After Rough Election, National Freedom Caucus Still Funding State Director In Wyoming

The national State Freedom Caucus Network is still funding a state director for the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, despite most of its members losing their seats, SFCN president Andy Roth told Cowboy State Daily on Monday.

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus, which is a populist-right faction of the GOP, won control of the state House of Representatives in 2024, then weathered significant losses in this year’s primary election.

House members who tried to ascend to the state Senate, treasurer, and secretary of state positions lost their bids. All but one WFC member in House leadership was ousted, as were numerous other caucus-aligned members.

The national counterpart, the State Freedom Caucus Network, supplies a director for the Wyoming entity, Jessie Rubino.

Jessie Rubino is also the wife of Secretary of State Chuck Gray’s in-house counsel Joe Rubino. Gray ascends to the U.S. House after winning his election last week.

“She’s still with us and we have no plans on letting her go,” said Roth of Jessie Rubino, in a Monday phone interview. “And her job is to support and help the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, and any other conservatives in the Legislature.”

Jessie Rubino did not return a text message request for comment by publication.

Regarding the tough primary election, Roth said, “nothing has changed in Wyoming for us. Jessica is still with us, and will be with us indefinitely.”

Roth said there’s no hard-and-fast rule for which statehouses merit a director and which do not.

It depends on circumstances and members involved, he said.

“We love the members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, and we’ll continue to help them in any way they can,” Roth added.

Two days after the general election, the WFC decried the new Democratic majority in Congress and congratulated Gray and U.S. Sen.-elect Harriet Hageman.

“In 2027, our priorities will remain the same,” says the statement, posted to social media. “We will head to Cheyenne, fewer in number but still strong in our resolve to fight for Wyoming, America’s last hope.”

The Remnant

House Speaker Pro Tem Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, remains in House leadership after no opponent challenged him in the primary election.

He’s also vying for majority floor leader in the upcoming GOP leadership elections.

Other remaining WFC members in the House are Rep. Pepper Ottman (Riverton), Tomi Strock (Douglas), Chris Knapp (Gillette), and Bill Allemand (Midwest).

Not all caucus members have disclosed their affiliation, so that list may not be exhaustive.

The Battle Over Conservativism

Republicans in Wyoming have sparred for years over whether the WFC runs more conservative than its opposing GOP counterparts.

WFC members and allies typically push for a lower state budget and break right on social issues.

They also, however, have sought to transfer some policy issues into a state governance rather than a local governance realm, which their critics say violates conservative principles.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.