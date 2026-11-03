Democrat Karlee Provenza Wins A Fourth Term Representing Laramie House District 45

Karlee Provenza, a state representative of six years, won reelection to Laramie’s House District 45 on Tuesday over Republican challenger Ross Davenport, with a vote tally of 2,275 to 770, according to unofficial results.

Provenza has faced Republican foes in two out of her past three elections, with varying results. She edged Roxie Hensley in her first run in 2020, won the general without opposition in 2022, and defeated Republican Paul Crouch by more than 1,000 votes in 2024.

Provenza is a research scientist and consultant with a Ph.D. in experimental psychology and law.

She gained statewide figurehead status in 2025 by organizing public-lands enthusiasts across the political spectrum to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful selloff measure Utah Sen. Mike Lee proposed in Congress.

Provenza leans Libertarian on several issues, which prompted the Wyoming Libertarian Party to claim her as its own this year. The party secretly nominated her during its convention, then announced the move weeks later.

She voiced gratitude for the gesture, but reiterated that she is, in fact, a Democrat.

Sponsors Numerous Bills

Provenza has sponsored numerous bills, including legislation that sought to clarify people’s corner-crossing access to public lands, reducing marijuana from a criminal offense down to a minimal civil penalty, raising the state’s minimum wage, and requiring more transparency with police recordings.

A member of the minority party in a Legislature that runs about 90% Republican or greater, Provenza’s bills do not have a high passage rate.

But in February, she manifested an extra-legislative role as a transparency check by shooting a photograph of an event later known as “CheckGate.”

Provenza’s photograph depicted Rebecca Bextel, who become a gubernatorial candidate, handing a campaign donation check to a state legislator on the House of Representatives floor, just after adjournment the first day of session.

Two days later, the House voted to introduce a bill Bextel championed.

Meanwhile, Provenza gave the photograph to media outlets. She later told Wyoming PBS she did so in part because she knew the media outlets might be able to corroborate what she thought she saw.

An internal and a criminal investigation followed. The internal House investigation found no wrongdoing by legislators. The criminal investigation in Laramie County is ongoing.

Also this year, Provenza has added to the calls of national Democratic leaders for artificial intelligence regulation.

Davenport

Davenport, the Republican nominee, told Cowboy State Daily he chose to run for the seat to make changes in Wyoming. He said he wasn’t targeting Provenza specifically, though he has different policy goals.

Davenport is an engineer who also teaches at the University of Wyoming. He ran a campaign on pragmatism, fair growth, transparent governance, accountability, and addressing community challenges while “protecting what works,” his website says.

Davenport’s platform appears moderate by Wyoming GOP standards. He promised to maintain “strong public schools,” a measured approach to infrastructural growth, and to protect homeowners from unpredictable property tax increases.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.