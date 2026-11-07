Meet The Montana Man Who Builds Luxury Doomsday Bunkers Across The Rockies

From a steel fortress buried deep in the Rockies to Kanye West's infamous concrete mansion, Bozeman, Montana, builder Andrew Mazzella has made a career out of projects that blur the line between survival, luxury and obsession.

Thirty feet beneath solid rock somewhere in the American West sits a 60-foot-long survival bunker, built for someone who wants a place to disappear when the world goes to hell.

Getting it there was no small feat.

Mazzella's construction crew spent months hammering through bedrock before hauling steel and heavy machinery seven miles into the mountains.

At times, they needed excavators and a bulldozer just to drag the crane up the rough mountain road.

Buried beneath the rock is a fortified sanctuary with its own power, water, sewage and air filtration systems.

Inside are enough groceries to last a decade, along with 5,000 DVDs to help pass the time while civilization sorts itself out.

It was one of the more unusual projects undertaken by Mazzella, whose career has spanned end-times bunkers, elaborate concrete homes, dangerous mountainside excavations and a brush with Ye's multimillion-dollar Malibu mansion, which the rapper envisioned turning into an off-grid doomsday fortress of his own.

Not bad for a guy who started working at 14, spent his teenage years aboard commercial fishing boats in Alaska and went to college on the money he'd earned hauling crab out of the Bering Sea.

Now in his late 30s, Mazzella has made a career out of taking on projects that would make other contractors run for the hills.

Some customers want sprawling luxury homes. Others want heavily fortified rooms to protect their guns.

"I'm primarily just a builder, engineer, designer guy," he told Cowboy State Daily.

He himself isn't terribly worried about surviving a post-apocalyptic world, but if someone is willing to pay him enough money to build an Armageddon abode in the ground, he'll figure out how to get it done.

A doomsday-prepper underground dream house takes shape at one of Andrew Mazzella's construction sites. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram)

A doomsday-prepper underground dream house takes shape at one of Andrew Mazzella's construction sites. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram) Arrow left Arrow right

When The World Ends

Long before luxury survival bunkers became fixtures in glossy real estate magazines, Mazzella was experimenting with heavily reinforced concrete homes and underground shelters.

Many of his early customers were entrepreneurs and small-business owners who had worked hard to build wealth and wanted to protect it.

Some feared nuclear war. Others worried about economic collapse, civil unrest or a government that might someday interfere with their rights.

Whatever the threat, they wanted somewhere secure to retreat if ordinary life stopped being ordinary.

That meant thick concrete walls, heavy doors, independent utilities and plenty of food.

The impulse to prepare for disaster is hardly new.

The predicted widespread technological collapse of Y2K never came, but the idea of preparing for a world suddenly deprived of electricity, banking and grocery stores stuck around.

For Mazzella, the timing of his early bunker projects was no coincidence.

The Great Recession of 2008 had shaken confidence in the economy, and he noticed that some of the people interested in his work were also thinking about how quickly a seemingly stable world could change.

His customers weren't necessarily billionaires with money to burn.

They were often older entrepreneurs, people in their 50s and 60s, who wanted something to keep them safe if and when things take a turn for the worst.

For some, preparedness had become something more personal.

"It kind of becomes a bit of an identity for them," Mazzella said.

Wyoming 'Doomsday Bill'

Former Wyoming state Rep. David Miller, a Riverton Republican who served two decades in the Legislature, has spent years thinking about many of the same vulnerabilities that motivate people to build survival shelters.

His concerns are less about escaping civilization than figuring out how to keep it functioning when something goes wrong.

In 2012, Miller sponsored legislation that would have established a task force to study how Wyoming could maintain essential services if federal government operations were seriously disrupted.

The proposal became known as Wyoming's "doomsday bill," a nickname that came with a side of ridicule.

At one point, lawmakers even added a tongue-in-cheek provision involving an aircraft carrier for landlocked Wyoming. The bill ultimately failed on a 27-30 vote in the state House.

Miller maintains that the underlying concerns were legitimate.

"What are we doing to ensure Wyoming, our constituents in Wyoming, are protected?" he asked.

For him, the danger doesn't necessarily begin with a mushroom cloud. It might begin with the electricity going out.

