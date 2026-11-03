Guest Column: I Am Ready To Take Wyoming’s Fight From The House Floor To the Senate

By Rep. Harriet Hageman

The citizens of Wyoming placed their trust in me four years ago to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives, after I had spent more than 30 years defending our interests in American courtrooms.

I have protected private property rights, helped our citizens deal with the consequences of bureaucratic overreach, fought for our freedoms, and protected our small businesses and industries from Washington headwinds.

My legal experience prepared me to take these battles directly to D.C., and I have done so, while also staying keenly engaged with my constituents by hosting 90 official town halls in office. I am honored and ready to keep working for Wyoming as our state’s next U.S. Senator elected in the year of our nation’s 250th anniversary.

While much of my tenure has been spent crafting sound legislation in Washington D.C., providing effective constituent services has always been one of my main priorities as Wyoming’s sole U.S. House member.

Helping residents navigate the federal government’s complex matrix of bureaucracies is one of the most direct avenues for our elected representatives to support the everyday lives of those whom we serve.

To that end, my office has now surpassed returning more than $18 million last week in funds, benefits, reimbursements, or corrections to individuals by resolving 6,000 cases.

I have also leveraged the Congressional appropriations process to bring more tax dollars back to Wyoming for local infrastructure.

To date, I have secured $40 million for community project funding over three-and-a-half years as Wyoming’s Representative in the chamber managing the federal purse. In this funding cycle, I have submitted requests for an additional $11.5 million in hopes of bringing more than $50 million home for local projects over my four-year tenure.

As my time in the House winds down, momentum for my legislative priorities will only pick up. I am eager to build upon my accomplishments from the House by accelerating an aggressive legislative agenda in the Senate for the betterment of Wyoming.

Saving Wyoming’s Coal Industry

The Democrats’ war on coal left Wyoming mines reeling from years of efforts to regulate one of our state’s most critical industries out of business. Under President Joe Biden, they almost succeeded with a Buffalo Resource Management Plan amendment designed to shut down production across America’s most productive coal reserves in the Powder River Basin.

Thanks to President Donald Trump and a Republican Congress, however, I was able to save Wyoming coal production by introducing and passing a resolution under the Congressional Review Act to preserve operations for generations to come.

With roughly 40 percent of America’s coal production in Wyoming, our state powers the nation while keeping us warm in the winter, and cool in the summer. Our work, however, is not finished.

The Democrats’ decades-long desire to keep our coal in the ground has left America facing a shortage by 2030 without further action. I introduced a bill in March to reform the bonus bid structure that would offer more flexibility in payments for production on federal leases. I will continue fighting for Wyoming coal from my first day as a Senator.

Standing Up for American Truckers

Last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation followed through on my insistence to reinstate English language proficiency requirements for commercially licensed drivers.

I co-introduced Connor’s Law to codify these standards previously abandoned in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama. I have also introduced a series of bills to crack down on carriers evading federal safety standards to keep bad actors on the road while lifting opportunities for our domestic workforce.

The SAFE Act, for example, gives the Transportation Department additional tools to bring down these chameleon carrier networks. This bill enjoys support from a broad coalition of trucking groups and is included in this year’s Surface Transportation Package. I will keep pressing these legislative pursuits in the Senate.

Despite our status as the nation’s least populated state, we are the second deadliest for fatal truck crashes. Years of unchecked immigration flooded our snow-covered and wind-swept highways with dangerous, unqualified drivers illegally credentialed by blue states to operate 80,000-pound vehicles at 80 miles per hour.

These drivers undermine the wages of American truckers and often struggle to read our signs or communicate with law enforcement. Preventable tragedies have recently demonstrated how dangerous drivers anywhere threaten families everywhere, which is why I launched a crusade to make our highways safe again.

Taking A Hatchet To The Administrative State

The federal government almost always becomes our own worst enemy at every effort to make life better due to the proliferation of the administrative state. America’s overbearing bureaucracy has become the same common obstacle to complicate any attempt to bring down the cost of living, build for the 21stcentury, and expand access to affordable health care. Restoring Congress’s authority under the Constitution to roll back the leviathan of the administrative state is why I served as chair of the Republican Study Committee’s Article I task force.

This Congress made historic progress on this front with reforms in last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill while leveraging the Congressional Review Act to reel back bureaucratic overreach. But more can and must be done to deliver a new Golden Age for the American dream in the 21st century.

Big Shoes To Fill

I am honored to fill the seat held six years by one of Wyoming’s most dedicated public servants and one of my dearest long-time friends, Cynthia Lummis. I served these last four years in the House after Senator Lummis held our at-large seat for eight. She once again leaves me big shoes to fill as I follow her footsteps to the other side of the Capitol, and I am ready to work every day to live up to her legacy for Wyoming.