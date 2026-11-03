Democrat Britney Tennant Picks Up Cheyenne's House District 11

Democratic animal shelter director Britney Tennant will represent Cheyenne’s House District 11 in the Wyoming Legislature after defeating a Republican and a Libertarian.

Tennant won 1,080 votes to GOP nominee Dan McIntosh's 1,026 and Libertarian nominee Ryan Shollenberger's 152, unofficial results show.

House District 11 leaned more Democratic prior to the Legislature’s 2022 redistricting, but since has favored Republicans, making Tennant's Tuesday victory an upset.

Incumbent Rep. Jacob Wasserburger chose not to run for reelection after one term.

"We'll take it," said Tennant of the close win. "I feel overwhelmed and grateful and humbled - all the things."

Though "still processing" the win, she said she wasn't shocked because she worked hard and knocked on lots of doors. She said people know her for her work in her community, and that familiarity put her "over the top" more than any one policy point.

"I know we always say Wyoming is a deeply red place," she said. "I think that's true, but more than that we're a place that relies on community, and relationships."

Tennant enters a state House of Representatives with seven Democrats, 55 Republicans; but few of those will be Freedom Caucus Republicans.

The House will have numerous freshmen after the primary election upsets, and Eric Barlow will hold the governor's office as of January.

Tennant said the various dynamics won't knock her off course.

"I know where I stand and what I believe and I don't really think about, or care about what people's party affiliation is," she said. "I care about what's good for the state of Wyoming, and what's good for future generations of Wyoming."

She voiced "overwhelming" gratitude.

About Tennant

Tennant, who founded Black Dog Rescue and is now CEO of Cheyenne Animal Shelter, told Cowboy State Daily she wanted to improve the state “so the next generation of young people will have opportunities to stay here.”

She said the Wyoming budget should be altered to truly serve people in ways they expect.

As a priority, Tennant said she wants to prioritize state-funded childcare, up to the preschool age, for working families.

“I employ a lot of young women in particular, and I have watched really talented young women leave the workforce over and over and over again after they have children,” said in an earlier interview, “because they can’t afford child care here.”

She added: “If we want these people to stay and raise families and contribute to our economy long-term, we have to provide a system that works for those families. And right now, we don’t have one.”

Tennant is a fifth-generation Wyomingite who graduated from the University of Wyoming, then from Regis University in Denver with a master’s degree in nonprofit management.

She pointed to her experience overseeing a multi-million-dollar budget, and her chairmanship of the Wyoming State Board of Veterinary Medicine.

She’s laid the groundwork in her own life to serve, she said, and she’s optimistic about the general election.

McIntosh

McIntosh was born and raised in Cheyenne, and his family still lives there.

He said he would like to see the Legislature work together, and quickly, to address some data centers’ massive power demands, water issues and any shortfalls in the state’s siting policies. He said Wyoming has fallen behind in this area.

The Cheyenne area is Wyoming’s most teeming hub of data center development.

Arguably no industry has brought as much policy debate to the area’s residents this year.

Shollenberger

Shollenberger is a substitute teacher, Air Force veteran and firefighter.

He told Cowboy State Daily he wanted watch public funds “vigilantly” and bolster accountability in government function.

He touted school choice, called for free markets and health care freedom, and reducing unnecessary regulation.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.