A prolonged interruption to the power grid or natural gas supply could become a life-threatening emergency during a northern winter, especially in communities where temperatures can plunge well below zero, he said.

"I don't think Homeland Security or any of those folks based out of Washington, D.C., know anything about Wyoming," Miller told Cowboy State Daily over the phone.

Miller also worries about an electromagnetic pulse, or EMP, which can be generated by a high-altitude nuclear explosion and potentially interfere with electrical and electronic systems.

"If that were to happen again, how do we keep the folks in Wyoming from freezing to death?" Miller asked.

He considers nuclear war a possibility, although not an especially likely one.

His more immediate point is that a society dependent on electricity, fuel deliveries, communications networks and functioning supply chains has vulnerabilities worth thinking about before something goes wrong.

It's the sort of reasoning that helps explain why some people are willing to invest enormous sums in structures capable of operating independently of the outside world.

For Mazzella, answering those concerns involves a considerable amount of engineering.

His experience with insulated concrete forms made him a natural fit for customers who wanted something stronger than an ordinary wood-framed house.

The system uses concrete walls sandwiched between insulating foam, producing buildings that are exceptionally sturdy, quiet, and energy-efficient.

A crane lowers a massive steel survival shelter into a trench carved through solid rock somewhere undisclosed in the Rocky Mountains. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram)

Little remains visible aboveground after crews bury a survival bunker beneath rocky terrain. The shelter was equipped with independent utilities, specialized air filtration and enough food to last a decade. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram) Arrow left Arrow right

The Ultimate Flex

For all the attention underground fortresses get, Mazzella said the people interested in them aren't always the caricatures people imagine.

Some are genuinely concerned about catastrophe. Others simply like the security of knowing they have somewhere to go. And for certain buyers, it's more of a statement than an actual survival plan.

Mazzella has watched the clientele evolve over the years.

After COVID-19, he noticed a different sort of customer entering the conversation: the extremely wealthy, for whom a fortified compound could become another luxury acquisition.

"Having a compound, it's like if you can literally have anything, that's just kind of one of the items that has been added to the checklist, almost like a yacht or a jet or something like that," he said.

A private fortress could be a refuge, a status symbol or simply another extravagant piece of real estate.

Mazzella marketed one of his projects as a "DOOMSDAY PREPPER dream house," an all-concrete structure buried into the landscape but designed to preserve a spectacular view with armored window and door shutters.

Concrete offers privacy, sound insulation and a sense of permanence. In the right hands, it can produce striking modern architecture, with large windows, dramatic spaces and clean lines.

It also creates some unusual possibilities, like hidden rooms for storing guns — something Miller says is "always a good idea."

Other clients want homes that can withstand severe weather, wildfires or other hazards, even if they have no intention of spending the next decade in a mole hole.

The distinction matters to Mazzella, who doesn't particularly identify with the survivalist movement. He likes the challenge of building the unusual.

Which raises an obvious question: What separates someone who stocks six months of groceries from someone who spends a million dollars on a survival sanctuary in the mountains?

"Well, probably a million dollars," Miller chuckled.

There are, of course, ways to be prepared if you don't happen to have six figures on hand.

Miller designed his home in the 1980s with a few considerations for an uncertain future. For one thing, he wanted to be able to heat the entire house with wood if necessary.

He keeps extra food and believes people should have access to drinking water, whether through stored supplies, a private well or a neighbor who has one.

Miller isn't convinced that sealing yourself inside a multimillion-dollar fortress is necessarily the best way to survive a catastrophe.

"The bunker mentality is not a good mentality," he said. "A little preparedness, though, goes a long way."

An example of an underground fallout bunker before it's fully buried. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram)

A massive steel survival shelter is buried in a trench carved through solid rock somewhere undisclosed in the Rocky Mountains. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram) Arrow left Arrow right

Nine Meals From Anarchy

Miller suspects that people living in small, rural communities would have certain advantages if a major catastrophe disrupted the economy, electricity or food distribution.

They might have greater access to land, tools, wells, stored food and close friends and family accustomed to solving problems without waiting for government assistance.

He figures the city slickers will be up a creek without a paddle when the shelves go bare and the systems keeping millions of people fed and functioning go belly-up.

"I've heard many, many times we're basically nine meals away from anarchy," Miller said.

