Casper Woman Missing After She Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From Boys & Girls Club

A woman who moved to Casper about a month ago has vanished along with her pickup, leaving her family increasingly worried after she failed to pick up her children, ages 9 and 6, from the Boys & Girls Club.

Kandice Gunter was last heard from Wednesday morning, said her sister, Kayla Gunter.

The Division of Criminal Investigations lists Gunter's date of last contact as Oct. 29 in Natrona County.

The sisters are close and typically talk on the phone at least three times a day, said Kayla.

She last talked to Kandice at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday.

Then the calls stopped.

The fact that she didn't pick up the kids scares Kayla the most.

“That’s why I started freaking out," she said. "It’s totally out of character for her not to show up to get her kids.”

Kayla said a missing-person report has been filed with the Casper Police Department.

Cowboy State Daily reached out to the department Friday seeking confirmation and additional information about the investigation but did not receive a response.

A New Start In Casper

Kandice recently moved from Nevada to be closer to her children, Kayla said.

The children's father lives in Casper, and although he and Kandice are no longer a couple, she was staying in the household and helping care for the children.

The move appeared to be going well, Kayla said.

She said her sister hadn't given the family any indication that she intended to leave or suddenly cut off contact.

She was still relatively new to the area and didn't have a large circle of friends in Wyoming.

Nothing about their final conversation Wednesday morning suggested anything was wrong, said Kayla.

It was the last time she heard her sister's voice.

A Possible Gillette Ping

As the hours passed and Kandice didn't pick up her children, her family began trying to find her.

Kayla said the family was later told Kandice's cellphone pinged in the Gillette area around noon Wednesday, about two hours after the sisters last spoke.

Kandice's vehicle is also missing. Gunter might be driving a gray 2016 GMC Canyon with Wyoming temporary plates, according to DCI.

DCI describes Gunter as 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Kayla said she has a distinctive butterfly tattoo on her neck. Her sister said Gunter has numerous other tattoos, including a memorial to their mother on the side of her neck and on her arms, hands, legs and feet.

Anyone with information about Gunter's whereabouts can contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278 or Wyoming DCI at 307-777-7181.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.