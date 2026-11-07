Guest Column: Wyoming Survives Together,  So Let’s Talk About Suicide

For generations, the celebrated independent spirit of the West seemed anchored by an unspoken expectation: buck up, pull yourself up by your bootstraps and get on with it; but that is the stuff of movies and dimestore novels.

True Western grit has not been found in isolated silence or solitary struggle. It is found in connection, community, respect and knowing when to step-up.

True Western hardiness relies on two complementary beliefs: our spirit of self-reliance, balanced equally by an unwavering duty to help our neighbors - two virtues that form both sides of the Western personality.

Collectively, our culture comes together for spring brandings, protecting our lands, sharing kitchen table conversations, and rallying to provide food for those in need.

We look out for each other.

I truly believe this is the most exciting time to be alive.

We have so many powerful tools that provide opportunity and hope, and this is especially evident in the area of mental health.

During the fall Stronger Together Suicide Prevention Symposium, I saw teachers, veterans, healthcare workers, industry partners, and community leaders united in a sense of progress.

Together, in addition to better equipping, law enforcement, emergency responders, counselors and peers, we are harnessing telehealth and artificial intelligence to reach people in remote rural communities, using data to connect people to appropriate care, and expanding reimbursement for mental health professionals to address workforce shortages.

More than 4,000 citizens from every walk of life have been trained to assist in suicide awareness prevention, in-person and online.

By channeling these remarkable tools along with our our Western compassion and determination we are keeping the mental health and suicide prevention conversation going.

Data demonstrates how vital this commitment is for protecting lives. It’s pretty straightforward to simply check in on our friends and coworkers from time to time to build on a plain understanding, it’s ok to not be ok, and to ask for help.

Compassion and caring is working. It is the way of the West.

Recently, I hosted the Western Governors’ Association (WGA) in Jackson for a workshop focused on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and expanding access to care.

I want to commend WGA Chair Governor Josh Green for his incredible leadership and vision in carrying this vital momentum forward.

Through his signature Chair Initiative, Health Beyond Healthcare, Governor Green recognizes true wellness goes beyond traditional clinical care to address root causes in our everyday environments—where we live, learn, work, and gather.

Right here in Wyoming, we are addressing these challenges head-on.

Through our statewide WY We Care initiative, we know what works to save lives: fundamental human connection, breaking down systemic barriers, and normalizing tough conversations.

Through the WY We Care Survivors Campaign, concerted voices of lived experiences show recovery is achievable to shatter the false myth that talking openly about suicide creates risk.

We’ve also secured dedicated funding for 24/7 in-state answering for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, ensuring that when someone reaches out in a moment of distress, they connect directly with a trained Wyoming local person who genuinely appreciates our way of life and knows the state.

We are also bringing real-time help directly to the frontlines through innovative partnerships.

Thanks to support from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, we’ve partnered with the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP) to roll out Virtual Crisis Care.

By equipping law enforcement officers with dedicated tablets, first responders can instantly connect individuals experiencing mental health distress directly to behavioral health professionals.

This gives officers immediate support, de-escalates critical situations, and connects people in need with care instead of confusion, the criminal justice system, or someone who just doesn’t understand..

Looking ahead, our new statewide Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program will serve as a powerful vehicle to expand innovative telehealth and other models, using its initial funding cycles to actively back transformational behavioral healthcare.

We are driving tailored action across all generations and life experiences.

The new Senior Life Solutions program at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County provides excellent mental health care to dedicated outpatient care tailored specifically to our aging population.

The Ortus Foundation is bringing vital programs directly into our schools to build resilience in youth.

At the higher education level, the University of Wyoming — under the leadership of Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Nycole Courtney, partnering with Jed Foundation Senior Clinical Director Dr. Kurt Michael — is pioneering evidence-based practices and training to protect our college students and exploring ways to partner with the WellSpring Counseling Clinic on campus.

Ralph Fawaz, Executive Director of Telehope, partners with Wyoming’s institutions of higher education, leading a movement on human connection. And, for those who have served our country, veteran-to-veteran peer support programs are proving that the bond of shared military experience is one of our most effective tools.

We have made progress, but we are not done. The stakes are too high.

Though more are reaching out for the counsel they need, far too many continue to suffer in silence. People care. We care. Every voice is life.

Let’s keep talking. Let’s keep listening. Together we will make a difference. Ride for the Brand.