Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Monday, November 2, 2026

Clouds, chance of rain and snow in much of Wyoming on Monday. Windy with gusts in some locations exceeding 50 mph. Breezy, chance of rain and snow in some locations overnight then gradually clearing. Highs mainly in the 40s. Lows in the 20s and low 30s.

Central:

Casper : Rain and snow likely, breezy today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow before midnight and a low near 30.

Lander: Rain likely today with a high near 40 and cloudy then gradually clearing skies overnight with a low near 28.

Glenrock: Rain and snow near certain, breezy today with a high near 44 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Cloudy, gradually clearing skies overnight with snow and rain likely, a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Southwest:

Evanston : Chance of snow and rain before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 42 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Rock Springs: Rain likely, cloudy today with a high near 46 and cloudy, becoming partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low near 28.

Lyman : Chance of snow and rain gradually ending after 8 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 32 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Breezy, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 31 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Afton : Chance of snow and rain, mostly cloudy today with a high near 42 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 25.

La Barge: Breezy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 47 and wind gusts as high as 31 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.

Northwest:

Dubois : Chance of snow and rain before 8 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 42 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.

Jackson : Slight chance of rain before 8 a.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 46 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 20.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Chance of rain mainly before 8 a.m., cloudy and windy today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of rain before 7 p.m. and a low near 29.

Cody : Chance of rain mainly before 3 p.m., cloudy and breezy today with a high near 46 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Ten Sleep: Chance of snow and rain, cloudy and breezy today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

North Central:

Buffalo: High wind warning until 3 p.m. today. Chance of rain mainly before 2 p.m., cloudy and very windy today with a high near 43 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Partly cloudy and windy overnight with a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 39 mph.

Sheridan: Rain today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 41 mph. Gradually clearing skies overnight with a chance of rain mainly before 7 p.m., patchy fog after 11 p.m., a low near 24 and wind from 12-17 mph.

Big Horn : Rain today with a high near 43 and wind gusts as high as 41 mph. Gradually clearing skies overnight with a chance of rain mainly before 7 p.m., a low near 28 and wind from 16-21 mph before midnight.

Northeast:

Gillette : Rain and windy today with a high near 38 and wind gusts as high as 47 mph. Blustery, gradually clearing skies overnight with rain and snow likely gradually ending after 10 p.m., a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 43 mph.

Newcastle: Rain near certain and breezy today with a high near 44 and wind gusts as high as 44 mph. Blustery, cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with rain and snow likely, a low near 31 and wind gusts as high as 41 mph.

Sundance : Rain and breezy today with a high near 41 and wind gusts as high as 38 mph. Breezy, rain and snow near certain overnight with a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 38 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Rain likely, cloudy and windy today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Windy, cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with rain likely mainly before 11 p.m., a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

Douglas: Windy, rain and snow near certain today with a high near 43 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Blustery, cloudy, gradually clearing skies overnight with rain and snow likely before 11 p.m., a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Guernsey: Rain and snow likely, windy today with a high near 46 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Windy, snow and rain likely gradually ending after 10 p.m. overnight with a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Chance of rain and snow, mostly cloudy and windy today with a high near 46 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Mostly cloudy and windy overnight with a chance of rain and snow mainly before 11 p.m., a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

Laramie: Windy, rain and snow likely today with a high near 42 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Blustery, cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow mainly before 8 p.m., a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Chugwater: Rain and snow likely, windy today with a high near 46 and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Windy overnight with rain and snow likely, a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

South Central:

Rawlins: Rain and snow near certain, breezy today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m. and a low near 27.

Saratoga: Rain and snow near certain today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with rain and snow likely and a low near 27.