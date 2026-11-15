Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Monday, November 16, 2026

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in Wyoming on Monday. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 60s. Lows from the mid 20s to low 40s.

Central:

Casper : Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 44 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

Lander: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 54 and gradually clearing skies overnight with a low near 33.

Jeffrey City: Mostly cloudy and breezy today with a high near 54 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 35 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

Southwest:

Evanston : Partly sunny today with a high near 51 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

Rock Springs: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 52 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 32.

South Pass : Partly sunny today with a high near 47 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Increasing clouds today with a high near 48 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.

Afton : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 31.

La Barge: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 49 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Northwest:

Dubois : Partly sunny today with a high near 52 mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

Jackson : Increasing clouds today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 29.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Partly sunny today with a high near 47 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 28.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Mostly cloudy and breezy today with a high near 58 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Gradually clearing skies overnight with a low near 34.

Cody : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 57 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 37.

Greybull: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 57 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

North Central:

Buffalo: Increasing clouds today with a high near 62 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 40.

Sheridan: Increasing clouds today with a high near 60 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Story : Increasing clouds today with a high near 61 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Northeast:

Gillette : Increasing clouds today with a high near 64 and wind gusts as high as 31 mph. Gradually clearing skies overnight with a low near 40 and wind gusts as high as 32 mph.

Newcastle: Increasing clouds today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 40.

Sundance : Increasing clouds today with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 42 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Patchy fog before 7 a.m., increasing clouds today with a high near 64 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.

Wheatland: Increasing clouds today with a high near 65 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 39.

Wright: Increasing clouds today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 34 mph. Gradually clearing skies overnight with a low near 40 and wind gusts as high as 39 mph.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Increasing clouds today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

Laramie: Increasing clouds today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

Pine Bluffs: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 63 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

South Central:

Rawlins: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 56 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.

Saratoga: Partly sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.