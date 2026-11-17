After the deferral of funds for WE Soda on Monday , Gov. Mark Gordon has done the same for Nucleon Fuel’s request for $20 million from the Wyoming Energy Dominance Fund.

Of the three projects the Wyoming Energy Authority recommended, only Williams, a Tulsa-based natural gas infrastructure company with nearly 5,000 miles of pipeline in Wyoming, has won funding: A $15 million award for its Flat Top Compressor Station Project.

Gordon stalled WE Soda’s $12.9 million grant request after the company announced plans to cut 350 jobs, ordering the Wyoming Energy Authority to first conduct an expedited study on how shifting global markets are affecting the state's trona industry.

Gordon’s statement Tuesday did not yet give a reason for deferring Nucleon’s funding or outline any next steps for the proposal. He was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday morning.

‘Still Super Excited’

Nucleon Fuel, a subsidiary of Alberta-based Nucleon Energy, is eyeing Gillette’s Fort Union Industrial Park for a new uranium conversion facility.

The Canadian company, which is developing uranium conversion technology for the North American market, requested Energy Dominance Fund monies to build a facility that converts uranium concentrate into uranium hexafluoride, a key enrichment feedstock.

Rusty Bell, CEO of Energy Capital Economic Development, a Gillette group that has backed the project, told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday that the deferral did not mean the end of the road for Nucleon.

“We’re still super excited for the project,” Bell said.

From the communication he’s had, Bell said he thinks the funding was deferred because of some language from the developer that needs to be resolved first.

"What I’m happy about is that it wasn’t just denied,” Bell said. “Deferral means they’re going to continue to work through the language.”

‘Pump the Brakes’

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, a Sheridan-based landowner and conservation group, submitted public comment urging the Wyoming Energy Authority not to grant Nucleon’s funding request.

The letter combined questions and concerns from the group’s membership, including how the state chose Nucleon for the grant, whether the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality could adequately regulate and clean up a uranium conversion plant, and the health risks of an accidental release of hazardous chemicals.

Claire Deuter, an organizer for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday that many of the concerns had to do with trusting Nucleon, a company founded in 2024 that has yet to build a uranium conversion facility of its own.

“How are we supposed to know that Nucleon is going to do a responsible job with this facility if they’re such a new company with such a limited track record?” Deuter said. “It just seems like a really big risk for the state of Wyoming to take.”

Deuter said she hopes the comments submitted by the Powder River Basin Resource Council and other concerned members of the public played into Gordon’s decision to defer. While the funding request is not denied and the steps the company needs to take to be reconsidered remain unclear, Deuter said slowing down the process is still a good thing.

“I think it’s good to pump the brakes when we’re considering this much money for a company that’s this new,” Deuter said. “We definitely had concerns about how quickly it was going.”

Nuclear Ambitions

The Wyoming Legislature created the Wyoming Energy Dominance Fund in 2026 to provide matching money for projects backed by private or federal investment.

Funded by severance taxes on the energy industry and administered by the Wyoming Energy Authority, the fund offers loans, grants or a combination of both for research, demonstration, pilot and commercial projects, with three review cycles each year.

Nucleon asked for a grant of up to $20 million, to be matched with $20 million from the company, along with a possible additional $10 million loan from the fund.

It’s plans for a uranium-conversion facility fit a broader push to establish northeastern Wyoming as a nuclear energy manufacturing hub. Gillette has already emerged as a target for heavy industry investment, including BWXT’s $500 million nuclear fuel plant .

Nucleon hosted an open house in Gillette last month that packed the Main Commons at Gillette College, where residents came with questions about safety and the project’s economic impact.

Samantha Fowler, a Natrona County resident who closely tracks nuclear development in Wyoming, attended the open house because she had more questions than answers about the company and its proposed project.

“These people are playing with fire," Fowler told Cowboy State Daily in October. “They want the entire nuclear industrial complex from start to finish.”

Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.