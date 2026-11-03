Democratic Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr Wins By Huge Margin Amid Controversy

Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr won his reelection bid Tuesday over Republican nominee Eric Snow and Independent Chris Glenn.

Carr, 55, of Teton Village, has served the Teton County Sheriff’s Office since 1999 and held the top position since first elected in 2018.

He won by a huge margin, according to unofficial Teton County results, with more than 73% of the vote to Snow's nearly 20%.

His website describes a variety of policy stances, including maintaining close engagement with schools to prevent problems; believing, protecting and supporting domestic violence and sexual assault victims; and “aggressively” pursuing drug traffickers while also working in the community to “prevent addiction where it starts.”

The law-enforcement head of Wyoming’s only blue county, Carr made headlines in 2024 for declining to honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers, then changing course in 2025.

The housing shortages and high living costs of Teton County challenge the office. Only two of its 30 deputies live in the county. The deputies commute from neighboring Lincoln County and Teton County, Idaho.

Carr is also a member of the Wyoming Search and Rescue Council, and has advocated for benefits to attract search and rescue volunteers.

He told the Jackson Hole News and Guide he wants to recruit and retain employees, strengthen community partnerships and maintain public trust — including by addressing workforce housing.

Runners Up

Glenn, 33, has lived in Teton County for five years and manages operations at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Distribution Center.

He said he wanted to end cooperation between ICE and the sheriff’s department.

Snow, 45, serves as a patrol deputy under Carr. He campaigned on greater safety measures for the formidable Teton Pass, across which many workers commute.

He promised to honor ICE detainers, but told Cowboy State Daily he wouldn’t help ICE in lesser cases like visa overstays.

The Controversy

Snow’s run highlighted what some called dubious behavior by sheriff’s office leadership, but which Carr and his lieutenant defended.

Carr hired his Democratic primary election opponent, Alberto Rojas, days after the latter dropped out of the race.

Carr has said he saw an “opportunity” in Rojas because the former Jackson Hole Police Department officer is a native Spanish speaker.

Snow cast that as a weak justification for the oddly timed hire.

Then, Snow faced multiple disciplinary measures, including having leadership at the Teton County Sheriff’s Office ask the FBI to investigate him over a botched DUI arrest, and later being placed on leave.

Snow told Cowboy State Daily he believes he’s the target of retaliation for challenging Carr.

Carr was been involved in these decisions, Lt. Mark Priest has told the media, adding that he’s been managing Snow during the campaign.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.