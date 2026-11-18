The first time Todd Sisneros met his best friend, Bootsie, the miniature schnauzer got run over by his littermates.

He was tiny, bowlegged and had an underbite that made eating a struggle.

"He was laying there on his back with his little paws flailing around in the air," Sisneros told Cowboy State Daily. "Could barely get himself back up."

Sisneros, a physical education teacher who grew up in Laramie, recalled telling the puppy, "Man, that was a pathetic presentation of yourself there, little guy."

Then he made him a promise.

"I will not let that happen to you ever again."

Six years later, the dog who couldn't keep up has become a nationally recognized canine athlete, a record-setting swimmer, and the first miniature schnauzer to earn the American Kennel Club's highest Fetch title, called Retriever.

On Monday, the AKC named Cowboy Bootsie one of its 2026 Awards for Canine Excellence winners, recognizing the miniature schnauzer for his extraordinary companionship and contributions to his community.

'He Defied Odds'

The AKC received nearly 700 nominations for its 2026 Awards for Canine Excellence, ultimately recognizing six dogs and one team across seven categories.

Some winners locate missing people. Others serve in law enforcement, assist people with disabilities, or provide certified therapy services.

In Bootsie's case, he became a teaching tool for Sisneros by listening to students practice reading out loud to a dog who didn't interrupt, correct, or judge them.

Brandi Munden, president of the AKC Humane Fund, said the organization considers hundreds of nominations each year, making the selection process difficult.

"I think that with Cowboy Bootsie, he defied odds from the beginning," Munden told Cowboy State Daily. "He was the runt of the litter, and he found the owner that matched him best."

When Bootsie came into his life, Sisneros was fighting health problems of his own. Some mornings, just dragging himself out of bed felt like a monumental task — but there was a little dog waiting on him, one who needed to be fed, walked and cared for.

"I had to do it for Bootsie," he said. "He was counting on me."

On days when Sisneros couldn't manage much more than sitting still, Bootsie stayed right there beside him.

"We really helped each other out," Sisneros said.

Cowboy Drive

Sisneros, a Laramie native who splits his time between Wyoming and teaching in Nevada, had been thinking about getting a dog when the COVID-19 pandemic sent teachers home to work remotely.

He found a breeder in Utah with a litter of miniature schnauzers, but most were spoken for.

Bootsie was severely undersized with a jaw so weak that eating was difficult. He needed separate feedings just to survive.

The breeder sent Sisneros videos showing the puppy's physical challenges, but there was something about the little fellow that caught his attention.

"I don't even know if he was a pound," Sisneros said. "He could barely even fit in my hand."

Sisneros had spent years coaching children, some naturally athletic, others struggling with skills that came easily to their classmates. He knew how quickly people could be underestimated, especially when they looked different or couldn't immediately keep up.

Bootsie had an obvious physical disadvantage. What he didn't seem to have was much interest in surrendering to it.

"He just had this drive," Sisneros said.

Sisneros brought the puppy home and named him Cowboy Bootsie.

The two would live by the Code of the West, Sisneros decided, with its emphasis on courage, hard work and loyalty.

'This Little Guy's Got Something'

At first Cisneros was just looking for a buddy. Someone to hang around with, take on walks and generally share his life.

Then Bootsie started weaving through the legs of chairs in the living room.

The puppy was still physically awkward, but he seemed determined to master whatever was in front of him.

Sisneros began arranging chairs into obstacle courses, introducing small jumps and exercises to build strength and coordination.

Bootsie fell down. He got back up. He tried again.

"I trained him just like I would if he was the strongest one in the litter," Sisneros said.

Gradually, the dog became stronger. Then quicker. Then surprisingly quick.

Sisneros signed him up for a race — a timed 100-yard sprint — in Arizona.

Bootsie approached the starting line, the lure took off, and the little schnauzer began to run. For 99 yards, everything went beautifully.

"He took off and he was flying. But he didn't know how to finish the race, so he stopped about a foot short of the finish line, then turned around and ran backwards the wrong way."

No score.

"Oh my gosh, Boots! We just drove 16 hours round trip," Sisneros recalled thinking. "We got to finish this one."

They tried again.

This time, Bootsie crossed the line.

His time was so impressive that Sisneros went home and started comparing it with national results.

"So that's when I knew, I was like, 'Hey, this little guy's got something to him.'"

Ten Pounds Of Trouble

At just 10 pounds and 11 inches tall, Bootsie competes in Fast CAT's smallest height-based handicap category. Dogs under 12 inches tall receive a 2.0 scoring multiplier, where dogs earn points based on speed and a handicap that accounts for their size..

He went on to collect racing titles across the West, earning an invitation in 2023 to the televised Incredible Weaves competition, where he was one of eight dogs in the nation invited to compete through weave poles and tunnels. He also picked up honors at AKC Trick Dog Nationals and won at the Great American Doggie Olympics.

Then there's his fetching.

Bootsie's severe underbite once made it difficult to grip even a toy. Sisneros started him with a lightweight rope in the living room, gradually strengthening his jaw until he could retrieve objects from long distances.

He eventually became the first miniature schnauzer to earn the AKC's highest Fetch title, Retriever, which requires dogs to locate and retrieve multiple objects hidden behind barriers.

"He went from not knowing if he'd be able to have any success at fetching to winning the fetch titles," Sisneros said.

Bootsie can also shoot baskets, score soccer goals and play DJ. When he's not performing, he enjoys watching University of Wyoming football and digging plush pizza slices out of his toybox.

He's even a champion swimmer. At an annual swimathon benefiting canine cancer research, Bootsie has logged the most laps three years running, with Sisneros donating his prizes to animal shelters.

Dogs Don't Judge

As a physical education teacher, Sisneros often talks with students about perseverance, confidence and the importance of finding something they enjoy.

His students became fascinated with Bootsie's adventures.

Sisneros began incorporating Bootsie's videos and performances into lessons.

Then a student told him something that bothered him. The child was reluctant to read aloud in class because other people made fun of the way the student read. Practicing at home wasn't much better.

Sisneros started thinking about something he'd heard concerning animals and reading confidence.

Dogs, unlike classmates and sometimes adults, don't interrupt to correct pronunciation. They don't laugh when a child stumbles over a word. They don't care how long it takes to finish a sentence.

They just listen.

Sisneros couldn't bring Bootsie into the classroom every day, so he recorded a video of the dog sitting quietly, listening, with a timer that children could use while practicing.

Soon, more students were using Bootsie's virtual reading link to practice aloud.

Munden said that work is an important part of why Bootsie stood out among the AKC nominees.

"He's able to not only impact his owner's life but children's lives as well," she said.

Still A Cowboy

His determination and versatility have made him a standout across several canine sports, despite the physical limitations he was born with.

Winning the AKC's Canine Excellence award is one of the AKC's highest national honors for dogs and their contributions to owners and communities.

But for all the national recognition, Bootsie remains a fairly uncomplicated creature.

Sisneros drives around in a 20-year-old truck with Bootsie riding shotgun.

Sometimes they listen to George Strait or Garth Brooks and head into the Wyoming mountains or the Nevada desert.

There are no judges, no ribbons and no finish lines.

Just a man and a little dog with bowed legs that "gives him a little cowboy swagger."

Sisneros looks over at his Bootsie and thinks, "Man, does life really get any better than this?"

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.