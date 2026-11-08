Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Monday, November 9, 2026

Partly to mostly sunny in much of Wyoming on Monday. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows from the mid 20s to low 40s.

Central:

Casper : Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 64 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 42 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Riverton: Gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

Shoshoni: Gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 35.

Southwest:

Evanston : Partly sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

Green River: Becoming mostly cloudy today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

Cokeville : Patchy fog before 8 a.m., partly sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Partly sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Alpine : Partly sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy, becoming mostly clear toward daybreak overnight with a low near 30.

Big Piney: Partly sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Northwest:

Dubois : Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Jackson : Partly sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 29.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Partly sunny today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Partly sunny today with a high near 64 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Cody : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 39.

Lovell: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 35.

North Central:

Buffalo: Partly sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 41.

Sheridan: Increasing clouds today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

Dayton : Increasing clouds today with a high near 60 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Northeast:

Gillette : Increasing clouds today with a high near 59 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph.

Newcastle: Mostly sunny today with a high near 57 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Upton : Mostly sunny today with a high near 59 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Sunny today with a high near 65 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 36.

Lusk: Sunny today with a high near 61 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 37.

Kaycee: Mostly sunny today with a high near 65 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 37.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Sunny today with a high near 67 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 37.

Laramie: Sunny today with a high near 61 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 35.

Medicine Bow: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 59 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

South Central:

Rawlins: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 37.

Encampment: Mostly sunny today with a high near 60 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.