Barrasso Vows To Fast-Track Judicial Appointments Before Democrats Take Control

Wyoming’s senior U.S. senator was reelected Tuesday as GOP whip – which will soon be minor-party version of the major-party position he currently holds.

Sen. John Barrasso’s job title changes slightly, but his job function changes significantly going into a Democrat-controlled Congress after last week’s blue-wave election.

“With regard to the lame duck (weeks remaining to Congress), we have a very bold agenda going forward, and we will waste no time,” said Barrasso in a Tuesday statement. “We’re going to make every second count.”

That means fast-tracking judicial appointments to confirmation and leaving “no vacancy behind,” he said.

In the new, Democrat-controlled Senate, Barrasso said Republicans’ first priority is to regain the trust of the American people, “to let them know we heard clearly what they said in the election.”

“And in the minority,” he continued, “we’re going to stand strong, united and energized as we tell people what we stand for, what we will work for, and what we will fight against.”

Clear Line Vs. Dems

He said Republicans will draw clear lines “against what I believe is going to be a radicalized Democrat Party.”

He said bipartisanship is important to the national interest, but “we will never apologize for our conservative convictions."

Former Gov. Dave Freudenthal appointed Barrasso to the Senate in 2007, after the state GOP nominated Barrasso to fill a vacancy for the late Sen. Craig Thomas.

Barrasso has won reelection to the seat since. He faces election again in four years.

Some Republicans called for delay to Tuesday's leadership election, in a Monday letter to Senate GOP caucus Chair Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas.

“Tuesday’s result was a stunning defeat, and there are multiple reasons for it,” says the letter, bearing signatures of Sens. Ron Johnson (Wisconsin), Ted Budd (North Carolina), Rick Scott (Florida), Mike Lee (Utah) and John Kennedy (Louisiana). “We need to have serious discussions within our conference as to what we can do to improve the outcome in 2028.”

Wyoming is the least-populous state in the U.S. and has three members of Congress: Two in Senate and one in the House.

Chuck Gray advances to the U.S. House as the state’s lone representative, while Rep. Harriet Hageman ascends to the Senate after last Tuesday.

Ryan Williamson, University of Wyoming associate political science professor, told Cowboy State Daily on Friday that Wyoming is about to see its D.C. clout diminish.

Minority Whip Is 'Different'

If Barrasso is selected as minority whip, “that job is different,” said Williamson.

“Before it was about building coalitions, getting people to support legislation, getting Republican preferences over the finish line,” he said. “In the minority it’s going to be a lot more about message control, party discipline, and fighting the Democratic majority.”

The “cannibal” effect of a rough election could hamper that job further, said Williamson.

Some Republicans, disaffected by whichever GOP forces or figures they believe drove the blue wave, might “not want to play along with the party brand.”

“They may say, ‘Hey. This is what just cost us a bunch of seats in power,’” added Williamson.

Hageman ascends to the Senate as a junior senator from the smallest state. But she and Barrasso will still have the opportunity to field amendments.

In the House, where amendments aren’t allowed as much, the new speaker will have 30 to 40 votes’ leeway on bills.

“From Chuck Gray’s perspective, leadership has a long list of people ahead of him whom they can strike deals with before they come to him, looking to strike a deal to pass legislation,” said Williamson.

Gray told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last week that it’s time to “look past the election and work together to help all of Wyoming.”

“I look forward to working with the people of Wyoming to address the real challenges we face and to protect the Wyoming way of life," Gray added.

Hageman also voiced confidence, writing in a guest column for Cowboy State Daily , “As my time in the House winds down, momentum for my legislative priorities will only pick up. I am eager to build upon my accomplishments from the House by accelerating an aggressive legislative agenda in the Senate for the betterment of Wyoming.”





Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.