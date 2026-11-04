SWAT Uses Flash-Bang To Subdue Cheyenne Man Accused Of Taking Hostage

A 44-year-old Cheyenne man accused of holding a household member against their will for hours and trying to strangle them was arrested Wednesday morning after a SWAT team surrounded a home, set off a flash-bang and ordered him outside.

Court records show police have dealt with Jacob Miller at that home before, including an incident earlier this year when deputies had to pry open a locked camper to find him after a confrontation with a family member.

This time, officers weren't taking any chances.

Miller was arrested at 8512 Cowboy Road after a SWAT operation that lasted less than 30 minutes, Cheyenne Police Department spokesman David Janes told Cowboy State Daily.

The arrest stems from an Oct. 2 incident in Cheyenne when Miller allegedly held a household member against their will for hours and attempted to strangle them.

Police obtained a felony arrest warrant for strangulation of a household member, but were on alert because of Miller's history of violence and resisting officers, and that the property has several outbuildings and vehicles where he could potentially hide.

"In this situation, we believed that he was most likely unarmed, but may have had access to weapons," Janes said.

"Considering a violent crime warrant, violence in the criminal history, a history of resisting police, and a very complicated location with several outbuildings and vehicles, the safest action for everyone involved was the use of the SWAT team," Janes said.

Armored SWAT vehicles and police units line Cowboy Road in Cheyenne on Wednesday as officers prepare to arrest a man wanted on a felony strangulation warrant. (Cheyenne Police Department)

Flash-Bang Surrender

Before arriving Wednesday, officers had information suggesting Miller might be hiding in the basement of the house or inside one of the campers parked outside, according to the CPD.

Members of the Cheyenne and Laramie County SWAT team moved in and made several announcements ordering Miller to come outside.

They also set off one flash-bang, a device that produces a loud bang and bright flash to temporarily disorient anyone nearby.

That’s when Miller emerged from the house and surrendered without a fight.

Police had warned the public to stay away from the 8000 block of Cowboy Road while the team served the warrant.

Janes said officers believed Miller was alone inside the house, and they did not search the residence after taking him into custody.

"Once he was placed in custody, the operation concluded," Janes said.

Miller was taken to the Laramie County Jail.

'Call Whoever You Need To Call '

On Feb. 4, Laramie County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at 8512 Cowboy Road after a family member reported that Miller was trying to take a 1997 Nissan Sentra without permission.

The woman told deputies she had gone into the kitchen that morning and noticed the refrigerator door standing open. Shortly afterward, she heard the Nissan running outside.

When she went to investigate, she found Miller sitting in the driver's seat.

Two young children were with her, and one asked why he was dressed like a burglar, the affidavit says.

Miller told the woman he was taking the car to a convenience store.

She told him he couldn't take it, partly because the vehicle had faulty brakes. When she reached across him to grab the keys, she said Miller allegedly tried to shut the driver's door on her.

He pulled so hard on the door that a large piece of plastic broke off the interior panel, according to court records. The door also struck her right elbow, leaving a small wound.

The woman said she managed to shut off the engine, but Miller kept the keys and walked away. A few moments later, she heard another vehicle running.

This time, Miller had allegedly moved a Chevrolet Trailblazer from its parking spot and was standing beside the Nissan again, trying to open its door, court records show.

She warned him once more that he couldn't take the car and said she was calling police.

"Call whoever you need to call," Miller replied before walking away, the affidavit says.

Armed SWAT officers and a Cheyenne Police armored rescue vehicle outside a Cowboy Road residence Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, during the arrest of Jacob Miller. (Cheyenne Police Department)

White Van

The family member told deputies Miller had previously been warned by law enforcement to stay off the property, but he kept returning.

She said he had even entered the home through windows in the past, forcing her to replace them.

The woman described Miller as bigger than her and said she had struggled to keep him away from the house.

She also told investigators he sometimes stayed in a white van parked about 100 meters southwest of the home or in a brown recreational vehicle closer to the house, according to an affidavit filed in that case.

Deputies were given permission to search the property. They first checked the white van, cutting a rope that had been used to secure its front doors.

When Miller wasn't there, they turned their attention to the brown recreational vehicle, the affidavit says.

That door was locked from the inside.

Deputies used a Halligan tool, a heavy-duty tool commonly carried by firefighters and police, to pry it open.

Inside, they found Miller.

A search turned up two sets of vehicle keys in his pocket, both belonging to vehicles owned by the family member, the affidavit says.

The woman had told deputies she feared Miller would continue returning to the property and that the situation could escalate.

Previous Run-Ins

Court records also show that on June 23, 2022, Cheyenne police responded to a report of a suspicious man trying to get into vehicles near Capitol Avenue.

Officers found Miller near West Third Avenue and discovered he had three outstanding Laramie County warrants, says an affidavit filed in the case.

When officers attempted to handcuff him, Miller allegedly tensed his body and pulled away.

Court records show police took him to the ground to get control of him.

A search following the arrest turned up about 3 grams of suspected meth, nearly 10 grams of suspected marijuana and a pipe containing suspected meth residue.

Court records also show Miller has faced charges involving trespassing, theft, controlled substances, and interference with police.

This past August, Miller entered no-contest pleas to breach of peace and interference with a peace officer.

The breach-of-peace charge had been amended from criminal trespass, while a theft charge was dismissed.

The court imposed a 60-day jail sentence on the breach-of-peace count, with 30 days suspended and credit for 30 days already served. Miller also received a 17-day sentence on the interference charge, with credit for all 17 days.

In a separate October 2024 case, Miller entered no-contest pleas to two controlled-substance possession charges. He received 94 days in jail on each count, with credit for time already served.

What's Next

Miller remained in custody at the Laramie County Jail on Wednesday following his arrest on the felony strangulation warrant.

The Oct. 2 allegations remain under investigation, and Janes said the Laramie County District Attorney's Office could add or change charges as the case moves forward.

For now, police say the operation ended without injuries or further confrontation.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.