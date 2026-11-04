Prop. 1 Only Survived One County, Lincoln, And Niobrara Rejected It The Hardest

The Wyoming ballot initiative to cut 50% of residential property tax on qualifying home structures failed in all but one of 23 counties Tuesday, with an average approval of 41.75%

Lincoln County gave the proposition its only winning approval share, at 56.8%.

The petition-led ballot initiative sought to change state law and add the cut to Wyoming’s other property tax exemptions, such as a 25% cut on the first $1 million of home value, and a 50% exemption for long-term homeowners over 65.

Statewide, it won 41.75% support and 54.88% opposition, according to unofficial general election results.

But the state Constitution factors in a greater rejection ratio: only ballot initiatives that win 50% or more from all ballots cast can succeed.

Undervotes and overvotes count as nays.

Considering that requirement, 58.2% of voters technically rejected Prop. 1, in a 111,657 to 80,031 vote split.

Where They Liked It

Only two of the state’s 23 counties, Lincoln and Park, cast a greater approval than disapproval vote.

Lincoln County ayes came to 56.79%, and its nays 39.75%.

Including undervotes and overvotes, Lincoln County’s total rejection share was 43.2%.

Park County ayes totaled 49.3% and nays 46.5%.

But including overvotes and undervotes, Park County technically rejected the measure, 50.69%.

After Sheridan and Park, Campbell County showed the measure the most favor, rejecting it by a split of just five points, 52.5% to 47.5%.

Where They Hated It

Niobrara County is arguably the reddest county in the nation with just eight registered Democrats and a GOP percentage of 92.3%.

In 2024, Niobrara gave Donald Trump a higher vote share than any Wyoming county, at 90.8%.

And on Tuesday, no Wyoming county rejected Prop. 1 more handily than Niobrara, 70.5% to 29.5%.

But that’s including undervotes and overvotes. Not counting those, Niobrara would have rejected the measure 63.9% to 29.5%.

Hot Springs County rejected the measure more willfully than any other county, with 64.1% against 31.7% for, not counting undervotes and overvotes.

Hot Springs is another GOP stronghold at 84% Republican, and voted 81% in Trump’s favor in 2024.

Worth A Mention

Wyoming’s only blue county, Teton, stood to benefit the most from Prop. 1’s passage, but rejected it with only the fifth-largest split.

Around 25% of Prop. 1’s projected benefit was slated for Teton County residents, many of whom are wealthy homeowners.

Teton County voted 36% in its favor and 64% against it, counting overvotes and undervotes.

The red counties of Niobrara, Hot Springs, and Sweetwater rejected the measure with the biggest splits, then the purple county of Albany.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.