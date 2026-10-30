Sweetwater County Fire Chief, Assistant Put On Paid Leave After Complaints

The Sweetwater County Fire District's chief and assistant chief have been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into operational concerns, poor decision-making and allegations that some personnel were not held accountable for their actions.

Fire Chief Scott Kitchner and Assistant Fire Chief Jacob Ribordy were placed on leave after concerns were brought to the district's board of directors by volunteers and other district personnel.

The complaints prompted a series of executive sessions in September and the hiring of an outside investigator to examine the district's operations and leadership.

Sweetwater County Fire District Board Chairman Jeff Varley confirmed the investigation to Cowboy State Daily but declined to discuss specific incidents that led to the decision.

"When you have subordinate people who have questions and concerns that they have not been able to resolve," the board has a responsibility to address them, Varley said.

"What happened is, we had a couple of issues that we need to make sure don't happen again," he said.

"Varley said the district board was made aware of operational concerns that included poor decision making and covering up mistakes by individuals who should have been held accountable."

He also declined to elaborate on the allegations.

Outside Investigation

According to the Rocket Miner, the board consulted with the Lemich Law Center, a local law firm, before bringing in an independent safety and security consultant from Lander to investigate.

Varley told Cowboy State Daily an outside investigator was necessary to ensure an objective review, particularly in a close-knit community where personal and professional relationships often overlap.

He said he wanted to avoid the "he-said, she-said" disputes that could arise from an investigation conducted by someone with local connections.

The investigation has identified concerns involving district operations and how personnel treat one another, Varley said.

"It's a competitive industry," he said, describing a department that relies heavily on young volunteers who routinely put themselves in dangerous situations.

"Sometimes young people do stupid things and we have to protect them," he said. "We count on people putting themselves in danger, but we don't want them to hurt themselves."

Varley declined to identify any specific incidents involving volunteers or explain whether such incidents were directly connected to the decisions to place Kitchner and Ribordy on leave.

He said problems involving personnel ordinarily should be addressed through the department's chain of command before escalating to the board.

"Through the chain of command, if you have someone that's doing something silly, you call them and say quit doing that, and it wouldn't make it to the board," he said.

The fact that concerns reached the board was among the reasons an independent investigation was warranted, he said.

Emergency Response Unaffected

Despite the absence of the district's two highest-ranking officers, Varley said Sweetwater County residents should not notice any difference in emergency response.

The district has long operated with four paid employees – a fire chief, assistant chief and two battalion chiefs – supported by approximately 40 volunteers.

With Kitchner and Ribordy on leave, the two battalion chiefs are continuing to oversee operations, Varley said.

"Our actual response core is as strong as it ever has been,” he said. "We have two people that are and have been the immediate support for the two people who are currently on leave."

He said the district has sufficient personnel to respond to emergencies and maintain its regular operations.

"Our response will not be any different," he said. "We're not missing anything. We do have enough people to cover."

Decades Of Service

Both Kitchner and Ribordy have spent decades in firefighting, including many years serving Sweetwater County.

Kitchner has more than 30 years as a volunteer firefighter and has been with the Sweetwater County Fire District for more than 25, according to his LinkedIn page.

According to an interview he gave to SweetwaterNOW earlier this year, Kitchner has lived in Sweetwater County since he was 8 years old. He was hired full time by the fire district in 1997.

He served as assistant fire chief from 1997 until May 2015, when he was promoted, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ribordy, who has more than 20 years of firefighting experience, became assistant chief in 2015 when Kitchner moved into the top position. He began volunteering with the district in 2008.

What Happens Next?

Varley said the investigation remains ongoing, and the board has not established a firm timeline for its completion.

He said he regrets that the situation arose but remains confident in the people who serve the district, including the two chiefs now on leave.

"It would be better if nothing had ever happened, of course," he said.

"I have a lot of faith in the suspended guys and in the guys who are still covering," he added. "We're working with good people."

Kate Meadows can be reached at kate@cowboystatedaily.com.