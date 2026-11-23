Mule deer demographics in Wyoming and other Western states skew too heavily toward bucks, which outcompete does, which in turn making fawns less healthy.

So, researchers say, hunters should shoot more bucks.

For years, mule deer herds have been managed to increase the ratio of bucks, particularly in hunt areas vaunted for trophy hunting opportunities.

Such an approach might be contributing to the overall decline in populations across the West, according to research biologists at Brigham Young University in Utah, who published their findings this month.

‘Dams In Destress’

They say the problem is bucks outmuscling does for food and other resources during the summer, coupled with females run ragged by bucks during the rut.

Wyoming’s mule deer rut typically starts in late November.

The overall health of mule deer herds hinges on how much body fat females can pack on, according to the authors of the research paper "Dams in distress: Adult Sex Ratio, Female Nutritional Condition, and Population Dynamics in Mule Deer."

“Dam” is a catch-all term for female animal parents.

In the simplest terms, fatter does produce healthier fawns, according to the paper’s lead author, Rajana Pal, and other BYU biologists who contributed to the work.

Research indicates that in herds with higher buck-to-doe ratios, body fat content slumped in females. And that in turn caused lower fawn birth weights and slower-growing fawns that were less likely to survive.

That could cause a population-level threat to already-struggling mule deer herds, the authors argue. And so state-game agencies might consider letting hunters shoot more bucks by lifting antler point restrictions, for example.

Antler point restrictions entirely allow hunters to shoot only bucks of a certain size, usually those with at least four points per side on their antler racks.

Wyoming’s High Buck Ratio

“Dams in Distress” doesn’t recommend a specific buck-to-doe ratio. It suggests that ratios as high as they are in some Wyoming herds could hamper population growth.

The ratio is 20 to 29 bucks per 100 does in hunt areas where the intent is to offer hunters more general season opportunity, regardless of buck size.

In hunt areas managed toward producing trophy-sized bucks, the target ratios run about 30 to 45 bucks per 100 does.

Wyoming has an estimated 230,500 mule deer. The Game and Fish Department’s statewide objective is 455,600.

Game and Fish biologists and others cite a variety of reasons for declining mule deer populations, including habitat loss, disruption of herd migration routes, roadkill, and disease.

Females Compete, Too

Biologist Kevin Monteith told Cowboy State Daily that population density and competition between deer can affect populations.

That can vary according to area, he noted, because Wyoming’s mule deer live in vastly different habitats in different parts of the state.

Competition between females can’t be discounted, said Monteith, a biologist with the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming.

Deer are frequently segregated by sex, he said.

“Males and females function very differently through much of the year,” he said.

Females pack on much of their fat during the summer and early fall, when bucks are away from them, hanging out in “bachelor groups,” Monteith said.

Competition between females frequently comes down to a matter of numbers—how many mouths to feed in an area versus how much forage there is, he said.

“There’s only so many resources to go around. We cannot sustain an unlimited number of animals on the landscape,” he said.

Deer population densities are a trade-off, he said, citing the Wyoming Range mule deer herd as an example.

That herd was one of the worst hit during the brutal winter of 2022-2023, suffering up to 70% losses, including nearly the entire crop of that year’s fawns.

The deer there are still fewer in number but probably healthier than they’ve ever been.

“We have maintained the fattest females, the biggest masses of fawns, and the highest percentage of fawn survival that have been seen recently," he said.

Worth A Look?

The research behind Dams in Distress is intriguing, Monteith said.

“I think if anything, it invokes additional questions or lines of inquiry to look into,” he said.

No one approach to herd management will work across the state, Monteith said, because there are so many variables between areas, such as habitat, resources, and hunting pressure.

Game managers will always have to balance demand for huge trophy bucks against the desire for more overall opportunity among hunters, Monteith said.

Noted Wyoming outdoorsman Paul Ulrich, who lives near Pinedale, said his curiosity was piqued by the findings of Dams in Distress.

“At the end of the day, most people in Wyoming want to see healthy, thriving herds,” he said.

“Our obligation is to follow the science,” and there could be merit in what researchers suggest, he said.

However, he cautioned against a “one-size-fits-all” approach based on one set of findings.

Decisions about hunting seasons should rest with the Game and Fish Department and Game and Fish Commission, Ulrich said.

“As a hunter, I think Game and Fish have done a damn good job of managing deer amid a lot of competing interests,” he said.

Mark Heinz can be reached at mark@cowboystatedaily.com.