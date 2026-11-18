You’d have to go back about 10 years in Wyoming football history, when current NFL great Josh Allen was the quarterback, to find a game as big as the Cowboys play Friday night.

When the Pokes take on New Mexico at War Memorial Stadium, they’ll be playing for a spot in the Mountain West conference championship game.

A victory would guarantee hosting rights as the No. 1 seed Dec. 4 at War Memorial. A loss would make their title game hopes unlikely.

The last time the Cowboys had a game with this much on the line was in 2016, when Allen, now with the Buffalo Bills, led the Pokes to the Mountain West title game in Laramie. UW lost 27-24 to San Diego State.

Jake Wilson #89 of the Wyoming Cowboys gestures in the first half of a game against the ULNV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images)

Landon Sims #14 of the Wyoming Cowboys runs ahead of Andre Porter #42 of the UNLV Rebels in the first half of a game against the ULNV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images)

ake Wilson #89 and Charlie Coenen #19 of the Wyoming Cowboys celebrate in the second half of a game against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images) Arrow left Arrow right

From Cellar To First

It’s been quite the turnaround for the Cowboys (7-3, 6-1 MW), who lost two of their first three games, including 35-13 to Colorado State in the Border War. Since then, the team has won six of its last seven and five in a row.

The Pokes are alone in first place in the Mountain West.

One of the biggest highlights came in a 41-35 road thriller over UNLV, which might be the signature victory of UW coach Jay Sawvel’s three-year tenure. This is Sawvel’s first winning season, a noteworthy improvement after going a combined 7-17 the previous two years.

Few outside the program expected the team to do so well this season.

When asked during Monday’s press conference if he’s had a chance to reflect on this improvement, Sawvel said no, mentioning how the team didn’t get back to Laramie from their win against UTEP on Saturday until 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

“I haven’t reflected on anything, I’m just trying to get stuff done,” he said in the video published by the Talk Shop.

Although he might not be doing much looking backward, the significance of Friday’s game is not lost upon Sawvel. Many around the program are expecting a big crowd.

As part of the Light Up Laradise game theme, every fan will receive a complimentary LED wristband that will illuminate and change colors in synchronization with the stadium's music, video boards and in-game entertainment.

“I’m excited for this week because of what it’ll be for the state of Wyoming, for the University of Wyoming, for our fans,” Sawvel said.

Sawvel credited Pokes fans for sticking with the program through high times and low. He had a simple message for those planning to come Friday night: Come early and be loud.

“We’re all in this together,” Sawvel said. “Just because we’ve put ourselves in a position to have a game like this week, this has been a long time building.”

Wyoming Cowboys fans show support for their team during the second half against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. (Christopher Trim/CSM)

Wyoming Cowboys fans show support for their team after defeating the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. (Christopher Trim/CSM)

Wyoming Cowboys fans show support for their team after defeating the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. (Christopher Trim/CSM)

Several Wyoming Cowboys fans pose for a photo outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of the Wyoming Cowboys against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. (Christopher Trim/CSM) Arrow left Arrow right

How Have They Done It?

One of the biggest reasons for their improvement has been the play of the offense, although the defense has been solid as well. Wyoming is averaging 30.6 points per game after eking out a meager 16 in 2025 and 14.6 in its first three games of this season.

Wyoming is averaging 416.4 yards of total offense per game, 247 rushing and 169.4 passing.

The team has leaned on quarterback Tyler Hughes’ legs. He is their leading rusher, with 676 rushing yards. Hughes injured his forearm in the win over UNLV and did not play Saturday.

Sawvel said Hughes was scheduled to be re-evaluated late Monday but admitted his status is doubtful for Friday.

Backup quarterback Landon Sims stepped in where Hughes left off against UTEP, completing 19 of 25 passes with one touchdown and 289 passing yards.

Samuel “Tote” Harris has also been key for the Cowboys with five rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores.

On defense, linebacker Ethan Stuhlsatz has a 29th in the nation with 80 total tackles, including three sacks. Defensive end Esaia Bogar is third in the Mountain West and No. 1 on the team with 5.5 sacks.

Head coach Jay Sawvel of the Wyoming Cowboys looks on in the first half of a game against the ULNV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 07 in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

Las Vegas, NV, USA. 7th Nov, 2026. Wyoming Cowboys head coach Jay Sawvel and UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen on the field before the start of the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. (Christopher Trim/CSM) Arrow left Arrow right

Scouting New Mexico

For the Cowboys to win Friday, they’ll probably need to keep the score low. Friday’s weather is shaping up to provide the exact type of high-stakes stage expected for late November football, with a temperature of 29 degrees and 12 MPH winds forecast by 7 p.m. kickoff.

New Mexico (8-2, 5-1 MW) was ranked No. 23 by The Associated Press and in the mix for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff before suffering a 21-17 loss to UNLV on Saturday.

"They're a really, really good football team that left one on the table on Saturday," Sawvel said. "We know that we're going to get a great shot from them, and we have to be ready for it.

The Pokes' offense will have their hands more than full with New Mexico, which ranks No. 3 in the country in rush defense (212.1 yards per game), and second in scoring defense (11.9 points per game) and total defense (248.9 yards per game). The Lobos also have 18 interceptions and 15 forced fumbles.

The path to victory against the Lobos is clear: In their two losses, they were held to 17 or fewer points.

Sawvel said the challenge is as much a wake-up call for the Pokes' offense as it is their defense. Playing great, Sawvel said, is a requirement to win.

“This will be a challenge,” he said.

Sawvel said he has nothing but respect for the Lobos. New Mexico went 9-4 in 2025 and was able to keep many of their players during the offseason. Sawvel said he hopes to have the Pokes in a similar position by next season.

“Important games are supposed to be against uphill-climb opponents and this is certainly that,” he said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for New Mexico.”

Leo Wolfson can be reached at: Wolfson1046@gmail.com