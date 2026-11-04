Holiday Giving: Smith’s and Food Bank of Wyoming Partner to Help Nourish Neighbors this Thanksgiving

The following is sponsored content from Food Bank of Wyoming.

Together with community partners, Food Bank of Wyoming and its network of Hunger Relief Partners are helping feed neighbors this Thanksgiving. With 1 in 6 people in Wyoming facing hunger and food costs rising, community support is critical. Food Bank of Wyoming emphasizes the power of collaboration in addressing food insecurity this holiday season and shares ways to get involved.

Smith’s Food Drive

Smith’s Food and Drug grocery store is once again partnering with Food Bank of Wyoming this year by hosting community food drives across the state from November 1–15. Each Smith’s store in Wyoming is partnering with a local Hunger Relief Partner. All food collected at each store will go to that partner for distribution to local neighbors this season:

Evanston Smith’s -70 Yellowcreek Rd. – Lord’s Storehouse

Gillette Smith’s – 906 Camel Dr. – Council of Community Services

Riverton Smith’s – 1200 W Main St. – 477 and Sweetgrass Food Lodge

Casper Smith’s – 2405 Cy Ave. – Joshua’s Storehouse and The Salvation Army

Rock Springs Smith’s – 2531 Foothill Blvd. – Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Jackson Hole – 1425 S Highway 89 – One22

Green River – 905 Bridger Dr. – Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Customers and community members can participate by bringing non-perishable food to their local Smith’s or purchasing extra items at checkout.

“When you think of the holidays, you think of time with family and eating delicious food. We hope this food drive can help families in need keep their Thanksgiving traditions alive with a little help from their community and Smith’s,” says Lisette Saldaña-Capulet, Smith’s Communications & Public Affairs Manager.

This year, Smith’s is also donating 100 hams to Food Bank of Wyoming’s Hunger Relief Partners, Joshua’s Storehouse and The Salvation Army in Casper, to support the annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution.

“We hope that families facing food insecurity can go to their local food bank or pantry to collect items so they can take part in Thanksgiving celebrations with their loved ones,” Saldaña-Capulet continues. “We also hope that this food drive shows the community that when they partner with Smith’s to donate, they can count on the food staying local, so it helps a neighbor in need.”

Holiday Giving

Help ensure neighbors across Wyoming have access to nourishing food this giving season. One of the best ways to support Food Bank of Wyoming during this busy time of year is to donate financially; every $1 helps provide enough food for three meals. Volunteering can also help put food on people’s plates this Thanksgiving. Whether you build food boxes at the Casper Distribution Center or engage in a To-Go Volunteer Project in your area, your time help makes a difference for neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

(Courtesy Photo)

“More of our Wyoming neighbors are facing food insecurity, and we know the holidays can bring added financial pressure for families. By coming together, we can make our resources go further, strengthen our community, and help families get the food they need to share good meals and create meaningful memories,” says Olivia McCarthy, Food Bank of Wyoming’s Director of Development.

This Thanksgiving, help Food Bank of Wyoming provide nourishing holiday favorites, fresh produce, and other food assistance to neighbors facing hunger across Wyoming.

To donate and learn more about Food Bank of Wyoming, visit wyomingfoodbank.org. Food Bank of Wyoming is the largest hunger-relief organization in Wyoming and provides food and essentials directly to people facing hunger and through more than 170 Hunger Relief Partners across the state. We’ve put the power of community to work for our neighbors in need. We serve as the Wyoming Distribution Center of Food Bank of the Rockies, which is a proud member of the Feeding America network. Everything we do is fueled by the support of our community and donors, and every dollar raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming. For more information, visit wyomingfoodbank.org.