her to the ground.”

The affidavit states Rasmussen put his knee on her neck while strangling her, and she passed out for 30 to 60 seconds.

The woman told police that when she regained consciousness Rasmussen was kicking her in the ribs and face.

“During the attack, he stated several times he would kill her and also put holes in the entryway,” the affidavit states. “He also knocked the thermostat off the wall … she then stated that she would take him to the mission and begged him to stop and he finally did. He then kicked the TV, knocking it back and breaking it.”

The affidavit states the woman went into her bedroom and Rasmussen followed her, punched a lamp, and sent glass shards across the bedroom. When she tried to call 911, he took her phone and would not give it back until she agreed to take him to the rescue mission.

After taking him, the woman called 911.

Door Cracked

The affidavit states a Mills police officer found the front door cracked in half and bent inward with multiple holes in the walls near the main entry of the home. The TV was on its side leaning backward on a stand.

The officer observed several cracks “as well as one distinct half-shoe print with a linear cross-like sole design that had been in dirt” on the TV screen. The shade of a lamp was crushed and its light bulb shattered, the affidavit states.

A photo of Rasmussen’s shoe showed tread that matched the print on the TV screen, the affidavit states. He was arrested at the mission.

The woman was examined by EMS medical personnel but refused to be taken to the hospital.

“She had also stated that (Rasmussen) had hurt and strangled her several times in the past as well while they were dating,” the affidavit states.

Dale Killingbeck can be reached at dale@cowboystatedaily.com.