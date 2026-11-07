‘Outriding The Devil’, Featuring Ned LeDoux, Picked Up By Hollywood Distributor

Wyoming filmmaker Raen LeVell never had any intention of entering his breakout rodeo docudrama, “Outriding the Devil,” into a film festival. But the universe had a different idea, one that has catapulted LeVell’s film straight into the arms of a major Hollywood distributor.

“It was Erin, our producer’s idea, to have a worldwide premiere and then go out on a premiere tour,” LeVell said. “So that’s what we did and it kind of generated a lot of interest in the film.”

But when they hit Prescott, Arizona, there wasn’t a suitable venue for a showing. The only way they could get one was to enter it in the Prescott Film Festival.

If it was accepted, it would get shown in a state-of-the-art, 900-seat theater.

“So I said, ‘OK, let’s do that anyway,’” LeVell said. “And Porter Craig actually had a scout there in the audience and so almost straight after ‘Outriding the Devil’ won that film festival was when our communications with Porter Craig started. So that’s how it came about.”

The deal came without all the door knocking LeVell expected. Porter Craig was among his five preferred distributors, he said, and its co-founder Keith Craig previously worked in theatrical sales and distribution at Walt Disney Studios.

The company’s clients range from HBO, Showtime and Disney to Paramount, Netflix, Peacock and more.

“Those guys have done all kinds of stuff, like really big movies,” LeVell said. “Keith Craig, who’s like the co-owner, was a Disney executive. So some of the biggest movies of the last 20 years, he was involved in them.”

"Outriding the Devil" Director Raen Le Vell with "Yellowstone" actor Mo Brings Plenty. (Courtesy Photo)

Bypassing Hollywood Gatekeepers

For an independent filmmaker, securing distribution is usually an arduous task.

“Getting a sales agent is climbing one mountain,” LeVell explained. “Then having a sales agent secure a major distribution deal … that’s like climbing all of the peaks in a mountain range.”

LeVell has not only been able to skip all that, but Porter Craig will give the film a limited “digital theatrical premiere” through its own streaming platform, PC Studios Plus, before taking it to the wider market.

The streaming window started Oct. 27. No end date is listed, but for now, core rodeo fans can rent the film for $13.99 to watch within 48 hours.

A broader release is planned in January or February, though no outlet for the docudrama has yet been announced.

For Jeff Porter, co-CEO of Porter Craig, LeVell’s film stood out for its historical reenactments, rodeo footage, and attention to the people behind the sport.

But his interest in the film also stems from a deep childhood love for the Western genre.

“My grandmother was what she called a ‘shoot-em-up’ fan,” Porter told Cowboy State Daily with a chuckle, recalling how he would often wear his own cowboy vest with a belt and fake guns as a child. “I grew up on them, too.”

Years later, while producing the reality series, “The Rodeo Life,” his childhood fascination shifted into a deeper respect for the athleticism he was seeing behind the chutes.

“These athletes are rock stars,” he said. “It’s hard enough just riding a horse. So to say you’re riding a horse and going to a steer, and jumping off the horse and wrestling the steer — it’s fascinating.”

The only surprising thing to Porter was that no one else had picked up LeVell’s film. He could not believe his good fortune.

“I was shocked,” Porter said. “Once I got a chance to meet the producers, it was like, ‘How can I help? What can I do?’”

Barrel racing legend Angela Ganter and her battle from near death to elite competition is highlighted in "Outriding the Devil." Here, she competes at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2024. (Matt Idler for Cowboy State Daily)

Cruel Irony Behind The Scenes

While the mechanics for a big Hollywood rollout are clicking into place, a devastating diagnosis is hitting home for the production team.

“Outriding the Devil” chronicles the miraculous survival story and rodeo comeback of Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame barrel racer Angela Ganter. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer so advanced doctors told her she wasn’t likely to live.

Ganter endured a brutal chemotherapy regimen nicknamed the “Red Devil.”

There were days Ganter couldn’t walk from her bedroom to the living room. After chemo like that, no one really believed she would ever ride a horse again, much less fight her way back to elite competition.

Now the film’s producer, Erin Mitchell, who spent two and a half years conducting intimate interviews about Ganter’s ordeal, has been diagnosed with an aggressive, fast-growing breast tumor, which has already spread to her lymph nodes.

Her treatment includes the same “Red Devil” chemotherapy that gave the movie its title.

“You make a movie about a cancer survivor who makes the most incredible comeback in the history of rodeo, and then the producer gets pretty much the same thing,” LeVell said. “You can’t make this up.”

Ultimate Blueprint For Survival

Mitchell is on treatment No. 4 of 16, she told Cowboy State Daily, and is taking it one day at a time.

The Pennsylvania woman counts herself doubly fortunate to have helped produce a film about a woman who faced breast cancer. She believes that gave her a head start in recognizing her symptoms.

It’s also given her access to one of the world’s best cheerleaders when it comes to surviving this aggressive form of cancer: Angela Ganter herself.

“She’s just been an incredible support,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t know that my regimen was going to include the Red Devil chemo, and it does. So on my first day of the infusion I sent her a picture of the red liquid.”

Ganter texted back, “OK, round one. You’ve got 15 more to go. You can do this.”

A few days ago, Ganter sent her a meme that said, “Do you remember that girl who gave up?”

Then she wrote, “Neither do I.”

“She’s so tough,” Mitchell said. “I’m having a tough road here, I will be honest. But when I start to feel sorry for myself or something, I think about what she has been through.”

The experience is also giving Mitchell an uncommon insight into what Ganter has overcome.

“I take a bone shot after the drip, the day after, which produces white blood cells because your immune system is so knocked out from the chemo,” she said. “They have to build your body back up. So that’s what happens, and it’s super painful. It makes every bone in your body hurt. It feels like they’re broken for a couple of days.”

Mitchell lost all her hair before the second treatment.

Ganter had an answer for that, too.

“Look, wear makeup every day,” Mitchell recalled Ganter telling her. “Find a style that you look good in and stand tall. Do not treat yourself like you’re sick.”

The fearlessness has been catching, Mitchell said.

“Honestly, if my sister who never went through this told me that, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, whatever,’” Mitchell admitted. “But that woman is telling me what to do and I’m listening. I want to honor her grit and courage.”

Ned LeDoux and Lily Wright on the set of "Outriding the Devil" in Arizona. (Courtesy Photo)

Included in "Outriding the Devil" are, from left, Stetson Wright, Rusty Wright, Sha Ree Wright, Lily Wright, Angela Ganter and Jackie Ganter. (Courtesy Photo)

Ned Le Doux with Lily Wright in "Outriding the Devil." (Courtesy Photo)

Barrel racing legend Angela Ganter and her battle from near death to elite competition is highlighted in "Outriding the Devil." (Courtesy Photo) Arrow left Arrow right

Rodeo Is Rising To The Moment

Mitchell is stepping back to prioritize her health now that “Outriding the Devil” has a distribution deal and the “plane is in the air.”

“I want people to take from this movie kind of a blueprint for how to dig deep inside of themselves for whatever challenges they’re facing,” she said. “And I believe the rodeo community, and Angela specifically, has a lot of wisdom to share in that department.”

Mitchell also loves how the movie portrays rodeo as a melting pot, bringing people together from different backgrounds through strong ties to family and community.

“It’s about people coming together,” she said. “It’s about rising to the challenge of the moment. And it’s about a lot of love and support and kindness. I hope the message rings true for people who watch it.”

Contact Renee Jean at renee@cowboystatedaily.com

Director Raen LeVell on set with Eric Nelsen and Eddie Spears shooting "Outriding the Devil." (Courtesy Photo)

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.