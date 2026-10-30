Dennis Sun: Worldwide Beef Production is Declining

Sometimes I think we get too caught up in our lives we lose track of how complicated the world is today.

It happened to me a while back after I read a report on global beef, pork and chicken markets. The report was the latest issue of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) “Livestock and Poultry: World Markets and Trade.”

I was interested in cattle and beef markets, and it didn’t take long to realize what happens when cattle numbers rise or drop in other countries around the world – it affects cattle producers in the U.S. and beef products in the meat counters across the country.

The disturbing thought I had was that we as producers don’t have much control over these effects.

Sure, every country has control over its beef supply and prices, but in the big picture, beef exists in a global market.

You can bet the four largest meatpackers keep track of cattle and beef markets around the world. In fact, they have processing plants in many countries, and I hear they are building more.

Populations around the world want more meat to eat, especially beef. In some countries, people are tired of eating chicken, pork and grains for their protein needs.

This is good for large packinghouses, as it gives them a market for livers, hearts, tongues and short ribs – cuts Americans don’t usually want, but some countries do.

Here in the U.S., every cut of beef has its own price and market. This doesn’t happen in other countries. Prices are based on demand, availability and season.

Hamburger is the most stable throughout the year as it has more uses.

The USDA report begins by noting global production of beef in 2026 is forecast to be one percent lower at 61.6 million tons as decreasing production in the U.S., European Union (EU), Brazil, China and Australia far exceed increases in India, Mexico and New Zealand.

India raises a lot of water buffalo, and I’m not sure it is in the same category as cattle. It is big business and most are raised in feedlots. They call their meat “carabeef.” It is a fine, grained product without much fat.

I always wondered why they didn’t cross them with cattle for a better meat product, but I learned it doesn’t work, as both have different numbers of chromosomes.

Brazil is expected to remain the world’s largest beef producer even though the country’s beef production is forecast two percent lower at 12.4 million tons in 2026.

Australia’s beef production is forecast to decline one percent to 2.9 million tons on reduced cattle slaughter.

Beef production in the EU is forecast to be down one percent, as high input costs and regulatory pressures limit growth. Europe is going nuts over misled environmental reasons, it seems they are against most agriculture production.

Mexico’s beef production is forecast up 11 percent in 2026, as limited access to crossing the border has taken place. Mexico has developed many smaller processing plants but still can’t keep up with numbers before closures.

It will be interesting to see what U.S. beef production in 2027 will be. Hopefully the drought will disappear.

Dennis Sun is the publisher of the Wyoming Livestock Roundup, a weekly agriculture newspaper available online and in print.