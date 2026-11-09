Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Mostly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Tuesday, breezy in some areas. Mostly clear overnight. Highs from near 50 to near 70. Lows mainly in the 20s and 30s.

Central:

Casper : Breezy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 63 and wind gusts as high as 31 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 35.

Lander: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 35.

Jeffrey City: Breezy, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 59 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.

Southwest:

Evanston : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.

Rock Springs: Breezy, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 56 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 31.

Lyman : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Sunny and breezy today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.

Afton : Sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.

La Barge: Breezy, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.

Northwest:

Dubois : Sunny and windy today with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 31 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

Jackson : Sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight a low near 26.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Sunny today with a high near 44 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 64 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.

Cody : Sunny and breezy today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

Worland: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.

North Central:

Buffalo: Breezy, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 59 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 36.

Sheridan: Slight chance of rain after 2 p.m., otherwise sunny today with a high near 62 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Clearmont : Slight chance of rain after 2 p.m., otherwise sunny today with a high near 63 and wind from 15-20 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

Northeast:

Gillette : Sunny and breezy today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 32 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Newcastle: Sunny today with a high near 59 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sundance : Sunny today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 35.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 70 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 35.

Wheatland: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 65 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 40.

Guernsey: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 67 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 37.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Mostly sunny and windy today with a high near 63 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Laramie: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Pine Bluffs: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 69 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

South Central:

Rawlins: Breezy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saratoga: Breezy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.