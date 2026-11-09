A Wyoming Native Turns His Love of the Outdoors Into a Growing Business

The following is sponsored content from the RangePouch.

Sean Pittman is the founder and CEO of RangePouch. Born in Jackson, and raised in Star Valley, Sean spent summers raising 4H livestock, played sports in high school, and graduated from University of Wyoming with a business degree.

RangePouch founder Sean Pittman showcases his electrolyte pouches during a hunting trip. An avid outdoorsman, Pittman developed the product with hunters and outdoor enthusiasts in mind. (Courtesy Photo)

A Simple Idea Inspired by a Lifetime Outdoors

“Growing up in Wyoming, spending time outdoors was simply a part of my life. Hunting, fishing, hiking and exploring the mountains helped shape how I spend my time. Those experiences helped me appreciate practical ways to stay safe and hydrated,” explains Sean.

That connection to the outdoors inspired RangePouch, a Wyoming-owned and operated business built around a simple idea: make electrolytes more convenient to take on the go. RangePouch offers a portable alternative design as a lip pouch, without the need to prepare and mix electrolytes into a water bottle.

“Traditional electrolyte powders are messy, inconvenient, and lead to stinky water bottles and bladders. Lip pouches deliver fast absorption and can be replenished easily throughout the day. Whether you’re covering ground on a hunt, hiking or biking a trail, fishing a stretch of river, or working outdoors, hydration is an important part of the routine,” states RanchPouch founder.

RangePouch is designed to be used along with proper water consumption. Current flavors are Blue Razz, Smooth Mint and Fruit Punch.

RangePouch on a frozen Jackson Lake February 2026 (Courtesy Photo)

Growing a Brand Inspired by Wyoming’s Outdoors

After launching in January, RangePouch sales have grown rapidly nationwide through social media and direct online sales. RangePouch can currently be found in some local retail stores in Jackson and Star Valley. Sean is seeking to expand into more retail locations including outdoor, health and convenience stores.

Sean emphasizes, “My goal is to grow RangePouch into a brand people recognize and trust. My love of the Wyoming outdoors helped shape the idea, and will continue to shape my company’s products.”

Customer feedback is important to RangePouch founder Sean Pittman, and he is listening. On the horizon for 2027 will be new flavors with and without caffeine, and possibly adding vitamins to the formulas.

For more information go to rangepouch.com

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