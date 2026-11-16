A data analyst from Gillette who came close to defeating Eric Barlow in Wyoming House races in 2012 and 2014 paints a sobering picture of the next four years under newly-elected Gov. Barlow.

Doug Gerard lost to Barlow by 90 votes in 2012 and by 108 votes in 2014 for House District 3 in Gillette. A conservative, Gerard compiles the “Evidence-Based Wyoming” web site that uses voting data to rate House and Senate lawmakers.

Barlow received 68.6% of the vote on Nov. 3rd to become the state's next governor.

In 5,545 votes Barlow made in 14 sessions of the Legislature, “he has never scored as a conservative, not in a single year,” Gerard reported. “He has voted against his own party's majority 810 times, and in 145 of those votes, his vote was decisive.”

“In 2026, he ranked 23rd of 31 senators” on voting conservatively, and “both (Senate) Democrats ranked more conservative than he did.”

“Barlow as governor is (current Gov. Mark) Gordon's spending habits on steroids,” Gerard wrote.

“Expect the budget to keep growing faster than the economy, as it has for six years,” Gerard wrote. “Expect new fees, new assessments, and a new argument that the savings accounts aren't really savings. And around year six of a Barlow administration, when the mineral money comes up short and the obligations don't, expect the first serious talk about a Wyoming income tax.

“It'll start with corporations, because that's where (incoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve) Harshman already tried to start it in 2020. It won't stop there. It never does.

“Fifteen years from now, many of us will be retiring into 800 square feet we can barely afford,” Gerard continued, “and the folks on the two-thirds pension will look down their noses and wonder why we weren't smart enough to work for the government. The big landowners, the ones born on third base who have spent their lives telling you they hit a triple, will keep lecturing the rest of us regarding compassion and charity, and there won't be much of either for anyone who wasn't born here.

“You can't stop it now,” Gerard concluded. “It's too late. Prop 1 (the referendum that would have cut residential property taxes, which was defeated on Nov. 3rd) was a bad tool, but it was a tool, and we threw it away by 25,000 votes.

“The Wyoming I moved to was a spot where you could lose an argument and still figure the next one was winnable,” Gerard wrote. “I'm not sure I believe that tonight. I hope I'm wrong. I've been wrong about elections before. I'd really like to be wrong about this one.

“I am not.”

In his report, Gerard focused on the defeat of Prop 1. It lost by a vote of 105,200 against to 80,031 in favor.

“Prop 1 would have taken half the assessed value of your house off the property tax rolls,” he wrote. “It was not a good bill. It had no cap, so a $5 million house in Jackson got the same break as a $250,000 house in Wright, and renters got nothing. I said so at the time. But it was the only thing left on the ballot that actually took money away from the government instead of asking the government nicely to spend less. It lost in 22 of 23 counties, 58% to 42%.

“The campaign against it cost $2.1 million,” Gerard wrote, with contributions coming from the National Education Association, the Wyoming Education Association, the hospital association, community college trustees, real estate and a few private citizens.

“The pitch was that if you took the money (away from government), the fire truck wouldn't come, the school would close, and the county road would wash out.

“Nobody explained why losing $92 million to $125 million a year would sink a state whose revenue went up 64% between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2025. Nobody had to. The TV ads showed fire trucks, but the budget numbers didn't.”

Educators and other opponents of Prop 1 “spent $2.1 million telling you the schools would close and not a dime explaining why 74% of its graduates can't do college math,” Gerard wrote. “Barlow was against it. Gordon was against it. I expect everyone now in charge of spending that money was against it.”

Gerard cited statistics showing that the Gross Domestic Product for Wyoming grew 0.8% a year between 2018 and 2024, while the GDP for the country grew at 2.6%.

“Almost half the people in this state live in a county where the economy is shrinking,” he wrote. “Over the same six years, state revenue rose 64%, state spending rose 60%, and the state's savings rose 50%.”

“State revenue up 64%,” he concluded. “Your income is up 8.6%. You don't need my database to see what is going on here.”

Where did the votes come from to defeat Prop 1?

“Wyoming has nearly 300 state and local government employees for every 1,000 private-sector workers,” Gerard explained, “more than any state in the country. Out of about 273,000 people working in Wyoming, about 65,700 work for some level of government. Government is the state's largest industry by share of GDP, and its largest employer. “

An analysis by the Wyoming Liberty Group, Gerard wrote, “found state employees make about 23% more than the private sector. Local government is about even with the private sector. That's wages only. It doesn't count the pension,” which is also generous for government employees enrolled in the Wyoming Retirement System's Public Employee Pension Plan..

“A quarter of the workforce,” Gerard concluded, “organized and voting for its paycheck, doesn't have to win a general election. It just has to show up to the primary. That group doesn't care about the R or the D. It cares whether the money keeps coming.

“The candidates who will keep it coming win, and every one of them tells you the same thing afterward: it's for the people, the other guys are extremists, and anybody who objects is a radical.”

Gerard's full report can be read at evidencebasedwyoming.com

Dave Simpson can be contacted at DaveSimpson145@hotmail.com