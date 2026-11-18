The Department of Energy has announced a conditional commitment of up to $2.8 billion for the Wyoming Intertie Project, a high-voltage transmission connecting the eastern and western electric grids that's a reset of a 2022 project.

The project was initially called the Copper Basin Intertie. Grid United pitched it to the Wyoming Energy Authority in 2022 as a line that would bridge the eastern and western grids between Carbon County and Laramie River Station.

The new version is slated to connect the same two points. It would carry up to 1.8 gigawatts, compared to the 3,000 megawatts proposed in 2022.

The distance has grown from about 90 miles to 106. Construction is expected to start in 2030, a year later than the previous version was projected.

John Burbridge, chief counsel for the Wyoming Public Service Commission, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that adding transmission generally makes a grid stronger and gives users more room to move power.

“Constraints are an issue in a lot of places,” Burbridge said. “If they can get this accomplished, it will help moving the electrons to where they need to go.”

In a Tuesday statement, the Department of Energy said the project will lower electricity costs, strengthen grid reliability and could save customers up to $39 billion across 17 states. It credited President Donald Trump’s 2025 grid reliability executive order.

“The Energy Department is delivering on President Trump’s promise to strengthen America’s electric grid and unleash American energy dominance,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in a statement.

Configuration Changes

Grid United, a Houston-based transmission developer founded in 2021, is behind a handful of projects meant to connect the eastern and western grids, including a 420-mile line between Montana and North Dakota.

Ashley Kang, the company’s director of external affairs and communications, told Cowboy State Daily in a Wednesday email that the Copper Basin Intertie project has “changed configuration” since it was pitched in 2022.

As the project has matured, Kang said, the proposed megawatt delivery capacity has decreased because of changes in the configuration and system needs.

Kang declined to say whether any customers have signed on to the new line, but said capacity is available to those who would own or operate it over the long term.

“Transmission capacity on Wyoming Intertie is available for long-term owners and operators of the line,” Kang said. “This loan does not make the Department of Energy a commercial customer of Wyoming Intertie.”

Kang also clarified that the proposed $2.8 DOE loan would not go to Grid United itself.

“Grid United is the developer of Wyoming Intertie, but Wyoming Intertie is the project entity that would benefit from the loan,” Kang said.

‘Continues To Make Progress’

The money is not a certainty.

The DOE said in its announcement that the commitment is conditional, meaning the department has signaled its intent to lend but the project still has to meet certain requirements.

"Some of these conditions include obtaining the full project right-of-way and commercial contracts for capacity on the line,” Kang said. “Wyoming Intertie continues to make progress on project planning and development.”

The project also must secure federal, state and local permits before the loan can close. Funding would begin only after the project receives notice to proceed and construction starts, according to the company’s fact sheet.

“Wyoming Intertie could be operational in the early 2030s,” Kang said.

According to a Wyoming Intertie fact sheet, the loan would cover 80% of construction costs and run 30 years, including the construction period. The fact sheet said the lower federal interest rate would save ratepayers more than $500 million compared with private financing, and that the loan could be assigned to utilities that buy capacity on the line.

Wyoming Intertie did not respond to Cowboy State Daily’s request for comment by publication.

In an email to Cowboy State Daily, John Jenks, director of energy market development at the Wyoming Energy Authority, said the project offers upsides in reliability and costs.

“By expanding Wyoming’s connections to neighboring grids, the Wyoming Intertie project could improve reliability during peak demand, open new markets for Wyoming electricity producers, and give utilities access to lower-cost power when available,” Jenks said.

He said the commitment from the DOE continues Wyoming’s standing as the nation’s leading energy state.

Route Still Not Final

When Grid United first described the line in 2022, its CEO, Michael Skelly, said the project would take years of work.

“I don’t want to be that developer that’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, we’re gonna start construction next week,’” Skelly previously told Cowboy State Daily.

The company said then that seven existing facilities moved power between the eastern and western grids, each carrying about 50 to 100 megawatts. A 3,000-megawatt line would have carried more than all seven combined.

Grid United also pointed to Wyoming’s position as a major energy exporter, citing federal figures showing the state produces 13 times more energy than it consumes, and said the line would open eastern markets that were difficult or impossible to reach.

Hoa Tran, the company’s director of development, described the route as an initial sketch that would depend on input from affected communities. He said a Grid United line in North Dakota and Montana had changed completely through that process.

The route is still not final. Kang said the project is working with stakeholders to finalize it, the same process Tran described in 2022 as shaping where the line would go.

Kang said more than 90% of the land along the proposed route is private.

Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.