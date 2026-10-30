Casper Man Could Face Life In Prison For Choking Woman Unconscious

A 41-year-old Casper man is facing a charge that carries a possible life sentence after being accused of kidnapping a woman in Natrona County on Tuesday.

Bryan Gutierrez was read the charges during an appearance at the Natrona County Justice Center, where he repeatedly shook his head in denial as Judge Kevin Taheri went over them Friday.

Taheri read six criminal charges, including aggravated kidnapping, assault, strangulation, being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic battery, and possession of methamphetamine.

Gutierrez appeared by video conference in an orange jumpsuit. A scratch was visible on his right temple.

The weapon alleged in the case is a 9mm handgun.

Choked Unconscious

Assistant District Attorney Banaz Wadi offered a detailed account of what allegedly happened while arguing Friday that Gutierrez should remain behind bars on a high cash bond.

She said Gutierrez demanded the woman come to his home and then held her there against her will.

During the time she was trapped inside, the prosecutor said Gutierrez beat her.

At one point, she said, he put his hands around the woman's neck and choked her until she lost consciousness.

Wadi said the woman had no idea how long she was held captive.

The state said she was held for more than a day.

She was "scared for her life," the prosecutor told Taheri.

Her opportunity to get help eventually came when Gutierrez took her to a residence so she could retrieve some belongings.

There, a friend was able to contact law enforcement.

The prosecutor alleged Gutierrez cleaned up before investigators could execute search warrants, trying to conceal evidence from the scene.

Despite that, she told the judge, "the state's evidence is great in this case."

Violent History

The prosecutor also pointed to Gutierrez's significant criminal history while arguing over his bond.

That history includes a 2021 felony strangulation conviction in Montana as well as aggravated battery and assault.

In 2015, Gutierrez, then 30, was accused of repeatedly striking and choking a friend of his then-wife in Casper.

In that case, investigators alleged Gutierrez tailgated the two women in a vehicle and attempted to force them from the road.

The confrontation continued at a North Jackson Street residence in Casper, where police alleged Gutierrez struck the woman repeatedly in the head.

Gutierrez ultimately pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery.

Prosecutors said at the time that Gutierrez had a prior history of violence and initially sought to have him sentenced as a habitual criminal. Under a plea agreement, the state agreed not to pursue that enhancement and to seek no more than three to five years in prison.

More than a decade later, Gutierrez faces another prosecution involving allegations he strangled a woman.

Even without the aggravated kidnapping count carrying a minimum of 20 years and up to life, Gutierrez faces decades behind bars for the remaining charges.

Taheri set Gutierrez's bond at $100,000 cash only.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.