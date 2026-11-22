Anglers in Wyoming and Utah will use just about anything to attract crayfish: Hot dogs, chunks of beef, or even chicken wings.

But tossing an entire raw chicken into the water, as somebody recently did in Utah, seems excessive, anglers told Cowboy State Daily.

Unless somebody is holding out hope that Utah has alligators.

Using an entire chicken as bait is something “practiced back east, for ‘gator hunting,” said Tony Valdez, owner of the Buckboard Mariana on Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

Matthew Burke, who guides disabled veterans on elk hunts in Wyoming and alligator hunts in Florida agreed: An entire chicken seems like overkill for crayfish out West.

“Sometimes to get a big ‘gator, you need a whole chicken,” he said. “I’ve never heard of a whole chicken being used for crayfish.”

Photos of a whole raw chicken left in shallow water in Utah were posted on Facebook, and the poster complained it showed terrible fishing ethics and disrespect for the habitat.

Some commenters noted that it was probably done to draw in crawfish, the small freshwater lobsters also called crawdads.

Some Wyoming anglers will use chunks of raw chicken catch crayfish, but tossing an entire raw chicken into the water seems excessive, they say. One angler said a whole chicken is better for alligator bait, and a Florida alligator hunter agreed.

Illegal Chumming?

Raw chicken is legal for crawfish bait in Utah, but probably not an entire raw chicken, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologist Ryan Mosely told Cowboy State Daily.

It could amount to “chumming,” the practice of putting meat, fish, entrails, or other such things into the water to attract fish or crustaceans.

Except for on certain waters, such as the Utah segment of Flaming Gorge, chumming is illegal in Utah, he said.

“Other than chumming it (leaving an entire chicken in the water) could be considered littering,” he said.

People may use pieces of raw chicken, chunks of beef, or the like on fishing lines to catch crawfish, he said.

“I’ve never heard about people using a whole chicken, just a wing or a leg,” he said.

“They toss that into water, and the crawfish will latch on to it with their claws, and they won’t let go as they’re reeled in,” Mosely said.

Crayfish stay active throughout the year and can be caught in that manner so long as there’s open water, he added.

Some Wyoming anglers will use chunks of raw chicken catch crayfish, but tossing an entire raw chicken into the water seems excessive, they say. One angler said a whole chicken is better for alligator bait, and a Florida alligator hunter agreed.

Cajun Seasoning

Crawfish are a popular catch on Flaming Gorge, Valdez said.

Raw chicken is sometimes used for bait, but chunks of hotdogs seem to be more popular, he said.

Crayfish aren’t picky.

“Is one bait better than another? I frickin’ doubt it,” he said.

They can make a good meal if prepared properly.

They should be caught alive and then “purged,” he said.

Purging involves putting the crayfish into a bucket with two gallons of water and a cup of salt for a few hours.

“The salt water pushes all the waste out of their intestines,” he said.

Purged crawfish are boiled, like lobsters, and Valdez said they go best with “corn and Cajun seasoning.”

Because chumming is allowed on Flaming Gorge, it’s used to catch burbot or lake trout “pups” (those under 28 inches in length), he said.

The most popular cum is ground-up chunks of non-game fish, such as suckers.

Using meat from game fish, such as rainbow trout, lake trout over 28 inches or kokanee salmon is considered “wanton waste” by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Valdez said.

However, if the edible meat is filleted off those species, the remaining carcasses can also be used as chum, he said.

Stuck In A Gator’s Throat

In Florida, whole chickens and the like can be used to catch alligators on fishing rods, Burke said.

Alligators might not be caught on a “baited hook,” he added.

So the trick is to affix the chicken on a line without a hook, in hopes that the ‘gator will swallow it whole.

Then it’s a matter of finesse, he said.

“If you pull too hard, it will just come back out of the ‘gator’s mouth. If you tug gently, it will get stuck in their throat, and you can reel them in,” he said.

Mark Heinz can be reached at mark@cowboystatedaily.com.