If millions of people suddenly found themselves without reliable access to food or essential services, he guesses some might try to leave the cities for more remote areas.

He worries particularly about the possibility of people leaving the metropolitan areas and flooding into Wyoming.

"The smaller areas with the more neighborly neighbors will have a higher chance of surviving," he said.

It's a philosophy that overlaps with the American Redoubt movement, which encourages preparedness-minded people to consider settling in sparsely populated parts of the inland Northwest.

The movement, which emerged in 2011, promotes relocation to Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and parts of eastern Oregon and Washington.

Idaho-based survivalist writer James Wesley Rawles has devoted his blog, SurvivalBlog, to preaching much the same philosophy: Get away from crowded cities, become self-sufficient and surround yourself with people who know how to chop firewood, grow potatoes, and field dress a deer.

A doomsday-prepper underground dream house takes shape at one of Andrew Mazzella's construction sites. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram)

A doomsday-prepper underground dream house takes shape at one of Andrew Mazzella's construction sites. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram) Arrow left Arrow right

Crab Boats To Concrete Empire

Mazzella's appetite for hard work began long before he was figuring out how to build a bomb shelter.

He grew up in Petersburg, Alaska, a small island community where commercial fishing is part of everyday life.

His first job was sweeping floors at a hardware store when he was 14.

By high school, he was working afternoons and weekends at an auto-parts store while spending summers aboard commercial fishing boats.

By his senior year, he had accumulated enough credits to finish school early and devote more time to working.

In 2005, at 18, he moved to Bozeman to attend Montana State University, where he studied architecture before shifting toward engineering.

By 19, he was constructing his first house, and it wasn't exactly the stereotypical first home of a broke college student. No ramen in sight.

Mazzella designed a concrete house with a large basement, a theater and a game room.

He rented rooms to friends, several of whom were also beginning careers in construction-related trades.

One roommate worked in flooring. Another specialized in automotive bodywork. A third worked in excavation and later established a substantial heavy-equipment business.

The house became something of an informal headquarters for young tradesmen learning their crafts and trying to establish themselves.

"It was almost like an incubator, kinda as tech guys call it," Mazzella said.

The roommates worked hard, spent time in the mountains and enjoyed Bozeman's nightlife.

Meanwhile, Mazzella was attending college, managing construction projects and building a company.

A crane lowers a massive steel survival shelter into a trench carved through solid rock somewhere undisclosed in the Rocky Mountains. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram)

A massive steel survival shelter is buried in a trench carved through solid rock somewhere undisclosed in the Rocky Mountains. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram) Arrow left Arrow right

The Grind

By the time he graduated with a degree in construction engineering, he said the business was generating more than $1 million a year in revenue.

That didn't mean he was suddenly rich.

The recession battered the housing industry, making financing difficult and leaving builders scrambling for work.

Mazzella continued returning to Alaska to fish during the winters, using the money to help keep his construction business going.

"Those first years, I mean, 100 hours a week, no question about it," he said.

He poured concrete, operated heavy equipment, managed projects and did whatever needed doing.

If a customer wanted something built, he would bid the job.

Sometimes that meant taking on work he had little experience with. Sometimes it meant discovering halfway through a project that the costs were much higher than anticipated.

The answer, he said, was always the same: Figure it out.

That willingness to tackle difficult jobs eventually took him well beyond the ordinary builds.

In Alaska, he worked on a bridge project that required massive concrete girders to be transported by barge from Seattle, then hauled along remote roads using trucks and heavy equipment.

“Giving up's not an option. So you got to figure out what you're gonna do.”

The entrance to an underground bunker made of giant, reinforced steel and concrete tubes. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram)

A 60-foot-long steel doomsday bunker hangs from a crane at a remote construction site. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram) Arrow left Arrow right

Bigger Houses, Bigger Stakes

As the company grew, Mazzella began moving into increasingly expensive residential projects.

The underground shelters remained part of his experience, but he became more interested in designing and developing luxury homes.

Eventually, he moved into speculative development, financing and constructing properties to sell rather than working exclusively for clients who already owned the land.

It was a riskier business, but one with considerably greater potential rewards.

Then came the pandemic-era real estate boom beginning in 2020.

