Douglas Man Charged With First-Degree Arson After RV Burns, Propane Tanks Explode

A 40-year-old man faces a first-degree arson charge after allegedly threatening to burn his RV to the ground during a drunken argument with his girlfriend at a Douglas campground. Hours later, the camper had burned, nearby trees had caught fire and propane tanks had exploded.

Andrew C. Vining was arrested Friday morning following a confrontation at the Riverview RV Campground.

A neighbor told investigators Vining had told his girlfriend, "When you return, this motherf***er will be burned to the ground," Vining allegedly said.

By the time Wyoming Highway Patrol Cpl. Daniel Alvarado arrived at the campground on Smylie Road, there wasn't much left of the RV.

"The RV structure was completely burned and was not salvageable," Alvarado wrote in a probable cause affidavit. "The trees around the RV had also caught on fire, along with propane tanks that had exploded."

Vining now faces charges of first-degree arson and domestic battery, with a combined maximum punishment of more than 20 years behind bars if convicted.

An Argument Turns Violent

The affidavit shows the trouble began early Friday morning when Vining and his girlfriend got into an argument inside the camper they had been living in.

The woman told investigators Vining was highly intoxicated and had threatened to tear the RV to the ground, the affidavit says.

Concerned about what he might do, she left the campground and went to a nearby Loaf 'N Jug convenience store, but she said she was still worried about the camper and eventually returned.

That's when the argument allegedly turned physical.

She told investigators Vining became aggressive, pushed her, and threw a solid object at her.

She managed to get outside, but said the confrontation continued.

The affidavit alleges Vining repeatedly pushed her to the ground. At one point, she claimed he pinned her down and held her head against the gravel.

The woman suffered an injury to her left hand during the altercation.

She eventually managed to get away from Vining and sought help from a neighbor, who agreed to give her a ride away from the campground.

As she tried to leave, Vining reportedly began throwing objects at the neighbor's truck.

The neighbor later told investigators about Vining's threat to burn the camper down.

Ka-Boom

Around 4:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Cpl. Daniel Alvarado was responding to a possible domestic disturbance at the Riverview RV Campground when he learned Douglas police were chasing a white Subaru hatchback believed to be connected to the incident.

While Douglas police pursued the Subaru, Alvarado was sent to another emergency at the campground. An RV was on fire at 920 Smylie Road.

By the time he arrived, the camper was beyond saving. Flames had spread to nearby trees, and propane tanks had exploded, says the affidavit.

The affidavit doesn't say how many tanks exploded or whether the fire damaged neighboring campers. It also doesn't explain how the blaze started.

Fire marshals, other investigators and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in to investigate.

As authorities worked to piece together what happened, Alvarado spoke with a witness ,who told him Vining and his girlfriend had been living in the camper.

The witness said the couple frequently fought and broke up. He also helped explain the Subaru's connection to the case.

The car belonged to him, he said, but he was in the process of selling it to Vining.

Around 8 a.m., Alvarado found Vining walking along Orin Way near where the Subaru had last been seen fleeing from Douglas police.

Vining acknowledged arguing with his girlfriend earlier that morning but insisted the fight had never turned physical. He told Alvarado he had gone for a walk because he was angry.

Alvarado arrested Vining and took him to the Converse County Sheriff's Office without incident.

$100,000 Cash-Only

First-degree arson is a felony under Wyoming law and carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

The domestic battery charge carries a maximum of six months in jail and a $750 fine. If convicted of both charges and given consecutive maximum sentences, Vining could face up to 20 years and six months behind bars.

A separate misdemeanor domestic battery citation stemming from Thursday was dismissed, shows the Converse County Circuit Court records.

A handwritten notation on the citation states that felony information was filed Monday. The document does not explain the dismissal, and Vining still faces a domestic battery charge in the felony case.

Vining made his initial appearance in court Monday, where his bond was set at $100,000 cash only by Converse County Circuit Court Judge Clark C. Allan.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.