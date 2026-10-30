Wyoming's Not-So-Scary Trick-Or-Treat Forecast: Warm And Drizzly In Some Spots

For all the scary, spooky things Wyoming’s trick-or-treaters will encounter on Halloween, the weather won’t be one of them. Saturday is looking a little wet in some spots, but warmer than average for the last day of October.

For a holiday that can be scary with snow and leaves kids shivering from cold more than fear, the 2026 holiday is shaping up to be pleasant. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day said it’s one of the best forecasts he can recall in recent years.

“I think, for the most part, it's going to be good,” he said. “This is looking pretty good.”

Slightly Scary Day

Oct. 31 will dawn differently across Wyoming. The National Weather Service (NWS) is anticipating mostly sunny skies on Halloween for most of the state, but Day said it won’t start there everywhere.

“There will be some rain showers and snow showers overnight Friday into Saturday morning in the western side of the state,” he said. “It's not like a rainout. It's not like a deluge. Most of it will be in the morning, but there'll be a few afternoon pop-up showers here and there.”

Jackson, according to the NWS, has a 70% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Saturday. That will transition to a rain-snow mix by Sunday.

Cheyenne, meanwhile, will be mostly sunny, with no precipitation.

Daytime highs will range from the low 50s to mid-60s. By trick-or-treat time, it’ll be cooler but not bone-chillingly cold anywhere.

“By 6 p.m., temperatures in most parts of the state will be in the 40s and low 50s,” Day said.

That’s the mixed bag of late October weather, especially in a state as large as Wyoming. Even with the chance of precipitation, Day said this is one of the least-scary Halloween forecasts in recent memory.

“I have seen far worse,” he said. “I've seen lots of snowstorms over Halloween. Other than those showers in the west, this is looking like a really good evening for trick-or-treaters.”

Warmer & Wetter

October weather has been unique across Wyoming. Summer-like temperatures at the beginning of the month gave way to cooler but still warmer-than-average conditions for the final stretch.

Oct. 31 will continue that trend, according to Day.

“If I were to look at the temperature anomaly for trick-or-treat time, temperatures are five to seven degrees above normal on average,” he said. “It's warmer than average, but not excessively.”

Day said temperatures across the first 10 days of October were “way above average,” with some days reaching into the 80s. Things got cooler as the month progressed but stayed slightly warmer than usual.

But above-average temperatures didn’t prevent the western U.S. from getting a big influx of moisture. It was almost too much of a good thing after a long year of persistent drought.

“We have seen a tremendous amount of badly needed rain in the southwest U.S. and the southern Rockies,” Day said. “Lake Powell has gone up 14 feet since September.”

Wyoming disproportionately shared in that bounty. Day said it was like a diagonal line was drawn across Wyoming with different levels of moisture on either side.

“If you were to draw a line from Yellowstone to Cheyenne, it was wetter than average south and west of that line,” he said. “North and east of that line, it was drier than average.”

However, Day saw one universal positive for the entire state.

“I am pretty sure this most recent October was better with precipitation than last October,” he said. “Pretty sure of that.”

No Fear Forecast

Here's a sampling of what the NWS expects Wyoming's weather to be like on Halloween night. Aside from a few windy spots and some overnight lows in the low 30s, there's nothing to fear in these forecasts.

Sunset will be between 5:55 p.m. and 6:10 p.m.

Afton: Mostly cloudy with a daytime high near 54 and a chance of rain showers after dark. The overnight low will be around 33.

Buffalo: Mostly sunny with a daytime high near 57 and mostly cloudy overnight low around 36.

Casper: Mostly sunny with a daytime high near 66 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low around 42.

Cheyenne: Mostly sunny with a daytime high near 63 and an overnight low around 39.

Cody: Mostly sunny with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and a daytime high near 57. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 36.

Douglas: Mostly sunny with a daytime high near 65, then partly cloudy overnight with a low around 39.

Evanston: Mostly sunny with a daytime high near 54, then mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 34.

Gillette: Mostly sunny with a daytime high near 60 and an overnight low around 42, with wind gusts as high as 32 mph.

Green River: Mostly sunny with a daytime high near 62, then mostly cloudy with an overnight low near 62.

Greybull: Partly cloudy with a daytime high near 57 and an overnight low around 33.

Jackson: Afternoon rain showers with a daytime high near 52 and an overnight low around 32. Snow showers possible after midnight.

Laramie: Partly sunny with a daytime high near 63, then partly cloudy overnight with a low around 37.

Lusk: Mostly sunny with a daytime high near 60 and an overnight low around 40.

Pinedale: Partly sunny with a daytime high near 50, then mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 32. Snow showers possible after midnight.

Rawlins: Mostly sunny with a daytime high near 62 and an overnight low around 41.

Rock Springs: Mostly sunny with a daytime high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 37.

Sheridan: Cloudy to mostly sunny with a daytime high near 60, then partly cloudy with an overnight low around 31.

Thermopolis: Mostly sunny with a daytime high near 59, then partly cloudy with an overnight low around 38.

Wamsutter: Mostly sunny and breezy with a daytime high near 59 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 37.

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.