“I was right there in the middle," Mazzella said. "Fifteen years of grinding and literally barely making it, and then just finally the right place, right time. It just kind of exploded after COVID.”

As remote work became more common and wealthy buyers sought homes in mountain communities, demand surged in places such as Big Sky and Bozeman.

Property values climbed dramatically, creating opportunities that once would have seemed almost unimaginable.

Projects that had once offered relatively modest profits were suddenly generating seven-figure returns.

"I made a million dollars a house," he said.

His interests expanded into commercial real estate and other ventures, including a data center project in Alaska.

But one of the most publicized chapters of his career involved a concrete mansion on the California coast.

A doomsday-prepper underground dream house takes shape at one of Andrew Mazzella's construction sites. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram)

A doomsday-prepper underground dream house takes shape at one of Andrew Mazzella's construction sites. (Andrew Mazzella via Instagram) Arrow left Arrow right

Kanye's Concrete Dream

In 2025, Mazzella emerged as a prospective buyer of a Malibu mansion formerly owned by Kanye West.

The roughly 4,000-square-foot beachfront residence was designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, whose minimalist buildings are celebrated for their extensive use of exposed concrete.

The house was an architectural showpiece, with enormous windows overlooking the Pacific Ocean and a stark design that blurred the distinction between sculpture and residence.

West purchased the property in 2021 for approximately $57.3 million.

Then he began tearing it apart.

Windows, plumbing, electrical systems and other features were removed.

In a detailed account published in 2024, The New Yorker described how West's architectural ambitions had left the celebrated house gutted and exposed to the elements.

The project attracted national attention, along with legal disputes involving people who worked on the property.

West eventually sold it in 2024 for $21 million, a fraction of what he had paid.

Its next owner, developer Steven "Bo" Belmont of Belwood Investments, began pursuing a restoration.

For Mazzella, the property was irresistible.

He had long admired Ando's architecture, and the house represented the kind of ambitious concrete construction that had fascinated him since his college years.

Its troubled history only made the project more unusual.

There was also an irony in the connection.

Mazzella had spent years constructing secure concrete structures for people concerned about the collapse of civilization.

Now he had an opportunity to acquire a world-famous concrete house that a celebrity had tried to transform into something resembling a bomb shelter.

In spring 2025, an investment group led by Mazzella agreed to purchase the property in a transaction reported to be worth between $30 million and $34 million.

Mazzella hoped the acquisition would help establish him in the high-end Southern California real estate market, but the deal fell apart later that year.

The Wall Street Journal reported competing accounts of what went wrong. Belmont blamed Mazzella for failing to secure financing. Mazzella cited unexpected restoration expenses, delays in obtaining information and complications involving the property's ownership structure.

The contract was canceled in August 2025.

Before building doomsday bunkers and luxury homes, Andrew Mazzella, right, worked aboard commercial fishing boats in Alaska. (Andrew Mazzella)

A Bat Cave Of His Own

These days, Mazzella spends less time behind the controls of an excavator and more time managing businesses, negotiating deals and planning developments.

He still works long hours, although much of the labor now takes place behind a desk.

He said he frequently stays in his office until 2 or 3 a.m. and works seven days a week.

He doesn't usually bother setting an alarm.

He wakes up around sunrise and organizes his day around whatever needs to be done.

It's a far cry from his commercial fishing days, when getting up at 4 a.m. and working through exhaustion was simply part of the job, but the mentality hasn't changed much.

Early in his career, the goal was to make money and build a successful business.

Now, he sees the reward a little differently.

"It's just about freedom for me," he said. "Like, I answer to absolutely no one."

The modern-day Howard Roark has his own vision of a dream home. Not quite a doomsday retreat, but something more along the lines of “a buried bat cave.”

He's a car enthusiast, and he likes the idea of driving beneath his house into a private space filled with vehicles.

There might be hidden doors, concealed bookshelves, and other features that make the building feel less like an ordinary house and more like a secret headquarters.

He imagines a spectacular office down there, too, tucked away behind the concrete and surrounded by the things he enjoys.

After years of building fortresses for people who want somewhere to hide when the world ends, Mazzella's own underground sanctuary would be designed for a much simpler purpose.

He wants somewhere extraordinary to live while the world is still here.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.