14-Acre Alpine, Wyoming, Estate With Airplane Hangar Lists For $48.5 Million

Most Wyoming homebuyers worry whether the garage will fit the pickup.

At a $48.5 million estate in Alpine, the parking question is bigger: Where do we put the airplane?

The answer is a 9,650-square-foot hangar that has heated floors and air conditioning, as well as its own fireplace lounge. Because even the airplane deserves a comfortable Wyoming retreat.

Called Aviation Estate, the 13.72-acre property just listed with Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate combines a sprawling main home, guest accommodations, a log cabin, two staff residences and three ponds, along with the roomy airplane hangar.

The estate is part of Alpine Airpark, which gives it access to the community’s shared runway.

For buyers with means and wings, the allure of this property is less about getting away from it all than getting right down to it the minute you land.

“It’s like being ski-in, ski-out for the outdoors,” said listing agent Matt Faupel, a partner with Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall. “You’re just right there and you can go wakeboard, you can go float and fly fish, you can go snowmobile, you can go ride horses. You can do all those things within minutes of this location.”

Across its multiple buildings, the estate features multiple leaving areas, along with 17 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows. There also are several patios with fantastic views. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows. There also are several patios with fantastic views. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows. There also are several patios with fantastic views. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows. There also are several patios with fantastic views. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows. There also are several patios with fantastic views. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows. There also are several patios with fantastic views. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows. There also are several patios with fantastic views. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picutre windows. There also are several patios with views of the Grand Tetons. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows. There also are several patios with fantastic views. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows. There also are several patios with fantastic views. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows. There also are several patios with fantastic views. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate) Arrow left Arrow right

Room For The Whole Crew

The estate is about 35 miles south of Jackson and minutes from the Palisades Reservoir and its surrounding mountains. But the defining amenity is the ability to bring your own airplane practically right to the front door.

Alongside the 9,650-square-foot aircraft hangar is another 11,150 square feet of apartment space, which includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two kitchens, two living areas and a gym. An elevator serves the hangar’s three-story residential wing.

That gives guests, pilots, or a visiting chef room to spread out. Some of the bedrooms have adjoining sitting rooms, too, a bit like an upscale hotel suite.

The main residence adds another 10,235 square feet, with three bedroom suites, two full kitchens and an elevator. There’s also a separate three-bedroom log cabin, as well as two additional homes to provide quarters for on-site staff.

Faupel said the owner assembled four lots to create a retreat that would have plenty of space for guests, group gatherings and the employees needed to keep the property running.

“So he really kind of said, ‘I want all the things,’” Faupel said. “I want it to be pretty self-contained to do everything I want to do. That makes it easy and convenient. When you want to come use it, you don’t have to arrange much.”

Next to the main residence is a state-of-the-art 9,650-square-foot airplane hanger with a direct taxiway to a runway. The hangar's mezzanine level is a unique space with a stone-clad fireplace and bar area perfect for entertaining. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

Next to the main residence is a state-of-the-art 9,650-square-foot airplane hanger with a direct taxiway to a runway. The hangar's mezzanine level is a unique space with a stone-clad fireplace and bar area perfect for entertaining. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

Next to the main residence is a state-of-the-art 9,650-square-foot airplane hanger with a direct taxiway to a runway. The hangar's mezzanine level is a unique space with a stone-clad fireplace and bar area perfect for entertaining. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

Next to the main residence is a state-of-the-art 9,650-square-foot airplane hanger with a direct taxiway to a runway. The hangar's mezzanine level is a unique space with a stone-clad fireplace and bar area perfect for entertaining. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

Next to the main residence is a state-of-the-art 9,650-square-foot airplane hanger with a direct taxiway to a runway. The hangar's mezzanine level is a unique space with a stone-clad fireplace and bar area perfect for entertaining. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

Next to the main residence is a state-of-the-art 9,650-square-foot airplane hanger with a direct taxiway to a runway. The hangar's mezzanine level is a unique space with a stone-clad fireplace and bar area perfect for entertaining. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate) Arrow left Arrow right

The View From The Porch

For all the attention the hangar and main residence command, Faupel’s favorite spot is a simple, covered second-floor porch that looks out over the landscape.

“That’s a pretty special spot to sit at because you get to see across to the mountains on the west side of Palisades,” he said. “Or you look right toward Ferry Peak.”

He also likes the attention to detail in the home.

The primary suite has its own living and dining areas, giving people private places for a retreat within the retreat. And things like the glass elevator, framed with wood, act as architectural features in their own right.

The property took more than six years to design and build, according to the listing site, which describes gabled and barrel-vault rooflines inspired by early American farm buildings. Timber and stone tie the different structures together with a sleek, mountain modern look.

The hanger also includes 11,150 square feet of residence space, with seven bedrooms that give the feeling of staying in a resort, including a dedicated kitchen, a living room and a third-floor gymnasium.

The hanger also includes 11,150 square feet of residence space, with seven bedrooms that give the feeling of staying in a resort, including a dedicated kitchen, a living room and a third-floor gymnasium.

The hanger also includes 11,150 square feet of residence space, with seven bedrooms that give the feeling of staying in a resort, including a dedicated kitchen, a living room and a third-floor gymnasium. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The hanger also includes 11,150 square feet of residence space, with seven bedrooms that give the feeling of staying in a resort, including a dedicated kitchen, a living room and a third-floor gymnasium. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The hanger also includes 11,150 square feet of residence space, with seven bedrooms that give the feeling of staying in a resort, including a dedicated kitchen, a living room and a third-floor gymnasium. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

The hanger also includes 11,150 square feet of residence space, with seven bedrooms that give the feeling of staying in a resort, including a dedicated kitchen, a living room and a third-floor gymnasium. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate) Arrow left Arrow right

A Neighborhood With Wings

Aviation Estate is an especially large example of a lifestyle Alpine Airpark has been cultivating for years.

Bill Wiemann bought Alpine Airpark and began rebuilding it in 2006, according to a 2012 account in the aviation magazine Plane & Pilot. He resurfaced and widened the runway, added aviation fuel facilities, and built new homes.

Today, the airpark lists a 5,850-foot paved runway available year-round. It’s privately owned, but open to public use.

For Faupel, the surrounding recreation helps explain the property’s uncommon appeal more than mere architecture. Owners can fly in for a weekend of fishing, boating, snowmobiling or exploring the mountains with little time spent on travel logistics.

All you need is your own airplane and $48.5 million.

Contact Renee Jean at renee@cowboystatedaily.com

The main residence of the $48.5 million Alpine estate comes fully furnished, featuring white oak throughout with vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows. There also are several patios with fantastic views. (Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall at Compass Real Estate)

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.