Republicans Meier, Racines Win Unopposed Races For State Treasurer And Auditor

Republicans Curt Meier and Kristi Racines have won their reelection bids for Wyoming state treasurer and state auditor, respectively.

Both ran unopposed in the general election.

Meier defeated his lone opponent in the primary election, state Rep. Scott Smith, while no challenger ran against Racines in the primary.

First elected in 2018, Meier was a formidable foe this year, having posted record-breaking investment returns in 2025.

His office reported a second, back-to-back record year of investment earnings this year.

He held a persistent pro-business and pro-property-rights stance on state lands and state investments boards, against a growing tide of anti-wind farm and anti-data center sentiment.

Racines' Record

Racines gained early recognition with a transparency stance by publishing six years’ worth of expenditure data and settling a public-records lawsuit.

When campaigning in 2018 Racines promised to put the state’s checkbooks online, then did so, at WyOpen.gov.

She worked with the Legislature to require the site by law, in 2025.

Racines last year presented lawmakers with a budget request $1.5 million less than the prior biennium, and the lowest for her office since 2004.

She made headlines this year for changing course on the State Lands Board to work toward reversing the state's lease approvals for two controversial wind farms, a move Meier opposed.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.